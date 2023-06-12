JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for JD.com

What Is JD.com's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2023 JD.com had debt of CN¥43.6b, up from CN¥32.8b in one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥196.8b in cash, so it actually has CN¥153.2b net cash.

How Strong Is JD.com's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, JD.com had liabilities of CN¥224.2b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥52.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥196.8b in cash and CN¥20.9b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥59.3b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded JD.com shares are worth a very impressive total of CN¥408.5b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, JD.com also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that JD.com grew its EBIT by 420% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if JD.com can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While JD.com has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, JD.com actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing Up

Although JD.com's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of CN¥153.2b. The cherry on top was that in converted 161% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in CN¥15b. So is JD.com's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for JD.com that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here