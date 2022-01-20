U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,572.88
    +40.12 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,282.58
    +253.93 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,531.76
    +191.50 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,083.26
    +20.47 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    +4.60 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.62
    +0.39 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1334
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8290
    +0.0020 (+0.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3638
    +0.0027 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1210
    -0.2320 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,171.99
    +748.69 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.11
    +31.84 (+3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.61
    -30.05 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     
JUST IN:

Weekly jobless claims jump to a 3-month high

Another 286,000 Americans filed, higher than expected and from the previous week

JD Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

JENNINGS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) Dan L. Donald, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of JD Bancshares, Inc., announced that at its regularly scheduled meeting on January 19, 2022, the Board voted to pay a cash dividend in the amount of $0.25 per share on February 4, 2022 to the shareholders of record on January 29, 2022.

The amount and payment of future dividends for the JD Bancshares, Inc. common stock is determined on a quarterly basis, based on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

About JD Bancshares, Inc.

JD Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of JD Bank, a state chartered bank headquartered in Jennings, Louisiana. JD Bank has been serving the citizens of southwest Louisiana since 1947 and offers a variety of personal and commercial lending and deposit products through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Bank also offers both trust and investment services. JD Bank operates through 23 full service branch offices located along the Interstate 10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette, Louisiana. JD Bancshares, Inc. Investor Relations may be accessed on its website at jdbank.com.

JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX:JDVB) trades on the OTCQX Best Market. Companies meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on otcmarkets.com.

For more information contact:

Bruce Elder (CEO) 337-246-5399

Paul Brummett (CFO) 337-246-5395

SOURCE: JD Bancshares, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/684761/JD-Bancshares-Inc-Declares-Cash-Dividend

Recommended Stories

  • Better Buy: Palantir vs. Snowflake

    Both Palantir and Snowflake have experienced heavy sell-offs as technology stocks undergo a correction.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • RECONAFRICA PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND APPOINTS NEW DIRECTORS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to provide an update on operations and appoints two new directors to its board, Craig Steinke and Dr. Joseph Davis, effective immediately. Mr. Steinke will assume the role of Executive Chairman.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best stocks to buy today according to value investor David Abrams. If you want to take a look only at the top five stocks in this list then head on over to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Today According to Value Investor David Abrams. […]

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Discounted Stocks to Buy, and 1 to Sell

    History suggests market dips are a great time to buy stocks, but not all individual companies are created equal.

  • Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space. Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Kinder Morgan Delivers Another Boringly Predictable Quarter

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) might not be the most exciting company around. The main drivers were higher contributions from a full year of service of the Permian Highway Pipeline, the acquisition of Stagecoach Gas Services, and increased volumes and favorable pricing on some of its gas-gathering systems.

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • These 3 Unique Stocks Have Undeniable Long-Term Upside

    Such enterprises often beget lucrative stock investments, and investors often turn to such stocks in hopes of beating the market. IIP is a different kind of real estate investment trust (REIT). IIP is one of the few REITs devoted exclusively to this property type.

  • Missed Out on Lucid? 3 Better EV Stocks to Buy Now

    Electric vehicles are quickly taking market share in the auto space and there are opportunities beyond hot stocks like Lucid Group.

  • 10 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Jim Cramer stocks to buy in Q1 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Jim Cramer Stocks to Buy in Q1 2022. Investors have been scrambling to identify the “real value” of stocks as reports suggest that as […]

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been a driving force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to expand operations. Technology stocks have been a key component of the market's rising trend.

  • Why Global-E Stock Sank More Than 10% Today

    The lofty gains that Global-E (NASDAQ: GLBE) had racked up last year are coming undone in grandiose fashion. Global-E is a fast-growing e-commerce software company, providing tools for merchants that want to sell internationally. As digital buying and selling picks up steam in emerging markets, Global-E's revenue has soared.

  • These 12 Cheap Value Stocks Are Now Table-Pounding Buys, Analysts

    Cheap is in style again with S&P 500 stocks and ETFs. But can you tell a good value from a trap? Analysts are pounding the table on a dozen S&P 500 pure value stocks, including a slew of communication services plays like T-Mobile US and Dish Network plus industrials like Alaska Air, says an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.

  • Alibaba Stock and JD.com Are Outperforming Apple and Tesla. Here’s Why.

    Bond yields are down and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is rising. For Chinese tech stocks, there's another factor at play.

  • 2 Cheap Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    As leaders in their industries with impressive business performance, these two companies are worth buying right now.

  • Kinder Morgan's 2021 revenue jumps 42% year over year, net income skyrockets

    The company noted that much of its increase in net income was nonrecurring because it was related to the winter storm in February.