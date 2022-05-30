U.S. markets closed

JCDecaux signs an exclusive contract for in-store digital screens for Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann strengthening its DOOH Parisian department store advertising offering

JCDecaux
·3 min read
In this article:
JCDecaux
JCDecaux

JCDecaux signs an exclusive contract for in-store digital screens for Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann strengthening its DOOH Parisian department store advertising offering

Paris, May 30th, 2022 – JCDecaux SA (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, today announced that its French subsidiary has signed an exclusive contract for in-store digital advertising screens at Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann, the leading European department store. The flagship “Coupole” store and the Men store will be equipped from mid-July 2022 with 64 digital screens specifically designed for Galeries Lafayette. The commercial offering will start in September 2022.

The screens will be installed on every floor of the department store and will digitalise the customer experience, covering key touch points (entrances and exits, lifts, escalators, etc.) They will enable Galeries Lafayette to strengthen point-of-sale advertising, to create content that is dynamic and relevant to their customers and to enhance brand communication in line with the image and concept of this department store, which welcomes more than 37 million French and international customers per year.

The new partnership strengthens JCDecaux’s DOOH Parisian department store advertising offering, that has already been introduced to other premium retail outlets. JCDecaux offers a comprehensive solution, covering all stages of the value chain: including the design, installation and maintenance of the digital screens, selection of locations to reach the best audiences, media planning and marketing of the advertising space, campaign delivery and post-campaign analysis of conversion performance.

JCDecaux’s DOOH Parisian department store offering is based on a virtuous ecosystem for the retailer, brands and customers, using anonymised analysis of point-of-sale transaction and footfall data. This enables retailers to benefit from new revenue in an increasingly competitive market. Brand advertisers are integrated into this premium retail environment, reaching highly targeted and affluent audiences with the ability to link their media investment to sales performance. From the consumer perspective, the digital screens enhance the shopping experience, providing timely and relevant information including the latest special offers.

Nicolas Houzé, General Manager of Galeries Lafayette and BHV and member of the Executive Board of Groupe Galeries Lafayette, said: “More than ever, we hope to offer our customers an inspiring experience with exclusive shopping opportunities in the comfort of our store environment. We want to achieve this through brands, our daily partners, and with experts in brand communication. This is why we have chosen the Department Store advertising solution from JCDecaux for our flagship Parisian store. This solution will enable brands to communicate directly with their customers in a high-quality and contextual digital environment, enabling exquisite stories to be told on these screens, framed by their exclusive design, across every floor of our Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann store.”

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to roll out this new project with Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, our capital’s internationally renowned iconic department store. This strengthens the long-term partnership between our two groups, notably with the brand campaigns from Groupe Galeries Lafayette on our urban furniture throughout France and internationally. Sharing the same values and the same passion to make French art de vivre more accessible, we are delighted to offer fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands a high quality showcase at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, with our digital, targeted and programmatic media offering.”

Key Figures for JCDecaux

  • 2021 revenue: €2,745m (a)

  • N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

  • A daily audience of more than 850 million people in more than 80 countries

  • 957,706 advertising panels worldwide

  • Present in 3,518 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

  • 10,720 employees

  • JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the Euronext 100 and Euronext Family Business indexes

  • JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the FTSE4Good (4.2/5), CDP (A Leadership), MSCI (AAA) and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

  • 1st Out-of-Home Media company to join the RE100 (committed to 100% renewable energy)

  • Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

  • N°1 worldwide in street furniture (530,143 advertising panels)

  • N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 215 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (340,753 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in Europe for billboards (72,611 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (596,831 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (232,268 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (64,893 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (20,808 advertising panels)

  • N°1 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (14,177 advertising panels)

(a) Adjusted revenue

For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com.
Join us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube.

Communications Department: Albert Asséraf
+33 (0) 1 30 79 35 68 – albert.asseraf@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard
+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

Attachment


