JCET Group Subsidiary Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

·2 min read

SHANGHAI, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangyin Changdian Advanced Packaging Co., LTD. (JCAP), a subsidiary of JCET Group, has received the Texas Instruments (TI) 2021 Supplier Excellence Award. This is the sixth time that JCAP has won this award for its excellence in integrated circuit product manufacturing and technical service capabilities. The "TI Supplier Excellence Award" is the highest TI award issued to their best performing global suppliers.

JCAP is an important part of JCET's six global production bases and has the world's leading R&D and production capabilities for wafer-level advanced packaging technology. Texas Instruments (TI) is a global semiconductor design and manufacturing company focused on the development of analog integrated circuits (ICs) and embedded processors.

The "2021 TI Supplier Excellence Award" is a recognition of JCAP's high-quality products, services and technical support, environmental and social responsibility, technology, responsiveness, and on-time delivery. This recognition of comprehensive excellent performance is also a reaffirmation of the relationship between Texas Instruments (TI) and JCAP since 2007.

In 2022, JCET will continue to maintain the momentum of steady growth, relying on advanced chip manufacturing technology to enhance customer value. Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET, said, "JCET is committed to developing and providing cutting-edge chipset backend manufacturing services in scale, including wafer-level advanced packaging solutions. Our professional manufacturing and technical services in high-density bumping, WLCSP, fan-out packaging, and chiplet solutions have been recognized by domestic and international customers. TI is a leading company in the global semiconductor industry, and we value our long-term and stable relationship and appreciate TI's recognition of JCAP. Together with our customers, we will continue to grow our contributions to the sustainable development of the global semiconductor industry."

About JCET:

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)
(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcet-group-subsidiary-recognized-for-excellence-by-texas-instruments-301527742.html

SOURCE JCET Group

