JCDecaux SA Annual General Meeting, 11 May 2022

JCDecaux
·2 min read
JCDecaux
JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA Annual General Meeting, 11 May 2022

Paris, 11 May 2022 – The Combined Annual General Meeting of JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC) was held on 11 May 2022 at the company’s head office.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) approved all the resolutions put to the vote.

In particular, the AGM:

  • approved the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021;

  • renewed the terms of five members of the Supervisory Board: Alexia Decaux-Lefort for three years; Gérard Degonse, Jean-Pierre Decaux, Michel Bleitrach and Pierre Mutz for one year;

  • approved the 2022 compensation policy for corporate officers and the compensation components paid or allocated to them in respect of 2021;

  • renewed certain financial delegations and authorisations granted to the Executive Board that were due to expire.

Following the Meeting, the Supervisory Board renewed the mandates of Gérard Degonse as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Jean-Pierre Decaux as Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members.

The Supervisory Board also renewed, for the duration of their terms as Supervisory Board members, the mandates of:

  • Pierre Mutz as member of the Audit Committee;

  • Michel Bleitrach as member and Chairman of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

  • Gérard Degonse as member of the Compensation and Nominating Committee;

  • Michel Bleitrach as member and Chairman of the Ethics Committee;

  • Pierre Mutz as member of the Ethics Committee.

The Supervisory Board then appointed Jean-Charles Decaux as Chairman of the Executive Board and Jean-François Decaux as Chief Executive Officer for a period of one year, in accordance with the principle of alternating the Chief Executive Officer position at JCDecaux SA.

Jean-Charles Decaux and Jean-François Decaux use the title of Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux for commercial and public representation purposes.

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • 10,720 employees

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment


