JCP&L's 2022 Tree-Trimming Program Underway to Enhance Service Reliability

·3 min read
Work includes trimming along more than 3,400 miles of power lines

MORRISTOWN, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), is trimming trees across its 13-county service territory as part of its ongoing efforts to help enhance electric service reliability. This year's $40 million program will help keep power flowing to customers by helping to reduce tree-related outages, such as those that can occur during severe weather.

JCP&amp;L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
JCP&L Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)

Completed on a four-year cycle, JCP&L's tree-trimming program includes inspecting vegetation near power lines to ensure trees are pruned in a manner that helps preserve the health of the tree while maintaining proper clearances around electrical equipment. Tree trimming is conducted by certified forestry contractors under the company's direction.

Since January 1, contractors have trimmed trees along more than 700 miles of power lines, with an additional 2,700 miles expected to be completed by year end.

"Trees and branches falling on power lines and equipment are a leading cause of outages. Trimming trees near power lines is a year-round effort designed to minimize the impact of tree-related outages and restore power faster when they do occur," said James Fakult, president of FirstEnergy's New Jersey operations. "With hot weather and summer storms around the corner, this proactive work is one of the best steps we can take to help keep the lights on for our customers."

Crews are also continuing a multi-year effort to identify and remove deteriorated ash trees that have been affected by the Emerald Ash Borer. Nearly 20,000 dead and dying ash trees have been removed in JCP&L's service area, primarily in northern New Jersey, since the initiative began in 2017.

JCP&L will trim trees in the following counties and municipalities over the next two months:

  • BurlingtonChesterfield, North Hanover

  • EssexMillburn

  • HunterdonBethlehem, Califon, Clinton, Hampton, Lebanon, Readington, Tewksbury

  • MercerHamilton

  • MiddlesexEast Brunswick, Jamesburg, Old Bridge, Spotswood

  • MonmouthColts Neck, Deal, Eatontown, Freehold, Hazlet, Howell, Keyport, Lincroft, Little Silver, Long Branch, Monmouth Beach, Neptune, Ocean Twp., Oceanport, Red Bank, Sea Bright, Tinton Falls, Union Beach, Wall

  • MorrisBoonton, Butler, Chatham Borough, Chester, Denville, Dover, East Hanover, Florham Park, Hanover, Harding, Jefferson Twp., Long Hill, Mendham, Mine Hill, Montville, Morris Plains, Morris Twp., Morristown, Mountain Lakes, Parsippany-Troy Hills, Randolph, Rockaway, Victory Gardens, Wharton

  • OceanBrick, Plumsted

  • PassaicBloomingdale

  • SomersetBedminster, Bernards, Branchburg, Bridgewater, Far Hills, Warren

  • SussexAugusta, Branchville, Franklin, Lafayette, Montague, Newton, Sandyston, Stillwater, Walpack

  • UnionBerkeley Heights, Springfield, Summit

  • WarrenAlpha Borough, Greenwich, Lopatcong, Phillipsburg, Pohatcong, Washington

JCP&L works with municipalities to proactively inform them of vegetation management schedules. In addition, customers living in areas along company rights-of-way are notified prior to work being performed. To help further decrease tree-related outages, JCP&L's foresters are also working to educate residents who live near company equipment about the importance of properly maintaining trees on their own property.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL, or online at www.jcp-l.com

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter: @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: Photos of workers using bucket trucks to trim trees near FirstEnergy power lines are available for download on Flickr. A video explaining FirstEnergy's vegetation management techniques can also be found on YouTube.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jcpls-2022-tree-trimming-program-underway-to-enhance-service-reliability-301538806.html

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

