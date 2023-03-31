U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,087.00
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,115.00
    +71.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,083.50
    +1.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,786.50
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.41
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,996.40
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0887
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.28
    +0.16 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2369
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3510
    +0.6620 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,814.01
    -770.19 (-2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.64
    -10.60 (-1.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,630.23
    +9.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

JD.com shares surge after Chinese e-commerce operator's plan to spin off and list property, industrial units in Hong Kong

South China Morning Post
·3 min read

Shares of JD.com jumped after the e-commerce major said it would spin off its property and industrial units and list them in Hong Kong, joining Alibaba Group Holding in unveiling the latest restructuring of China's technology giants.

JD.com surged as much as 8.1 per cent before paring gains to 6.9 per cent to HK$174.60 at the lunch break on Friday, mirroring a 7.8 per cent gain in its American depositary receipts on Nasdaq overnight.

Beijing-based JD.com proposed spinning off its subsidiaries JD Property and JD Industrials and separately list them on the Hong Kong stock exchange, according to two separate filings on Thursday night.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

After the spin-offs, JD.com will continue to hold more than 50 per cent stake in the two units.

A worker sorts packages for delivery at a JD.com warehouse in Beijing. Photo: AFP alt=A worker sorts packages for delivery at a JD.com warehouse in Beijing. Photo: AFP>

The move came days after rival Alibaba, the largest technology conglomerate in China, announced that it would overhaul its US$257 billion empire and split them into six units, its biggest restructuring since its founding two decades ago.

Alibaba will reorganise its businesses into six independently run entities: Cloud Intelligence Group, e-commerce under Taobao-Tmall, smart logistics operations under Cainiao, Local Services Group, Global Digital Business Group, and Digital Media and Entertainment Group, according to a letter to employees on Tuesday. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

The move by the two tech giants has been welcomed by the market, which expects the corporate overhauls to add to the market rally seen in the past three weeks.

"It's positive as investors regard the measures as beneficial for enhancing their efficiency and releasing the potential [of the subsidiaries]," said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at KGI Asia.

Wen said that while such measures are no indication of more Chinese tech companies undertaking similar measures in the short term, he did not rule out the possibility of tech companies gradually following suit after seeing the market's reaction.

China's crackdown on the tech industry had hurt the shares of many companies. For example, JD.com's Hong Kong shares are still down 21 per cent this year, after falling for two consecutive years.

Willie Tan, CEO of Luen Thai Enterprises and a robotic arm, hit a gong to mark the debut of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange, at JD.com's headquarters in Beijing, on May 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg alt=Willie Tan, CEO of Luen Thai Enterprises and a robotic arm, hit a gong to mark the debut of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange, at JD.com's headquarters in Beijing, on May 28, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg>

The details of the size and structure of the initial public offerings have not been finalised, JD.com said. The proposed spin-offs are also subject to approvals by regulators and the boards of directors, shareholders of JD.com and the subsidiaries, it added.

JD.com has previously undertaken efforts to streamline operations. It listed its healthcare arm JD Health in December 2020 followed by its logistics unit JD Logistics in May 2021.

Competition in China's e-commerce sector is heating up, as players led by JD.com recently engaged in a price war with a subsidy campaign of 10 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion), amid Beijing's efforts to revive consumption and drive economic growth.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2023 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2023. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Eurozone Core Inflation Hits Record High

    The headline inflation rate fell sharply in March as energy prices continued to cool, but policy makers worry the search for bigger profits may keep other prices rising.

  • Alibaba, JD.com Awaken China Tech’s Long-Dormant IPO Machine

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. have begun preparations for a trio of the year’s biggest Chinese debuts, heralding a wave of initial public offerings that promise to breathe new life into the struggling technology industry and Hong Kong’s stock market.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSingapore’s Changi Sees Immigration System Restored After Delays$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketA $3 Trillio

  • Web3 protocol Polytrade raises $3.8M to improve global trade

    Polytrade, a web3 protocol focused on global trade, has raised $3.8 million in a seed round led by Alpha Wave, Matrix Partners, Polygon Ventures and CoinSwitch Ventures, the startup exclusively told TechCrunch. Other investors include Singularity Ventures and GTM Ventures. The firm has previously been backed by Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal and QuickSwap co-founder Sameep Singhania, among others.

  • Markets in Q1: Moving fast and breaking things

    From a red-hot January as China cast off COVID curbs to February's flop when interest rates surged and now a manic March of banking blow-ups - financial markets have had an action-packed start to the year even by recent standards. Totting up the first quarter scores shows world stocks with a healthy 6% gain, government bonds up 3%-5%, gold 8% higher, energy prices sliding and the dollar barely budged. Global shares zoomed up 10% in January only to lose it all by the time Silicon Valley Bank, a mid-sized U.S. lender few had even heard of, collapsed and then the 167-year-old Swiss behemoth Credit Suisse required rescuing.

  • The first quarter of the year sent investors back to the future: Morning Brief

    The tech sector's current boom feels like 2021, but there's a ton of differences between then and now.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nikola, Canoo, Virgin Orbit, Rumble

    Here are some of today's after-hours movers.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Nasdaq Tops 12,000 With Inflation Report Due; Big News For Tesla

    The Nasdaq topped 12,000 as the market rallied ahead of the PCE inflation report. The IRS will likely cut EV credits for Tesla's entry-level Model 3.

  • Morgan Stanley Analyst Downgrades Schwab Over Client Cash Concerns

    Analysts have been reassessing Charles Schwab because of the impact of interest rates and uncertainty as to when relief might arrive.

  • This Citigroup Preferred Yields 10%. Is It Too Good to Be True?

    A Citigroup preferred stock yields about 10%, an unusually good deal. Bank regulations passed in the wake of the financial crisis disallowed trust preferred as a component of Tier 1 bank capital but grandfathered the Citigroup issue. This gives Citigroup an incentive to keep the preferred outstanding.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Yamana Deal Clears Final Hurdle

    Pan American Silver's (PAAS) acquisition of Yamana Gold is expected to double its gold production and boost its silver production by 50%.

  • A Fixed-Income Pro on Where to Park Your Cash During the Banking Tumult

    T. Rowe Price fixed-income manager Cheryl Mickel identifies the best spots to park short-term cash, how to navigate the banking sector, and where the Federal Reserve may be going next.

  • Lucid Stock: A High-Risk, High-Reward EV Play

    There’s no doubt, these are challenging times for Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID). The luxury EV maker recently announced it will layoff around 1,300 employees – around 18% of its global workforce. The cull is part of the company’s aim to get laser focused on lowering cash burn, amidst restructuring efforts. The workforce reductions are expected to be completed by the end of Q2. Lucid’s issues don’t end there. The company has seen dwindling demand for its luxury electric sedans – priced at a starting

  • Paypal (PYPL) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?

    Whether you're a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

  • Can I Retire at 65 with $2.5 Million?

    For most people, it will be little or no problem to retire at age 65 if they have $2.5 million in savings. This amount of capital invested prudently is likely to provide sufficient income for a lifestyle comfortable enough to … Continue reading → The post Is $2.5 Million Enough to Retire at 65? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Semtech's (SMTC) Q4 Earnings Miss, Sales Surpass Estimates

    Semtech's (SMTC) fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results hurt by macroeconomic headwinds and end-market sluggishness.

  • 3M (MMM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    3M (MMM) closed the most recent trading day at $102.78, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla Stock Has Gained 57% In 2023; Could A Beat On Deliveries Take It Higher?

    Wall Street forecasts 432,000 Tesla deliveries in the first quarter, but it could be closer to 420,000.

  • Virgin Orbit Holdings to Cut Workforce by 85%

    Virgin Orbit Holdings on Thursday said it reduced its headcount by about 675 employees, about 85% of its workforce, to reduce expenses as it has been unable to secure meaningful funding. The company, which launches satellites, said it expects the workforce reduction to be substantially complete by April 3, according to a regulatory filing. A Virgin Orbit spokeswoman declined to comment.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Overbought as Spinoff Prompts $47 Billion Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- It took just 10 days for a rally in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to flip the shares from being ice cold to red hot.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shots After Historic Indictment$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward Failure$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesA $3 Trillion Threat to Global Financial Markets Looms in JapanThe Chinese internet conglomorate’s plan to slash its empi

  • GAN Limited (GAN) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    GAN Limited (GAN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -71.43% and 0.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?