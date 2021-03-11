U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,927.50
    +31.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,381.00
    +102.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,004.75
    +255.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,302.00
    +16.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.15
    +0.71 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,734.40
    +12.60 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.28 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1969
    +0.0043 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5200
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.05
    -1.98 (-8.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3960
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.4620
    +0.0670 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,741.66
    +569.02 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,111.34
    +35.23 (+3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,711.16
    -14.44 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,211.64
    +175.08 (+0.60%)
     

JD.com Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JD.com
·47 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), China’s leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB224.3 billion (US$134.4 billion), an increase of 31.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB32.1 billion (US$4.9 billion), an increase of 53.2% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Net revenues for the full year of 2020 were RMB745.8 billion (US$114.3 billion), an increase of 29.3% from the full year of 2019. Net service revenues for the full year of 2020 were RMB93.9 billion (US$14.4 billion), an increase of 42.0% from the full year of 2019.

  • Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB594.9 million (US$91.2 million), compared to RMB529.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP2 income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,213.5 million (US$186.0 million), compared to RMB704.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Income from operations for the full year of 2020 was RMB12.3 billion (US$1.9 billion), compared to RMB9.0 billion for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2020 was RMB15.3 billion (US$2.4 billion) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.1%, as compared to RMB8.9 billion for the full year of 2019 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 1.5%.

  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB24.3 billion (US$3.7 billion), compared to RMB3.6 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 194% to RMB2.4 billion (US$0.4 billion) from RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2020 was RMB49.4 billion (US$7.6 billion), compared to RMB12.2 billion for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2020 was RMB16.8 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared to RMB10.7 billion for the full year of 2019.

  • Diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB15.18 (US$2.33), compared to RMB2.44 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.49 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.54 for the same period last year. Diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB31.68 (US$4.86), compared to RMB8.21 for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB10.56 (US$1.62), compared to RMB7.25 for the full year of 2019.

  • Operating cash flow for the full year of 2020 increased to RMB42.5 billion (US$6.5 billion) from RMB24.8 billion for the full year of 2019. Free cash flow, which excludes the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow, for the full year of 2020 increased to RMB34.9 billion (US$5.4 billion), compared to RMB19.5 billion for the full year of 2019.

  • Annual active customer accounts3 increased by 30.3% to 471.9 million in 2020 from 362.0 million in 2019.

“JD saw accelerated revenue and user growth during the fourth quarter driven by our long-term operating philosophy and customer-centric value proposition despite the ongoing market challenges,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. “During this quarter, JD continued its strategic transformation into a supply chain-based technology and service company with increasingly diversified sources of revenues. With a strong momentum going into 2021 and with our recently optimized organizational structure, JD will continue to invest in innovative, high potential businesses to drive long-term sustainable growth.”

“We are pleased to conclude the year on a strong note with another quarter of solid top and bottom-line results as well as excellent cash flow,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our operational efficiency continued to improve driven by technology and innovation. We have also made progress in a number of new businesses that we have been incubating, including the successful IPO of JD Health, the submission of JD Logistics’s listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the progress of JD Property’s series A financing.”

Business Highlights

Environment, Social and Governance

  • In the fourth quarter, JD Logistics became the first Chinese logistics company to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with a commitment to reducing its carbon emissions by 50% compare to 2019 by 2030. SBTi is a partnership between CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) driving ambitious climate action in the private sector by enabling companies to set science-based emissions reduction targets. JD Logistics is dedicated to deploying more new energy vehicles, promoting renewable energies & environmentally friendly materials and enabling partners to implement environmentally friendly practices.

  • In November, JD Logistics’s courier Xuewen Song received China’s 2020 “National Model Workers” award, the nation’s highest recognition for outstanding work ethics and contributions to the country and society. Since joining JD.com in 2011, Mr. Song has traveled 320,000 kilometers and delivered 300,000 packages with zero errors, complaints, and safety incidents.

JD Retail

  • Multiple renowned fashion and luxury brands launched flagship stores on JD.com, including Hermès Group’s luxury shoe brand John Lobb, Italian luxury brand Stefano Ricci, British designer brand Vivienne Westwood, LVMH Group’s fashion brand JW Anderson, designer accessories brand Anya Hindmarch, French silverware and jewelry brand Christofle and Japanese streetwear label White Mountaineering. Furthermore, Prada and Miu Miu became the first batch of luxury brands to partner with JD.com to implement pioneering omni-channel initiatives. Customers on JD platforms now have access to a wider range of Prada and Miu Miu products, including exclusive items from their physical stores. The initiatives also help to improve the operational efficiency and inventory management capability of these brands’ physical stores.

  • In the fourth quarter, JD Retail received multiple prestigious awards from influential advertising organizations, including Effie Awards (Greater China), Modern Advertising Awards, and ROI Awards, for its innovation and contribution in supporting brands in their marketing strategies.

JD Health

  • On December 8, 2020, JD Health successfully listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “6618,” with a global offering of 439,185,000 new shares (including a full exercise of the over-allotment option). Gross proceeds from this offering, before deducting underwriting fees and offering expenses, amounted to approximately HK$31 billion. As a technology-driven platform centered on the supply chain of pharmaceutical and healthcare products and strengthened by healthcare services, JD Health strives to improve user experience and provide easily accessible, convenient, high-quality yet affordable healthcare products and services, encompassing a user’s full life span.

JD Logistics

  • In January 2021, JD.com was selected by INFORMS as one of the seven finalists for the 50th annual Franz Edelman Award for Achievement in Advanced Analytics, Operations Research and Management Science, the world’s most prestigious award for achievements in the practice of analytics and operations research. Along with other seven world-leading enterprises including Amazon, JD.com was recognized for its advanced research and self-developed "unmanned" warehouse scheduling system. JD.com is among the few Chinese companies that were selected as finalists in the history of the award.

  • In January 2021, JD Logistics signed an agreement with Chinese confectionary manufacturer Xu Fu Chi. Leveraging JD Logistics’s technology capabilities, the collaboration will support Xu Fu Chi’s supply chain management system digitalization efforts and enhance the confectionary manufacturer’s omni-channel service capabilities across various distribution channels.

  • As of December 31, 2020, JD Logistics operated over 900 warehouses, which covered an aggregate gross floor area of approximately 21 million square meters, including warehouse space managed under the JD Logistics Open Warehouse Platform.

Jingxi Business

  • Highlighting the commitment to enhancing its presence in lower tier cities, JD.com formed Jingxi Business Group recently, to better serve customer demands and empower small business owners in lower-tier cities. Jingxi Business Group mainly consolidates social e-commerce platform Jingxi, convenience store business Jingxitong (formerly known as Xintonglu or JD New Markets) and community group purchase business Jingxi Pinpin. JD.com is also making efforts to strengthen its supply chain capabilities in lower tier market through business cooperation and strategic investments. Recently announced investments in Xingsheng Preference Electronic Business Limited, a leading community group purchase e-commerce platform based in Hunan province, and China Dili Group, a wholesale produce market operator listed in Hong Kong, aim to realize synergies between JD.com and its investees in lower-tier cities through close collaborations in technology, supply chain and logistics.

JD Property

  • With the successful launch of two logistics properties core funds (“Core Funds”), JD Property launched its first logistics properties development fund (“Development Fund”) with RMB3 billion of assets under management in the fourth quarter of 2020. The key investors of Development Fund include GIC, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, and Mubadala Investment Company, an Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor. Thus far, the total assets under management of Core Funds and Development Fund has exceeded RMB19 billion.

Other Highlights

  • JD.com and JD Digits became the first group of e-commerce and technology companies to partner up with the Digital Currency Research Institute of the People’s Bank of China to test the applications of the Chinese digital currency e-CNY. JD.com and JD Digits have already supported the trial launch of the e-CNY in cities including Beijing, Suzhou and Chengdu. To facilitate the trial launch, JD.com provided local residents in these cities with application scenario for e-CNY including its online e-commerce platforms and offline stores such as JD Home Appliance Stores and JD convenience stores, while JD Digits provided technology supports and services to financial institutions and merchants.

Operational Metrics Update

  • As of December 31, 2020, JD.com had approximately 310,000 employees excluding part-time and interns.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the fourth quarter of 2020, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB224.3 billion (US$34.4 billion), representing a 31.4% increase from the same period in 2019. Net product revenues increased by 28.4%, while net service revenues increased by 53.2% for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to the same period of 2019.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 31.7% to RMB193.2 billion (US$29.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB146.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 34.2% to RMB14.8 billion (US$2.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB11.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 26.7% to RMB10.4 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB8.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 25.4% to RMB4.5 billion (US$0.7 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB3.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 34.4% to RMB2.0 billion (US$0.3 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020 from RMB1.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses in relation to JD Health’s share incentive plan.

Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB594.9 million (US$91.2 million), compared to RMB529.5 million for the same period last year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1,213.5 million (US$186.0 million), compared to non-GAAP income from operations of RMB704.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 1.5%, compared to 1.4% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.7 billion (US$0.4 billion), compared to RMB2.0 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Others, net. Others are other non-operating income/(loss), primarily consist of gains/(losses) from fair value change of long-term investments, gains from business and investment disposals, impairment of investments, government incentives, and foreign exchange gains/(losses). In the fourth quarter of 2020, other non-operating income was RMB21.0 billion (US$3.2 billion), as compared to other non-operating income of RMB3.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019. The substantial increase was primarily due to increase in the net gain arising from increases in the market prices of our equity investments in publicly-traded companies, the net gain for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB20.5 billion (US$3.1 billion), as compared to net gain of RMB4.2 billion for the same period of last year.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB24.3 billion (US$3.7 billion), compared to RMB3.6 billion for the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB2.4 billion (US$0.4 billion), compared to RMB0.8 billion for the same period last year.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB15.18 (US$2.33), compared to RMB2.44 for the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB1.49 (US$0.23), compared to RMB0.54 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

As of December 31, 2020, the company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB151.1 billion (US$23.2 billion), compared to RMB64.5 billion as of December 31, 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

For the three months ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(In thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,701

5,213,568

799,014

Add/(Less): Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

(311,718

)

207,102

31,740

Add/(Less): Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds*

1,055,277

1,125,815

172,539

Other capital expenditures**

(903,487

)

(1,971,418

)

(302,133

)

Free cash flow

(156,227

)

4,575,067

701,160

* Including logistics facilities and other real estate properties developed by JD Property, which may be sold under various equity structures. In the fourth quarter of 2020, approximately RMB3.6 billion proceeds from the sale of development properties were included in this line, compared to approximately RMB2.5 billion proceeds in the fourth quarter of 2019.
** Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB13.7 billion (US$2.1 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting primarily of increase in short-term investments of RMB12.5 billion, cash paid for investments in equity investees and purchases of investment securities of RMB7.2 billion and cash paid for capital expenditures of RMB4.5 billion, partially offset by cash received from disposal of investment securities of RMB7.0 billion, and proceeds from sale of development properties of RMB3.6 billion.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB23.4 billion (US$3.6 billion) for the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting primarily of net proceeds of RMB25.8 billion from the initial public offering of JD Health, partially offset by repayment of short-term debts of RMB2.9 billion.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues. For the full year of 2020, JD.com reported net revenues of RMB745.8 billion (US$114.3 billion), representing a 29.3% increase from the full year of 2019. Net product revenues increased by 27.6%, while net service revenues increased by 42.0% for the full year of 2020, as compared to the full year of 2019.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 29.3% to RMB636.7 billion (US$97.6 billion) for the full year of 2020 from RMB492.5 billion for the full year of 2019.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 31.7% to RMB48.7 billion (US$7.5 billion) for the full year of 2020 from RMB37.0 billion for the full year of 2019.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 22.1% to RMB27.2 billion (US$4.2 billion) for the full year of 2020 from RMB22.2 billion for the full year of 2019.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 10.5% to RMB16.1 billion (US$2.5 billion) for the full year of 2020 from RMB14.6 billion for the full year of 2019.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 16.7% to RMB6.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the full year of 2020 from RMB5.5 billion for the full year of 2019.

Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Income from operations for the full year of 2020 was RMB12.3 billion (US$1.9 billion), compared to RMB9.0 billion for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2020 was RMB15.3 billion (US$2.4 billion) with a non-GAAP operating margin of 2.1%, as compared to non-GAAP income from operations of RMB8.9 billion for the full year of 2019 with a non-GAAP operating margin of 1.5%. Operating margin of JD Retail before unallocated items for the full year of 2020 was 2.8%, compared to 2.5% for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP EBITDA for the full year of 2020 was RMB20.7 billion (US$3.2 billion) with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 2.8%, compared to RMB13.8 billion with a non-GAAP EBITDA margin of 2.4% for the full year of 2019.

Others, net. Others are other non-operating income/(loss), primarily consist of gains/(losses) from fair value change of long-term investments, gains from business and investment disposals, impairment of investments, government incentives, and foreign exchange gains/(losses). In the full year of 2020, other non-operating income was RMB32.6 billion (US$5.0 billion), as compared to other non-operating income of RMB5.4 billion for the full year of 2019. The substantial increase was primarily due to the increase in the net gain arising from increases in the market prices of our equity investments in publicly-traded companies, the net gain for the full year of 2020 was RMB29.5 billion (US$4.5 billion), as compared to net gain of RMB3.5 billion for the full year of 2019.

Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2020 was RMB49.4 billion (US$7.6 billion), compared to RMB12.2 billion for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders for the full year of 2020 was RMB16.8 billion (US$2.6 billion), compared to RMB10.7 billion for the full year of 2019.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB31.68 (US$4.86), compared to RMB8.21 for the full year of 2019. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS for the full year of 2020 was RMB10.56 (US$1.62), compared to RMB7.25 for the full year of 2019.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

For the full year of 2020, free cash flow of the company was as follows:

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

(In thousands)

Net cash provided by operating activities

24,781,220

42,544,317

6,520,202

Add/(Less): Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

(4,233,884

)

47,938

7,347

Add/(Less): Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds*

2,420,401

(3,533,666

)

(541,558

)

Other capital expenditures**

(3,514,741

)

(4,136,344

)

(633,923

)

Free cash flow

19,452,996

34,922,245

5,352,068

* Including logistics facilities and other real estate properties developed by JD Property, which may be sold under various equity structures. For the full year of 2020, approximately RMB4.8 billion proceeds from the sale of development properties were included in this line, compared to approximately RMB7.9 billion for the full year of 2019.
** Including capital expenditures related to the company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.

Net cash used in investing activities was RMB57.8 billion (US$8.9 billion) for the full year of 2020, consisting primarily of increase in short-term investments of RMB35.6 billion, increase in time deposits of RMB5.0 billion, cash paid for investments in equity investees and purchases of investment securities of RMB18.1 billion and cash paid for capital expenditures of RMB12.5 billion, partially offset by cash received from disposal of investments in equity investees and investment securities of RMB10.2 billion, and proceeds from sale of development properties of RMB4.8 billion.

Net cash provided by financing activities was RMB71.1 billion (US$10.9 billion) for the full year of 2020, consisting primarily of net proceeds of RMB32.1 billion from the non-redeemable series B preference share financing of JD Health together with the initial public offering of JD Health, net proceeds of RMB31.3 billion from the company’s Hong Kong Listing, and net proceeds of RMB6.8 billion from the issuance of unsecured senior notes.

Supplemental Information

The table below sets forth the segment operating results:

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(In thousands)

(In thousands)

Net revenues:

JD Retail

163,077,792

208,594,963

31,968,577

552,245,141

702,929,619

107,728,677

New businesses*

7,438,919

15,834,704

2,426,774

23,932,278

42,790,954

6,558,001

Inter-segment

(159,034

)

(240,938

)

(36,925

)

(435,364

)

(724,639

)

(111,056

)

Total segment net revenues

170,357,677

224,188,729

34,358,426

575,742,055

744,995,934

114,175,622

Unallocated items**

326,361

139,426

21,368

1,146,429

805,952

123,518

Total consolidated net revenues

170,684,038

224,328,155

34,379,794

576,888,484

745,801,886

114,299,140

Operating income/(loss):

JD Retail

2,296,181

3,041,388

466,113

13,775,339

19,484,484

2,986,128

New businesses*

(777,753

)

(718,682

)

(110,144

)

(1,022,281

)

(2,498,850

)

(382,964

)

Including: gain on sale of development properties

814,412

1,109,179

169,989

3,884,709

1,648,747

252,682

Total segment operating income

1,518,428

2,322,706

355,969

12,753,058

16,985,634

2,603,164

Unallocated items**

(988,881

)

(1,727,759

)

(264,790

)

(3,758,178

)

(4,642,814

)

(711,544

)

Total consolidated operating income

529,547

594,947

91,179

8,994,880

12,342,820

1,891,620

* New businesses of the company include logistics services provided to third parties, overseas business, technology initiatives, as well as asset management services to logistics property investors and sale of development properties by JD Property.

JD Property develops and manages logistics facilities and other real estate properties. By leveraging its fund management platform, JD Property can realize development profits and recycle capital from mature properties to fund new developments and scale the business.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets, which are not allocated to segments.

The table below sets forth the revenue information:

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(In thousands)

(In thousands)

Electronics and home appliance revenues

92,730,981

115,819,247

17,750,076

328,703,453

400,927,285

61,444,794

General merchandise revenues

56,981,112

76,380,715

11,705,857

182,030,514

250,951,955

38,460,070

Net product revenues

149,712,093

192,199,962

29,455,933

510,733,967

651,879,240

99,904,864

Marketplace and advertising revenues

13,472,797

17,480,690

2,679,033

42,680,212

53,472,718

8,195,053

Logistics and other service revenues

7,499,148

14,647,503

2,244,828

23,474,305

40,449,928

6,199,223

Net service revenues

20,971,945

32,128,193

4,923,861

66,154,517

93,922,646

14,394,276

Total net revenues

170,684,038

224,328,155

34,379,794

576,888,484

745,801,886

114,299,140

Recent Development

JD Logistics

On February 16, 2021, JD Logistics, through its joint sponsors, submitted a listing application form (Form A1) to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to apply for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the JD Logistics’s shares (representing ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.000025 each in the share capital of JD Logistics) on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Please note that there is no assurance as to whether or when the proposed listing may take place.

JD Property

On March 10, 2021, JD Property, the infrastructure asset management and integrated service platform within and a subsidiary of JD.com, entered into definitive agreements for the non-redeemable series A preferred share financing with co-lead investors Hillhouse Capital and Warburg Pincus, among others. The total amount expected to be raised is approximately US$700 million, subject to customary closing conditions. JD.com will remain the majority shareholder of JD Property after the completion of this transaction. By leveraging Warburg Pincus and Hillhouse Capital’s industry expertise and resources, JD Property will further strengthen its infrastructure property management capabilities and its position as a leading player in high-quality infrastructure properties development and operations.

Conference Call

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 7:00 am, Eastern Time on March 11, 2021, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 11, 2021) to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process, unless required to provide the conference ID below due to regional restrictions.

PRE-REGISTER LINK: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2584734

CONFERENCE ID: 2584734

A telephone replay will be available from 10:00 am, Eastern Time on March 11, 2021 through 8:59 am, Eastern Time on March 19, 2021. The dial-in details are as follows:

US Toll Free:

+1-855-452-5696 or +1-646-254-3697

International

+61-2-8199-0299

Passcode:

2584734

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. The company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, loss/(gain) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and investments, gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from sale of development properties. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets and land use rights. The company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the company’s core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The company encourages you to review the company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Ruiyu Li
Senior Director of Investor Relations
+86 (10) 8912-6804
IR@JD.com

Media
+86 (10) 8911-6155
Press@JD.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to JD.com’s industry and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

36,971,420

86,084,857

13,193,082

Restricted cash

2,940,859

4,434,448

679,609

Short-term investments

24,602,777

60,577,110

9,283,848

Accounts receivable, net (including JD Baitiao of RMB1.0 billion and RMB0.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively)(1)

6,190,588

7,111,947

1,089,954

Advance to suppliers

593,130

3,767,933

577,461

Inventories, net

57,932,156

58,932,519

9,031,804

Prepayments and other current assets

5,629,561

7,076,590

1,084,535

Amount due from related parties

4,234,067

6,667,262

1,021,803

Assets held for sale(2)

-

148,592

22,773

Total current assets

139,094,558

234,801,258

35,984,869

Non-current assets

Property, equipment and software, net

20,654,071

22,596,570

3,463,076

Construction in progress

5,806,308

7,906,406

1,211,710

Intangible assets, net

4,110,034

6,462,888

990,481

Land use rights, net

10,891,742

11,124,913

1,704,968

Operating lease right-of-use assets

8,643,597

15,484,082

2,373,039

Goodwill

6,643,669

10,904,409

1,671,174

Investment in equity investees

35,575,807

58,501,329

8,965,721

Investment securities

21,417,104

39,085,150

5,990,061

Deferred tax assets

80,556

532,746

81,647

Other non-current assets

6,806,258

13,315,844

2,040,740

Amount due from related parties

-

242,527

37,169

Assets held for sale(2)

-

1,329,672

203,781

Total non-current assets

120,629,146

187,486,536

28,733,567

Total assets

259,723,704

422,287,794

64,718,436


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

LIABILITIES

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

90,428,382

106,818,425

16,370,640

Advances from customers

16,078,619

20,998,001

3,218,084

Deferred revenues

3,326,594

3,417,313

523,726

Taxes payable

2,015,788

3,029,416

464,278

Amount due to related parties

317,978

585,324

89,705

Unsecured senior notes

-

3,259,882

499,599

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

24,656,180

30,034,571

4,602,999

Operating lease liabilities

3,193,480

5,513,534

844,986

Liabilities held for sale(2)

-

360,196

55,202

Total current liabilities

140,017,021

174,016,662

26,669,219

Non-current liabilities

Deferred revenues

1,942,635

1,617,844

247,945

Unsecured senior notes

6,912,492

9,594,556

1,470,430

Deferred tax liabilities

1,338,988

1,921,831

294,533

Long-term borrowings

3,139,290

2,936,205

449,993

Operating lease liabilities

5,523,164

10,249,957

1,570,875

Other non-current liabilities

225,883

331,623

50,823

Total non-current liabilities

19,082,452

26,652,016

4,084,599

Total liabilities

159,099,473

200,668,678

30,753,818


(1) JD Digits performs credit risk assessment services for JD Baitiao business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying Baitiao receivables. Facilitated by JD Digits, the company periodically securitizes Baitiao receivables through the transfer of those assets to asset-backed securitization plans and derecognizes the related Baitiao receivables through sales type arrangements.

(2) The company entered into definitive agreements to transfer certain logistic facilities and real estate properties to JD Logistics Properties Core Fund II, L.P. (the “Core Fund II”). As of December 31, 2020, the company classified the related undisposed assets and liabilities as assets and liabilities held for sale under ASC 360, which included cash of RMB115.9 million.


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

As of

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

MEZZANINE EQUITY

Convertible redeemable non-controlling interests

15,964,384

17,133,208

2,625,779

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 3,129,794 shares issued and 3,103,499 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020)

81,855,970

187,543,295

28,742,270

Non-controlling interests

2,803,877

16,942,613

2,596,569

Total shareholders’ equity

84,659,847

204,485,908

31,338,839

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity

259,723,704

422,287,794

64,718,436


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net revenues

Net product revenues

149,712,093

192,199,962

29,455,933

510,733,967

651,879,240

99,904,864

Net service revenues

20,971,945

32,128,193

4,923,861

66,154,517

93,922,646

14,394,276

Total net revenues

170,684,038

224,328,155

34,379,794

576,888,484

745,801,886

114,299,140

Cost of revenues

(146,685,835

)

(193,185,835

)

(29,607,025

)

(492,467,391

)

(636,693,551

)

(97,577,556

)

Fulfillment

(10,994,766

)

(14,752,007

)

(2,260,844

)

(36,968,041

)

(48,700,211

)

(7,463,634

)

Marketing

(8,225,450

)

(10,423,229

)

(1,597,430

)

(22,234,045

)

(27,155,972

)

(4,161,835

)

Research and development

(3,591,058

)

(4,503,450

)

(690,184

)

(14,618,677

)

(16,148,948

)

(2,474,935

)

General and administrative

(1,471,794

)

(1,977,866

)

(303,121

)

(5,490,159

)

(6,409,131

)

(982,242

)

Gain on sale of development properties

814,412

1,109,179

169,989

3,884,709

1,648,747

252,682

Income from operations(3)(4)

529,547

594,947

91,179

8,994,880

12,342,820

1,891,620

Other income/(expenses)

Share of results of equity investees

(518,211

)

1,679,822

257,444

(1,738,219

)

4,291,453

657,694

Interest income

594,427

958,781

146,940

1,785,572

2,753,360

421,971

Interest expense

(219,772

)

(296,061

)

(45,373

)

(725,010

)

(1,125,181

)

(172,442

)

Others, net

3,646,984

21,012,344

3,220,283

5,375,309

32,556,439

4,989,493

Income before tax

4,032,975

23,949,833

3,670,473

13,692,532

50,818,891

7,788,336

Income tax benefits/(expenses)

(479,137

)

331,722

50,839

(1,802,440

)

(1,481,645

)

(227,072

)

Net income

3,553,838

24,281,555

3,721,312

11,890,092

49,337,246

7,561,264

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders

(80,913

)

(46,941

)

(7,194

)

(297,163

)

(74,618

)

(11,436

)

Net income attributable to mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interests shareholders

797

3,045

467

3,100

6,641

1,018

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

3,633,954

24,325,451

3,728,039

12,184,155

49,405,223

7,571,682


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

(3) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

Cost of revenues

(24,556

)

(32,550

)

(4,989

)

(82,243

)

(98,168

)

(15,045

)

Fulfillment

(136,033

)

(296,175

)

(45,391

)

(440,167

)

(646,331

)

(99,055

)

Marketing

(78,419

)

(128,598

)

(19,709

)

(258,860

)

(346,952

)

(53,173

)

Research and development

(376,212

)

(464,941

)

(71,255

)

(1,340,317

)

(1,400,067

)

(214,570

)

General and administrative

(416,145

)

(572,387

)

(87,721

)

(1,573,368

)

(1,664,415

)

(255,083

)

(4) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangement and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows:

Fulfillment

(41,433

)

(51,584

)

(7,906

)

(165,223

)

(192,801

)

(29,548

)

Marketing

(140,430

)

(218,936

)

(33,553

)

(637,374

)

(692,471

)

(106,126

)

Research and development

(24,700

)

(24,700

)

(3,785

)

(99,280

)

(98,800

)

(15,142

)

General and administrative

(77,314

)

(77,314

)

(11,849

)

(307,776

)

(308,761

)

(47,320

)

Net income per share:

Basic

1.24

7.84

1.20

4.18

16.35

2.51

Diluted

1.22

7.59

1.16

4.11

15.84

2.43

Net income per ADS:

Basic

2.49

15.68

2.40

8.37

32.70

5.01

Diluted

2.44

15.18

2.33

8.21

31.68

4.86


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS

(In thousands, except per share data and otherwise noted)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

810,722

2,386,234

365,707

10,749,907

16,827,643

2,578,951

Weighted average number of shares:

Basic

2,923,258

3,102,969

3,102,969

2,912,637

3,021,809

3,021,809

Diluted

2,980,261

3,204,906

3,204,906

2,967,322

3,109,024

3,109,024

Non-GAAP net income per share:

Basic

0.28

0.77

0.12

3.69

5.57

0.85

Diluted

0.27

0.74

0.11

3.62

5.28

0.81

Non-GAAP net income per ADS:

Basic

0.55

1.54

0.24

7.38

11.14

1.71

Diluted

0.54

1.49

0.23

7.25

10.56

1.62


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow

(In thousands)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,701

5,213,568

799,014

24,781,220

42,544,317

6,520,202

Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities

2,452,444

(13,705,425

)

(2,100,448

)

(25,349,357

)

(57,810,588

)

(8,859,860

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

3,087,869

23,412,604

3,588,139

2,572,467

71,071,595

10,892,198

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(390,963

)

(2,971,701

)

(455,433

)

405,891

(5,082,380

)

(778,908

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5,153,051

11,949,046

1,831,272

2,410,221

50,722,944

7,773,632

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period/year

34,759,228

78,686,177

12,059,184

37,502,058

39,912,279

6,116,824

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period/year (5)

39,912,279

90,635,223

13,890,456

39,912,279

90,635,223

13,890,456

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,701

5,213,568

799,014

24,781,220

42,544,317

6,520,202

Add/(Less): Impact from JD Baitiao receivables included in the operating cash flow

(311,718

)

207,102

31,740

(4,233,884

)

47,938

7,347

Add/(Less): Capital expenditures

Capital expenditures for development properties, net of related sales proceeds

1,055,277

1,125,815

172,539

2,420,401

(3,533,666

)

(541,558

)

Other capital expenditures

(903,487

)

(1,971,418

)

(302,133

)

(3,514,741

)

(4,136,344

)

(633,923

)

Free cash flow

(156,227

)

4,575,067

701,160

19,452,996

34,922,245

5,352,068

(5) Including cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified as assets held for sale.


JD.com, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

Free cash flow (in RMB billions) – trailing twelve months (“TTM”)

19.5

15.2

22.7

30.2

34.9

Inventory turnover days(6) – TTM

35.8

35.4

34.8

34.3

33.3

Accounts payable turnover days(7) – TTM

54.5

51.7

50.8

49.2

47.1

Accounts receivable turnover days(8) – TTM

3.2

3.1

2.9

2.8

2.7

Annual active customer accounts (in millions)

362.0

387.4

417.4

441.6

471.9


For the year ended

December 31,
2018

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

GMV(9) (in RMB billions)

1,676.9

2,085.4

2,612.5

(6) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(7) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.

(8) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the annual period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from JD Baitiao.

(9) Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) is the total value of all orders for products and services placed in the company’s online retail business and on the company’s online marketplaces, regardless of whether the goods are sold or delivered or whether the goods are returned. GMV includes the value from orders placed on the company’s mobile apps and websites as well as orders placed on third-party mobile apps and websites that are fulfilled by the company or by the company’s third-party merchants. The calculation of GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and for prudent consideration excludes certain transactions over certain amounts. The company believes that GMV only provides a measure of the overall volume of transactions that flow through the company’s platform in a given period. Therefore, it should not be used as a financial metric or industry and peer comparisons.


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except percentage data)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Income from operations

529,547

594,947

91,179

8,994,880

12,342,820

1,891,620

Add: Share-based compensation

1,031,365

1,494,651

229,065

3,694,955

4,155,933

636,926

Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

147,655

228,623

35,038

885,385

723,420

110,870

Add/(Reversal of): Effects of business cooperation arrangements

(190,139

)

4,485

687

(822,161

)

(236,539

)

(36,252

)

Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties

(814,412

)

(1,109,179

)

(169,989

)

(3,884,709

)

(1,648,747

)

(252,682

)

Non-GAAP income from operations

704,016

1,213,527

185,980

8,868,350

15,336,887

2,350,482

Add: Depreciation and other amortization

1,261,687

1,451,079

222,388

4,942,671

5,344,234

819,039

Non-GAAP EBITDA

1,965,703

2,664,606

408,368

13,811,021

20,681,121

3,169,521

Total net revenues

170,684,038

224,328,155

34,379,794

576,888,484

745,801,886

114,299,140

Non-GAAP operating margin

0.4

%

0.5

%

0.5

%

1.5

%

2.1

%

2.1

%

Non-GAAP EBITDA margin

1.2

%

1.2

%

1.2

%

2.4

%

2.8

%

2.8

%


JD.com, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(In thousands, except percentage data)

For the three months ended

For the year ended

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

3,633,954

24,325,451

3,728,039

12,184,155

49,405,223

7,571,682

Add: Share-based compensation

1,031,365

1,494,651

229,065

3,694,955

4,155,933

636,926

Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions

147,655

228,623

35,038

885,385

723,420

110,870

Add: Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(10)

155,358

357,890

54,849

456,468

530,046

81,233

Add: Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets, and investments

1,000,056

33,679

5,162

2,750,769

695,414

106,577

Reversal of: Gain from fair value change of long-term investments

(4,210,355

)

(20,474,859

)

(3,137,909

)

(3,495,710

)

(29,482,650

)

(4,518,414

)

Reversal of: Gain and foreign exchange impact in relation to sale of development properties

(814,412

)

(1,099,100

)

(168,444

)

(3,997,416

)

(1,638,668

)

(251,137

)

Reversal of: Gain on disposals/deemed disposals of investments

(8,891

)

(2,101,380

)

(322,051

)

(1,236,726

)

(6,903,937

)

(1,058,075

)

Reversal of: Effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements

(211,077

)

(15,199

)

(2,330

)

(904,284

)

(318,705

)

(48,844

)

Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

87,069

(363,522

)

(55,712

)

412,311

(338,433

)

(51,867

)

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders

810,722

2,386,234

365,707

10,749,907

16,827,643

2,578,951

Total net revenues

170,684,038

224,328,155

34,379,794

576,888,484

745,801,886

114,299,140

Non-GAAP net margin

0.5

%

1.1

%

1.1

%

1.9

%

2.3

%

2.3

%

(10) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.


________________________
1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this press release, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this press release is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2020, which was RMB6.5250 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this press release are calculated based on the RMB amounts
2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this press release.
3 Annual active customer accounts are customer accounts that made at least one purchase during the twelve months ended on the respective dates, whether through online retail or online marketplace.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Chinese Mega-Stocks Alibaba, JD.com, and Pinduoduo All Popped on Tuesday

    Good news out of China is helping some of the biggest names in Chinese e-commerce to outperform the market today, as shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA), JD.com (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) climbed in afternoon trading. As of 12:45 p.m. EST on Tuesday, both Alibaba and JD.com were up 4.6%, and Pinduoduo more than doubled that by rising 11.2%. As the first big economy to emerge from the shadow of the coronavirus, China is booming.

  • Oracle Shares Drop on Disappointing Pace of Revenue Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported sales growth and gave an outlook for the current period that fell short of some projections, even as it touted gains in market share. The stock declined about 6% in extended trading.The world’s second-largest software maker said Wednesday that revenue increased 3% in the fiscal third quarter, in line with analysts estimates. On a constant currency basis, sales were flat, missing the company’s projections. The revenue forecast for the current period indicates a faster pace of growth isn’t on the way, said Anurag Rana, an analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence.“I think investors may be disappointed by guidance of 1%-3% sales growth in constant currency next quarter, which is a slight improvement to the current quarter, but not substantial,” he said. “While cloud wins from SAP were impressive, total revenue is not accelerating at a material pace.”Executive Chairman Larry Ellison and Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz have been trying to boost sales by turning to cloud-based software for services. Oracle said sales of its Fusion application for managing corporate finances climbed 30% in the period -- a slower growth rate than the 33% reported in the fiscal second quarter. Revenue from NetSuite’s financial software, targeted to small- and mid-sized businesses, rose 24%, after a 21% gain in the previous period.Ellison devoted much of a conference call after the results were announced to an attack on rival SAP SE, listing companies that have totally or partly switched to Oracle from the German software company’s products. He tallied more than 100 SAP customers who’ve made the move and said there are more. Oracle’s emphasis on new software and cloud services hasn’t yet spurred the kind of revenue increase anticipated by investors, who sent shares up 30% over the past month to a near record of $72.12 at Wednesday’s close.Small and medium-sized businesses and companies in industries most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic have restarted spending, according to a note from analysts at Cowen & Co., citing interviews with corporate sources. Still, Oracle was late to cloud computing and its services that compete with Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. lag behind in market share.“The enterprise software market is doing well,” Daniel Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Co., which owns Oracle shares, said before the results were released. “But it’s all about the cloud for Oracle. It’s about making that migration and Larry was really late doing that.”In the period ending in May, Oracle said profit, excluding some items, would be $1.28 to $1.32 a share. Analysts, on average, estimated $1.28, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue will increase 5% to 7% in U.S. dollars, which would top analysts’ projections for 4% growth. Minus help from currency fluctuations, the sales increase will be 1% to 3%, Oracle said.In the fiscal third quarter, which ended Feb. 28, sales climbed to $10.1 billion, the Redwood Shores, California-based company said in a statement. The reported revenue met the average of analyst estimates. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.16 a share. Analysts projected $1.11.The results marked the third straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth after two consecutive fiscal years of declining sales.Revenue from cloud services and license support increased 5% to $7.25 billion, narrowly falling short of analysts’ estimates. That metric includes sales from hosting customers’ data in the cloud, but a large portion is generated by maintenance fees for traditional software kept on clients’ corporate servers.Cloud license and on-premise license sales rose 4% to $1.28 billion. Analysts had expected $1.21 billion.Oracle also announced its board approved a $20 billion increase in share repurchases.(Updates with forecast beginning in the first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Report: Electric Vehicle Peers NIO, Xpeng, and Li Auto Considering Hong Kong Stock Exchange Listing

    Three electric vehicle (EV) makers might soon tap a big market on their native continent for new funding. Bloomberg, citing "people familiar with the matter," said that China's NIO (NYSE: NIO) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) are both considering listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Bloomberg cited an earlier report from Reuters stating that peer Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) would also like to do the same.

  • The stimulus money isn’t going to be spent, Bank of America says, so here are the investment moves to make

    Bank of America finds that most of the stimulus money won’t be spent. Here's what it says investors should do.

  • Top Alternative Energy Stocks for Q2 2021

    These are the alternative energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2021.

  • Is Sea Limited a Rising Star or a Falling Knife?

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock price lost about a fifth of its value over the past month as rising bond yields sparked a rotation from growth stocks to value stocks. Concerns about the Southeast Asian tech giant's ongoing losses, along with tougher comparisons ahead for its e-commerce and gaming businesses in a post-pandemic world, exacerbated the pain. Sea's mixed second-quarter report in early March didn't allay those concerns.

  • SoftBank-Backed Coupang Prices U.S. IPO Above Target

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. and a group of existing shareholders have raised $4.6 billion in an enlarged offering, making it one of the biggest listings by an Asian company on a U.S. exchange.Coupang priced 130 million shares at $35 each on Wednesday, above a marketed range of $32 to $34 apiece, the company said in a statement.The retailer’s IPO is the biggest on a U.S. exchange since Uber Technologies Inc. raised $8.1 billion in 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Coupang’s offering is also the biggest by any Asia-based company in New York since Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s $25 billion listing in 2014, the biggest ever in the U.S.Coupang and its existing shareholders had planned to sell 120 million shares. The previous range had been boosted from $27 to $30 earlier, signaling strong demand from investors.At $35 a share, Coupang would have a market value of about $60 billion, based on the outstanding shares listed in its prospectus. The company sold 100 million new shares while existing investors offloaded 30 million shares, up from the additional 20 million.SoftBank’s ReturnJapanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp., its biggest shareholder, has reaped a gain of more than $16 billion from the IPO, burnishing the reputation of founder Masayoshi Son in picking successful startups even after a number of missteps.In November 2018, SoftBank’s Vision Fund invested $2 billion in the company in a deal that valued Coupang at $9 billion, people familiar with the matter said at the time. That funding followed $1 billion from SoftBank itself in 2015, valuing the startup at about $5 billion.Founded in 2010 by Bom Kim, a Harvard University dropout, Coupang has grown into Korea’s version of Amazon.com Inc.The company has aggressively expanded its delivery and logistics operations, putting 70% of the country’s population within a seven-mile radius of its distribution centers, according to its prospectus filing. Coupang has also invested in new business lines like food delivery and streaming services.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Allen & Co. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are leading the offering. Coupang shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday under the symbol CPNG.(Updates with official pricing in first and second paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple starts iPhone 12 assembly in India

    Apple Inc has started the assembly of iPhone 12 in India, the U.S. tech giant said, as the company ramps up manufacturing operations in the world's second-biggest smartphone market. "We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone. The Indian unit of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in southern Tamil Nadu state, two sources familiar with the matter said.

  • The ECB and U.S Jobless Claims Put the EUR and the Greenback in the Spotlight

    It’s a relatively quiet day ahead. The ECB monetary policy decision and press conference will be the main scheduled event of the day.

  • Bad News for S. Africa Rand: It’s Not Just About Commodities

    (Bloomberg) -- The good news for the rand is that commodity prices are hovering near an eight-year high. The bad news is that raw materials matter less for South Africa’s currency than movements in U.S. Treasury yields.The correlation between the Bloomberg Industrial Metals Sub-Index and the rand has weakened to 0.2, from a peak of 0.7 in February. The inverse relationship with U.S. Treasury yields is much stronger, at almost 0.6, the most in in four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.That means the rand is more likely to weaken as Treasury yields rise than it is to strengthen as commodity prices climb. Industrial metals account for about a quarter of South Africa’s export earnings, but as U.S rates continue to increase, the benefit of higher prices may be eroded by lower demand for high-yielding currencies.“Fundamentally, higher metal prices should be supportive for the rand in the long run as it will improve the trade balance,” said Guillaume Tresca, a senior emerging-market strategist at Generali Insurance Asset Management in Paris.But “higher commodity prices would result in higher inflation or the perception of it,” he said. “This in turn would lead to higher U.S. rates and that is negative for the rand. The commodity-price impact in the short run is limited in my view.”The rise in U.S. rates has reduced demand for South African stocks and bonds, sparking foreign investor outflows of more than $3.3 billion from the country’s markets this year. That’s weighing on the current-account balance, which may have been as wide as 4.4% in the fourth quarter, data may show on Thursday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey.Currency forecasts compiled by Bloomberg see the rand averaging 15 per dollar in the second quarter. That may be too optimistic, especially if the commodity rally eases, according to Lars Merklin, a senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S in Copenhagen.The rand gained as much as 1% to 15.1448 per dollar on Wednesday after a key measure of U.S. inflation undershot expectations. The South African currency has weakened 4.6% since mid-February along with the rise in U.S. yields.“Both gold and copper have been going lower since U.S. rates started rising,” Merklin said. “I honestly don’t think there is a commodity super cycle to begin with. I also think we will see a tapering of commodity prices.”Merklin said the rand could weaken back to 17 per U.S. dollar in a move driven by an economic slowdown in Asia and positive U.S. real 10-year yields, or nominal yields above 2%.Analysts at Rand Merchant Bank expect commodity prices to continue rising, but predict the rand will slide to around 16.50, well weaker than its fair value of around 14.37, as global risk sentiment whipsaws between Covid-19 fear and vaccines hopes.While commodity prices may support the rand in the short term, risk-off sentiment may prove stronger in the longer run, according to Nedbank Group Ltd.“Beyond March, this support for the currency from the trade balance may fade,” said Walter de Wet, a Johannesburg-based analyst at Nedbank, in a note to clients. “If foreign portfolio inflows do not take up the slack, a weaker currency, on a more sustainable basis, may well be the result as we head towards mid-2021.”(Updates currency move in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – CPI on Tap but Bond Auction Results Could Trigger Volatile Response

    Gold futures are trading slightly lower on Wednesday shortly below the release of the U.S. Consumer Inflation reports for February that could set the tone until the Federal Reserve meets on March 16-17.

  • Hedge-Fund Short Covering Seen as Big Driver of Nasdaq Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rally in the Nasdaq 100 has been referred to as an oversold bounce aided by a drop in bond yields. Beneath the surface, however, the surge was largely driven by hedge funds who were forced to pare their bearish bets to limit losses -- rather than genuine interest.While those funds were net buyers of stocks for a fifth straight day, short covering outpaced long sales by a ratio of 4 to 1 on Tuesday, according to data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage unit. As the spike in the tech-heavy gauge didn’t reflect appetite for risk, some analysts say those gains would likely be short-lived.“We see yesterday’s move as short covering without legs,” said Andrew Brenner, the head of international fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities in New York.Short sellers had boosted their wagers as the Nasdaq 100 tumbled more than 10% from a February record. Last week, large speculators -- mostly hedge funds -- were most bearish on Nasdaq mini futures since early October, according to data compiled by Commodity Futures Trading Commission.Those heavy bets set the stage for a short squeeze as the Nasdaq 100 surged 4% Tuesday, the most in four months. Among Goldman’s hedge-fund clients, short covering in unprofitable tech firms helped the group halt seven straight days of selling and score the third-biggest net buying of the year. Over the past two days, a Goldman basket of the most-shorted tech stocks has jumped almost 7% -- more than double the return of the Russell 3000.The Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 1.5% Wednesday before erasing gains. Volatility in the tech-heavy gauge is picking up as the stay-at-home trade lost some luster amid signs of an economic rebound.Read more: Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades(Adds CFTC data on Nasdaq futures positions in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Nears All-Time High As US House Passes $1.9T COVID-19 Relief

    Bitcoin is within range of a quick run to the all-time high of $58,332.

  • Stock market news live updates: Dow rises for a fourth straight session, climbing 1.5% to a record closing high

    Stocks rose on Wednesday after new data showed still-muted inflationary pressures in consumer goods, helping assuage fears of a rapid jump in prices during the economic recovery. Treasury yields reversed course to dip following the report.

  • Gupta in Talks to Negotiate Reprieve on Greensill Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance is battling to negotiate a reprieve on its debt obligations to Greensill Capital as the unraveling of its biggest lender threatens to take down the metals group.A debt standstill agreement with Greensill, which filed for administration on Monday, would help GFG stave off insolvency and avoid an asset fire sale, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are private. Gupta is separately seeking to raise new financing to replace Greensill’s loans, they said.The abrupt collapse of Lex Greensill’s business has shuttered funds run by Credit Suisse Group AG and forced Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. to write down its $1.5 billion investment in the supply-chain finance firm. Now it risks dragging down GFG, with governments from London to Paris monitoring the threat to 35,000 jobs across a business that spans steel to renewable energy.In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in constant contact with Gupta’s steel division over the impact on British factories and jobs, a person with knowledge of the matter said. GFG employs about 5,500 people across the U.K., including at an aluminum smelter in Scotland. In France, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said the government would support GFG employees and its industrial sites, if Greensill’s difficulties jeopardized them.GFG “started to default on its obligations” after Greensill stopped lending to the group at the beginning of March, according to court documents. Greensill’s exposure to the metals group was $5 billion, one of the people said.U.K. unions met with GFG executives on Tuesday amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s empire. The Indian-born former commodities trader had previously been called the “savior of steel” for his tendency to buy unloved mills and smelters. GFG, a loose group of companies he owns, spans 30 countries.“While Greensill’s difficulties have created a challenging situation, we have adequate funding for our current needs,” GFG said in an emailed statement, adding that attempts to secure alternative financing “will take some time to organize.”Read more: GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on GuptaThe negotiations on a debt reprieve may not lead to a deal, the people said. Partners at Grant Thornton were appointed as joint administrators of Greensill on Monday.A spokesperson for Grant Thornton declined to comment.The collapse of Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm has cast a shadow over Gupta’s business, which relied heavily on its funding for a $6 billion acquisition spree over five years. In Monday’s court filing, Greensill said that its largest customer by value has fallen into “severe financial difficulty,” and had warned last month it faced insolvency without its funding.The news that Greensill has filed for administration is “extremely concerning to the unions and the workforce,” a spokesperson for the U.K.’s National Trade Union Steel Coordinating Committee said. “Government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution.”The Australian Workers’ Union has been meeting with management at GFG’s Whyalla steelworks in South Australia on a rolling basis, National Secretary Daniel Walton said in an emailed statement.GFG took ownership of Whyalla in 2017 with a bold plan to increase production and invest in renewable power to reduce energy costs. The steelworks are now profitable and the global prospects for steel demand are good, Walton said.A spokesperson for Australia’s Industry Minister Karen Andrews said the government was “monitoring the situation closely,” though declined to comment further about the potential impact of Greensill’s difficulties.(Adds response in Australia in final 3 paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Haunted by 2008, China and U.S. Diverge on Stimulus Plans

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and China are pursuing divergent economic policies in the aftermath of the coronavirus recession in a role reversal from last time the world economy was recovering from a shock.One of the takeaways from the annual National People’s Congress under way in Beijing is a conservative growth goal, with a tighter fiscal-deficit target and restrained monetary settings. That’s a big contrast with Washington, where President Joe Biden is preparing a second major fiscal package after he gets final approval for his $1.9 trillion stimulus.The widening policy divergence is putting strains on exchange rates and could potentially reshape global capital flows. It stems, in part, from different policy lessons from the 2007-09 crisis.A stunted and choppy U.S. recovery left key Democrats concluding it’s vital to “go big” on stimulus and keep it flowing. For monetary policy the moral was: “Don’t hold back” and “don’t stop until the job is done,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week.China’s leaders have a different take. A massive unleashing of credit growth back then led to unused infrastructure, ghost towns, excess industrial capacity and an overhang of debt. While rapid containment of the pandemic meant the economy didn’t need as much help in 2020, President Xi Jinping and his team are now winding things back to re-focus on longer-term initiatives to strengthen the technology sector and tamp down debt risks.“Each learned a lesson from the previous episode, and so it is kind of a swap of positions,” said Nathan Sheets, head of global economic research at PGIM Fixed Income and a former U.S. Treasury undersecretary for international affairs. The policy mix now makes “a compelling case for renminbi appreciation,” Sheets said.That’s a view that’s widely shared: the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for a strengthening to 6.35 against the dollar by the end of the year, from 6.5114 in Shanghai late Tuesday.One of China’s financial regulators, Guo Shuqing, highlighted in a briefing just days before the opening of the annual legislative gathering that high leverage within the financial system must continue to be addressed. Guo pointed to worries about inflated property prices and the risk of overseas money pouring in to take advantage of the premiums China’s assets offer. He also indicated the nation’s lending rates will likely go up this year.What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...“China is increasingly shifting its attention from pandemic recovery to managing the economy in more normal conditions.”--Chang Shu, chief Asia economistFor the full report, click hereWhile U.S. Treasury yields have surged recently, 10-year rates remain less than half those in China, where the central bank has forsworn Western-style zero interest rates or quantitative easing.“Unlike many of its peers, including the Fed, China’s central bank has continued to calibrate its policy partially with a view to prevent an excessive rise in asset prices,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. Confronted with currency-appreciation risks, China will be hoping for a “well-timed exit from the Fed’s ultra-ease stance.”That’s unlikely to come soon. Powell in three appearances the past fortnight has made clear the Fed is going to keep policy rates near zero until well into the economic recovery, when most jobless Americans are brought back into employment. He also gave no indication asset purchases will be tapered as Biden’s fiscal stimulus kicks in in coming months.As China contends with capital inflows, the U.S. is likely to be pumping out a greater supply of dollars into the global economy -- via a widening current-account deficit -- as its growth revs up, supercharged by Biden’s stimulus and the Fed’s easy stance.“There’s been a regime break,” in the U.S. with the outsize Biden relief bill and a planned longer-term follow-up, said Robin Brooks, chief economist at the Institute of International Finance. As growth soars past 6% this year, a wider current-account deficit will be “the pressure valve” given domestic production constraints, he said.Brooks projects that deficit will hit 4% of gross domestic product this year. That would be the highest since large shortfalls during the 2002-08 period, when a broad measure of the dollar tumbled as much as 27%.Read More: Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says“As our fiscal support goes into uncharted territory, it puts enormous pressure on our budget deficits -- and by inference our domestic saving rate and the current account and trade deficit, with the consequences primarily falling on the currency,” said Stephen Roach, a Yale University senior fellow and former chairman of Morgan Stanley Asia.China’s reluctance toward the kind of “go big” message of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen dates back many years. After unleashing a fiscal package of 4 trillion yuan ($586 billion, at the time) and an unprecedented surge in broader credit after the 2008 crisis, Beijing was already by 2012 saying it wouldn’t do that again.Reticence toward across-the-board stimulus later turned into a concerted push to rein in leverage. A May 2016 front-page treatise in the People’s Daily -- the Communist Party’s mouthpiece -- blasted excessive debt as the “original sin” sowing risks across financial and real-estate markets. The anonymous article -- widely said to have been written by Vice Premier Liu He, Xi’s top economic adviser -- called stimulating the economy through easy monetary policy a “fantasy.”So with the country’s success in applying draconian restrictions to contain the coronavirus, it should come as little surprise that Beijing is returning toward its pre-pandemic focus on building domestic tech capabilities and managing down debt risks.After ditching an annual growth target for 2020 given the turmoil caused by Covid-19, China’s leadership set a goal of a GDP increase of more than 6% this year -- conservative since it’s well below economists’ projections for this year’s expansion.In the meantime, surging American GDP gains are set to lift China’s prospects as well. Exports to the U.S. soared more than 87% in the first two months of this year compared with the pandemic-hit period a year before, faster than China’s overall rise of just under 61%.“The U.S. locomotive is back on track,” said Catherine Mann, global chief economist at Citigroup Inc.(Updates yuan forecast, trading in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Eyes Record Highs as Market Cap Bounces Back Over $1T

    Bitcoin's resilience to the dollar's recent rally has opened the doors for a climb to new record highs, according to one analyst.

  • The amount of your third stimulus check may be a surprise — good or bad

    Changes to the payment formula can affect how much your household gets in this round.

  • Coupang IPO Prices At $35. The Korean E-Commerce Giant Is Worth More Than $60 Billion.

    The South Korean e-commerce company Coupang has priced its initial public offering at $35 a share, valuing the company at about $63 billion on a fully diluted basis. Earlier this week the company had raised the expected price to a range of $32 to $34 a share, from a previous target range of $27 to $30. The offering consists of 120 million shares, including 20 million from selling holders and the rest from the company.

  • Asia’s Biggest Rate-Hike Bets Mount in India as Swaps Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- The global economic recovery is fueling speculation central banks will soon be shifting into tightening mode -- nowhere more so than India.Five-year interest-rate swaps jumped 63 basis points in February, the biggest advance since the 2013 taper tantrum, reflecting growing expectations of a tighter monetary policy. Swap rates signal India will see the most rapid tightening of any nation in Asia, according to Standard Chartered Plc. Fears of a resurgence in inflation driven by rising oil prices is adding to the speculation.“The market is swept up by high intensity global reflation trade,” said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. “Within this, India’s sensitivity to crude oil prices as well as the V-shaped rebound in economic activity may be creating divergent expectations of the monetary policy path ahead.”Rate-hike wagers are building around the world as optimism over an economic rebound is complicated by concern that inflation is quickening following an unprecedented period of rock-bottom borrowing costs. In India’s case, this is posing a thorny challenge for central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, who has vowed to keep monetary policy accommodative as long as necessary to support the recovery.Indian swaps are pricing in an increase of about a percentage point in rates over the next calendar year, compared with a quarter-to-half a percentage point earlier this year, according to Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. The five-year swap rate was down one basis point to 5.38% on Wednesday.‘Pump Prices’Swap markets across Asia are signaling tighter monetary policies going ahead, making it challenging for central banks to nurture a recovery without stifling growth. While India’s consumer-price inflation is still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-to-6% target range, economists see the second round effects of higher pump prices soon feeding into the headline print.India’s benchmark 10-year bond yields surged to 6.25% on Wednesday, from as low as 5.81% in January. Similarly, top-rated corporate bond yields have jumped by more than 60 points in 2021, convincing a number of borrowers to scrap debt offerings in recent days amid the volatility.Policy normalization in India may first see the central bank raising its reverse repo rates by 40 basis points in 2021, according to ICICI Securities. That would narrow the interest-rate corridor to the pre-pandemic level of 25 basis points.“Markets are expecting a rise in inflation due to the rapid increase in the monetary base across economies, and more recently the increase in commodities prices,” said Nagaraj Kulkarni, senior Asia rates strategist at Standard Chartered in Singapore. “However, central banks are more sanguine about their own inflation expectations so far.”(Updates with Wednesday’s swap rates in the fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.