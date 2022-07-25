U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

JCP&L Welcomes New Line and Substation Employees from Power Systems Institute Training Programs

·2 min read
In this article:
MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) utilities, have hired 20 graduates of Power Systems Institute (PSI), award-winning, two-year educational program that helps prepare the next generation of line and substation workers for FirstEnergy's 10 electric utility companies.

JCP&amp;L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

The new employees include 10 lineworkers and 10 substation electricians who are graduates of the Power Systems Institute (PSI) training programs at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft and Raritan Valley Community College in Branchburg.

"Our Power Systems Institute develops top-quality, well-educated men and women for the electric utility industry," said Jim Fakult, president of New Jersey Operations. "We look forward to these graduates joining our workforce to help continue providing safe and reliable electric service for our customers."

The new lines employees and hometowns are:

  • Andrew Alberalla, Clinton

  • Scott Baghsarian, Freehold

  • Dominic Cavallero, Howell

  • William Ditchkus, Point Pleasant

  • George Dounis, Brick

  • William Frederick, Morris Township

  • Jacob Gross, Belvidere

  • Aaron King, Parlin

  • Gregory St Luce, Hackettstown

  • William Stepanovsky, Frenchtown

The new substation employees and hometowns are:

  • Seamus Duddy, Phillipsburg

  • Mateo Huerta-Lopez, Perth Amboy

  • Dashon Jones, Easton, Pennsylvania

  • Christopher McGackin, Morganville

  • Jeffrey Noll, Toms River

  • Joseph Polomchak, Easton, Pennsylvania

  • Jorge Shimokawa, Fairfield

  • Shawn Stillwell, Browns Mills

  • Shane Therien, Toms River

  • Matthew Wikfors, Manahawkin

All the graduates will be assigned to line and substation shops across JCP&L's service area. Their work assignments will rotate as part of the training program.

PSI students split time between classes at the two colleges and JCP&L training facilities in Farmingdale and Philipsburg. Since the program's inception, FirstEnergy has hired more than 2,400 line and substation personnel who completed PSI programs in Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

For information about the PSI program, call 1-800-829-6801, or visit www.firstenergycorp.com/psi.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note:  Photos of FirstEnergy's Power Systems Institute training program are available for download on Flickr.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpl-welcomes-new-line-and-substation-employees-from-power-systems-institute-training-programs-301592403.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

