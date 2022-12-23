U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

JCET's Corporate Value Recognized with China Top 100 Enterprise Award

·4 min read

SHANGHAI, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 22nd China Business Top 100 Forum was recently held in Sanya, Hainan. In the 2022 China Top 100 Listed Companies serial awards issued by the forum, JCET won the 2022 "China Top 100 Enterprise Award", and JCET CEO Mr. Li Zheng won the "China Top 100 Outstanding Entrepreneur Award".

(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)
(PRNewsfoto/JCET Group)

On the opening day of the forum, Mr. Li Zheng delivered a keynote speech "Adhere to professional and international operation, and promote high-tech and high-quality development of enterprises", describing how JCET has worked hard for many years, consistently creating value for customers, shareholders, and the overall development of the IC industry.

Creating wealth and value with excellent performance

In recent years, under the leadership of the new Board of Directors and the company's Management Team, JCET has achieved three consecutive "leaps" in performance and begun a track of steady development. In 2021, JCET's free cash flow was RMB 3.34 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 38.0%. JCET has now achieved continuous positive free cash flow for 12 consecutive quarters.

In the first three quarters of this year, the company's revenue and net profit reached record highs for the same quarter in the company's history. According to the statistics of semiconductor consulting agency Ijiwei, as of the end of October 2022, JCET ranked first in net profit in the first three quarters and second in revenue among the 160 semiconductor listed companies on the Shanghai stock market.

Refine products and services to realize market value

Faced with the growing demand for high-performance, high-density, and customized packaging products from customers in various fields, especially in emerging high-value applications, JCET has been deeply engaged in innovative research and development of high-performance packaging technology. It has a profound technology portfolio in such areas as highly integrated wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D integration, system-level packaging, and high-performance flip-chip packaging, which align with the key development trends of the industry. The number of related JCET patents ranks second in the industry in the world.

In addition to its outstanding packaging and testing technology and solutions, JCET has always maintained solid customer satisfaction. In recent years, this has been recognized with awards from many global customers for outstanding supplier, excellent partner, etc.

Lead the industry to realize the value of packaging

In the post-Moore era, packaging technology has become one of the keys to promoting the continuous development of the integrated circuit industry. Based on their in-depth understanding of the industry JCET pioneered the concept of "chip finished product manufacturing" and has redefined the value of the back-end manufacturing process

Mr. Li Zheng said, "The next ten years will be the 'golden era' for the development of the back-end manufacturing industry. JCET will continue to drive the trends of the industry's development, improve the value creation of the company, give back to customers and shareholders around the world, and also provide advanced and reliable manufacturing technology and services for a smarter life for users around the world. At the same time, JCET will also sincerely cooperate with its industrial supply chain partners with an open mind to continuously create greater value for the overall development of the industry."

About JCET Group

JCET Group is the world's leading integrated-circuit manufacturing and technology services provider, offering a full range of turnkey services that include semiconductor package integration design and characterization, R&D, wafer probe, wafer bumping, package assembly, final test and drop shipment to vendors around the world.

Our comprehensive portfolio covers a wide spectrum of semiconductor applications such as mobile, communication, compute, consumer, automotive and industry etc., through advanced wafer level packaging, 2.5D/3D, System-in-Packaging, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies. JCET Group has two R&D centers in China and Korea, six manufacturing locations in China, Korea and Singapore, and sales centers around the world, providing close technology collaboration and efficient supply-chain manufacturing to customers in China and around the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcets-corporate-value-recognized-with-china-top-100-enterprise-award-301709521.html

SOURCE JCET Group

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best get rich quick stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Get Rich Quick Stocks To Buy. During times of high uncertainty, some experts recommend taking the short-term view instead of the long-term […]