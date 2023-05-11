JD.com CEO Retires as Chinese Retailer Struggles to Spur Growth

(Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Xu Lei is retiring for personal reasons, a surprise move for a Chinese company struggling to revive growth at a time of economic uncertainty.

Xu quits his post after a decade at JD, handing the reins to Chief Financial Officer Sandy Xu starting June. The shift was announced after China’s second-largest online retailer on Thursday reported revenue grew just 1.4% to of 242.96 billion yuan ($35 billion) for January to March, though that beat projections by a slight margin.

The new CEO, a two-decade auditing veteran who spent time with PriceWaterhouseCoopers, now takes up the task of reviving growth at one of China’s largest and highest-profile public companies. JD’s results, the first from a major Chinese tech company for the March quarter, suggest the internet sector is making some headway in efforts to revive top-line growth after years of punishing Covid restrictions.

But it’s a far cry from the double-digit percentage expansions of previous years, before Beijing’s clampdown on internet spheres from online commerce to ride-hailing chilled growth.

JD is now spending on incentives to ward off intensifying competition from PDD Holdings Inc. as well as social media platforms such as ByteDance Ltd. It launched a 10 billion yuan discount campaign to capture new Chinese users in March even as it pulled away from Southeast Asian e-commerce, closing its Indonesian and Thailand e-commerce sites to try and shave costs elsewhere.

The outgoing CEO said in a statement he was quitting to devote more time to family. His successor becomes one of the few women chiefs of a major technology company, and emphasized that Xu will remain involved.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says:

JD.com probably struggled to lift 1Q retail operating margin, excluding a loss from Dada, above the prior year’s level of 3.6% as the firm spent more on incentives to retain merchants and lift users’ expenditure on its platforms. These perks, which include lower platform fees and greater logistics support without additional charges, were part of JD.com’s $1.5 billion subsidy program for merchants and consumers beyond 2022. The drag to JD.com’s retail margin from such expenditure could steepen in 2Q as the company aims to help merchants reduce costs and boost their sales at its flagship 618 shopping festival this year.

- Catherine Lim and Trini Tan, analysts

JD’s earnings give investors a sense of what to expect when Tencent Holdings Ltd., Baidu Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. report results next week.

Investors had bet that consumer spending and the tech sector would rebound as Beijing lifted years of sweeping restrictions that hobbled the world’s No. 2 economy. It expanded 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, the fastest pace in a year, with economists expecting growth this quarter to be even stronger. But economists have pointed to slowing trade and other signs that that nascent recovery may be losing steam.

Founded by billionaire Richard Liu, JD avoided the worst of a years-long crackdown that hit biggest rival Alibaba, which in March made the historic decision to split itself into six business units that could seek independent fundraising and listings.

JD.com itself has spun off several units including JD Health International Inc., and is in the process of listing its property and industrials businesses in Hong Kong. It would remain the majority owner of both companies, which haven’t disclosed fundraising plans.

