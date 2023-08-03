Is JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Trading At A 40% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for JD.com is US$63.64 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

JD.com is estimated to be 40% undervalued based on current share price of US$38.25

Analyst price target for JD is CN¥59.02 which is 7.3% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is JD.com Fairly Valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥38.7b CN¥46.2b CN¥49.5b CN¥55.2b CN¥59.5b CN¥63.0b CN¥66.1b CN¥68.7b CN¥71.1b CN¥73.2b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x11 Analyst x11 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 7.64% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.82% Est @ 4.01% Est @ 3.44% Est @ 3.04% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.9% CN¥35.2k CN¥38.2k CN¥37.3k CN¥37.8k CN¥37.0k CN¥35.7k CN¥34.0k CN¥32.2k CN¥30.3k CN¥28.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥346b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.1%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥73b× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (9.9%– 2.1%) = CN¥955b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥955b÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)10= CN¥370b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥717b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$38.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at JD.com as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.093. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for JD.com

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Multiline Retail market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the American market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For JD.com, we've put together three pertinent items you should further examine:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for JD.com you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does JD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

