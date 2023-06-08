JCY International Berhad's (KLSE:JCY) Share Price Is Matching Sentiment Around Its Revenues

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Tech industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") above 1.2x, JCY International Berhad (KLSE:JCY) looks to be giving off some buy signals with its 0.6x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does JCY International Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at JCY International Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing revenue performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/S. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is JCY International Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like JCY International Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 50%. As a result, revenue from three years ago have also fallen 49% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

In contrast to the company, the rest of the industry is expected to grow by 2.0% over the next year, which really puts the company's recent medium-term revenue decline into perspective.

In light of this, it's understandable that JCY International Berhad's P/S would sit below the majority of other companies. However, we think shrinking revenues are unlikely to lead to a stable P/S over the longer term, which could set up shareholders for future disappointment. There's potential for the P/S to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its top-line growth.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of JCY International Berhad confirms that the company's shrinking revenue over the past medium-term is a key factor in its low price-to-sales ratio, given the industry is projected to grow. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/S as they concede future revenue probably won't provide any pleasant surprises either. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

