JD.com's Liu Won't Be Charged After Sexual Assault Investigation

(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Richard Liu won’t be charged in connection with a rape investigation in Minneapolis, ending a probe of more than three months, authorities said.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the decision Friday. Liu had been arrested Aug. 31 and accused of allegedly raping a 21-year-old female Chinese undergraduate student. Liu, 45, was a participant in a University of Minnesota program for business executives from China at the time of his arrest.

“As we reviewed surveillance video, text messages, police body camera video and witness statements, it became clear that we could not meet our burden of proof and, therefore, we could not bring charges,” Freeman said in a statement. “Because we do not want to re-victimize the young woman, we will not be going into detail.”

Liu has been in China since being released shortly after the arrest. But the potential criminal charges have hung over JD.com’s stock for the past three months. Liu’s outsize control of voting rights closely linked the firm’s fate to his own. In China, he is seen as a visionary founder and the driving force behind one of the country’s most successful internet companies.

“We are pleased to see this decision,” JD.com said in a statement on its website. The company’s American depositary receipts gained as much as 10 percent to $21.99 on the news.

In documents and text messages, the female student said she was misled into attending a party with Liu and other participants of the executive program where wine flowed freely. Her attorney alleged the student had been coerced into drinking more heavily than she wanted. After a call the next morning from a friend of the student, police found the woman and Liu at the student’s apartment. Later that day he was arrested.

Liu, through his lawyer, had strongly denied the charges throughout the investigation.

Freeman, in his statement, confirmed the account of the dinner and the subsequent contact of Liu and the woman by police. He said “there were profound evidentiary problems which would have made it highly unlikely that any criminal charge could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

