U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,693.75
    -4.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,176.00
    -22.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,530.75
    +4.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,891.90
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    46.05
    -0.21 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.25
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2130
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9690
    +0.0490 (+5.33%)
     

  • Vix

    20.79
    -0.49 (-2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1340
    -0.0060 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,350.89
    -40.65 (-0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    365.19
    -14.05 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,550.23
    +59.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,751.24
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

You can now spend China's digital currency at an online store

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

China’s official digital currency is now usable in a meaningful way... more or less. Reuters reports that JD.com now accepts digital yuan for some purchases at its site, making it the first online platform to take the virtual money. You’ll need to have received the currency as part of a lottery-style experimental giveaway to residents of Suzhou (near Shanghai), but it’s a big step toward normalizing the format.

The move follows another lottery for citizens in Shenzhen. Tests started in April 2019, when you could use the currency in physical stores

Unlike ‘conventional’ cryptocurrencies, a central bank controls digital yuan — in this case, the People’s Bank of China. The move gives the country more power and, in theory, more stability than frequently volatile formats like bitcoin. China can do more to embrace a cash-free society without leaning on foreign technology.

China won’t be alone. Countries like Japan and Venezuela are either exploring or using their own digital currencies. This move could put China ahead in real-world use, though, and might fuel other countries’ efforts to develop virtual cash.

Latest Stories

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Picks Up These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Sometimes, the experts will tell us what we already know. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has built a legendary reputation in financial circles, for taking his firm from a home business in his two-bedroom apartment to the international hedge fund giant, employing over 1,500 people and managing more than $138 billion in total assets. But when questioned on how he did it, or how today’s investors can survive the ongoing pandemic crisis, his advice can sound downright ordinary.Dalio’s advice for investing during the pandemic can be summed up easily enough. First, he says to diversify the portfolio. Diversification means spreading out the risk, which in turn will reduce your losses should one – or even several – investments turn south. Second, Dalio tells us not to bother trying to ‘time the market.’ Even the pros don’t usually get this right, and Dalio says that simply buying into a stock you like, and holding it long term, is a better strategy then trying to buy in at the right time. The stock market is a risky place to put your money, and Dalio understands that. His tactics for mitigating that risk are age-old – and have arguably brought him great success. Bearing this in mind, we decided to look at Bridgewater's recent activity for inspiration. Running three stocks Dalio's fund picked up during Q3 through TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst community is also on board, as each sports a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.Baxter International (BAX)We will start with Baxter International, a healthcare company based outside of Chicago. Baxter produces medical devices and other products for the treatment of acute and chronic conditions, particularly blood, immune, and kidney diseases. The company markets mainly to healthcare professionals and institutions, rather than the open market, and boasts over $11 billion in annual revenue.The company’s revenues through 2020 have been stable, and in-line with historical values. Baxter ended 2019 with a $3 billion quarter; that slipped to $2.72 billion 1Q20, but had risen steadily to $2.97 billion by 3Q20. The company pays out a modest dividend for investors, which at 24.5 cents per common share gives a yield of 1.3%.Dalio’s position in Baxter is a new one for him. His firm bought up 124,701 shares of the stock, a holding that is worth $9.73 million at current prices.5-star analyst Danielle Antalffy, of SVB Leerink, writes of Baxter, “[We] see BAX's underlying fundamentals -- accelerating sales growth, meaningful margin expansion -- as unchanged. One of the most meaningful datapoints in this quarter was 6% peritoneal dialysis patient growth… well ahead of the mid-single-digit long-term growth outlook for the Renal business that the Street is modeling. As the COVID pressures begin to lift, visibility into the long-term growth drivers should improve, and we would expect the shares to move meaningfully higher.”In line with her bullish comments, Antalffy rates BAX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $105 price target implies a 34% one-year upside potential. (To watch Antalffy’s track record, click here)Overall, the analyst consensus rating on Baxter is a Strong Buy, based on 12 reviews that include 11 Buys against just a single Hold. The stock is selling for $78, and its $95 average price target suggest it has room for ~22% upside growth in 2021. (See BAX stock analysis on TipRanks)CVS Health Corporation (CVS)The next stock is another healthcare company, but where Baxter, above, markets to the professional side of that sector, CVS aims squarely at the consumer healthcare market. This company is best known as the CVS pharmacy chain, and is a staple of the retail scene. CVS stores offer a range of home healthcare and hygiene products, along with basic groceries, pharmacy services, and some more specialized prescription medical equipment. The company has brought in more than $130 billion in annual revenues for the past three years.CVS’ revenues showed a slight dip this year, during Q2, when economic conditions deteriorated, but quickly rebounded. The sequence of quarterly earnings in 2020, $66.7 billion, $65.3 billion, and $67.1 billion, show a steady sales base, to be expected from a retailer dealing in products mainly deemed essential during the shutdown policies. Q3 EPS came in at $1.66, well ahead of consensus expectations of $1.33.The dividend here is 50 cents per share, and has been held steady at that level for over three years now. The payment annualizes to $2, and gives a yield of 2.7%.Dalio’s Bridgewater bought 320,039 shares of CVS stock last quarter, expanding a test position that the firm already held. The buy boosted the total holding dramatically, to 333,804 shares, which are now worth $24.87 million.Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill notes that CVS looks set for a ‘peaceful transition of power’ when the current CEO, Larry Merlo, steps down next year. "While we believe Ms. Lynch will likely consider executing upon CVS’ vertically integrated care delivery strategy, we do expect her to take a fresh look at the business and have little fear of exploring new directions. We believe Mr. Merlo’s legacy will be having the courage to try to reshape and better utilize the struggling retail pharmacy with the Aetna deal," Hill noted."CVS is in the early innings on delivering against its vision of a vertically integrated healthcare services company with outsized consumer engagement," the analyst concluded.To this end, Hill rates CVS shares as a Buy, and gives them a $101 price target, indicating his confidence in 35% growth potential over the next months. (To watch Hill’s track record, click here)Overall, CVS has 7 recent Buy reviews and 2 Holds, giving the stock a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus. The average price target is $83.29, suggesting an 11% upside from the current share price of $74.50. (See CVS stock analysis on TipRanks)Darling Ingredients (DAR)With the last stock, we move from healthcare to the food industry. Darling Ingredients recycles the waste products of the restaurant industry and the animal-processing industry – namely, oils, fats, and grease – and manufactures usable meat and bone meals, yellow grease, and tallow. The company’s products are used in pet foods, animal feeds, bioenergy, and fertilizers. Darling has delivered strong performance through 2020. The company’s quarterly earnings have held between $848 million and $852 million during the corona crisis, while earnings have been shown year-over-year gains in each quarter. The Q3 results included 61 cents EPS on $850 million in top line revenues. DAR stock has been rising steadily since last winter’s market crash, and is up ~77% year-to-date.This is another new holding for Dalio and Bridgewater. During Q3, the fund pulled the trigger on 69,392 shares, which are now worth $3.46 million. Covering the stock for Wolfe Research, 5-star analyst Sam Margolin is impressed by Darling’s combination of cutting-edge renewable fuels and mature feed segments. “We rate DAR Outperform because of its rapid growth in the Renewable Diesel segment (Diamond Green Diesel JV), supported by its feedstock/manufacturing advantage sourced largely from the base business… DAR’s other segments are Food and Feed ingredients, which are relatively mature compared to Fuels. While we do not expect material growth in Food and Feed, we note that margins in the segments have been remarkably steady over recent years…”These comments support Margolin’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $67 price target implies 34% upside growth next year. (To watch Margolin’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 5 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that DAR is a Strong Buy. Shares are currently priced at $49.87, and the $58.83 average price target suggests double-digit growth of 18%. (See DAR stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Abu Dhabi’s $230 Billion Man Bet the World Would Overcome Covid-19

    Khaldoon al-Mubarak made an assessment in March that this challenging year would bring new opportunities to lessen his homeland’s dependence on oil. He spent billions backing up that belief.

  • The stock market is signaling a ‘severe’ drop is imminent, says contrarian strategist

    Investors are crowding into the stock market right now, and they aren't seeing the big signals that indicate they are about to get caught up in a rough period of selling, says our call of the day from contrarian investor Steven Jon Kaplan.

  • The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

    The electric vehicle boom has taken over the stock market, but there is still plenty of upside for savvy investors who know where to look

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Vaccinations Set To Start: Stock Market Rally Outlook; Apple, Google Are Buys Now

    Dow Jones futures: After another strong week, there are reasons to bullish or cautious about the stock market rally. Apple and Google are in buy zones.

  • Ford Motor Co. cuts contract workers effective immediately, ends buyout period for salaried employees

    After confirming the new Ford Bronco would be delayed, the automaker trims jobs to adjust staffing to better align with work priorities.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs, including income limits. Learn about the drawbacks of Roth IRAs.

  • Better Due Diligence Would Have Turned Up More Clues About Nikola Founder Trevor Milton: Financial Times

    Investors may have found warning signs about Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) founder Trevor Milton if they had bothered to look, Financial Times reported today in one of its regular "Big Read" features.Due Diligence Gaps: The British newspaper dug into Milton's business history, speaking with with past employees, customers, advisers and investors, who said Nikola was the latest in a string of Milton's business failures. "It is a tale of company failures and lawsuits that beg the question of why investors did not look more closely at Mr Milton's business history," FT reported.Milton's previous company, dHybrid Inc., a maker of hybrid fuel systems for diesel trucks, ran into quality problems and lawsuits. Workers were sent across the country to fix the "under-engineered" systems, former employees said.A major customer sued dHybrid for misrepresenting its products' capabilities. The case was dismissed.Milton's earlier ventures included a failed home security business and an ecommerce website.One Nikola investor said his company did not undertake due diligence because of the credibility it placed one of Nikola's existing investors.Why It Matters: Nikola and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) announced a deal in September, but it quickly unraveled after short seller Hindenburg Research published a report questioning Nikola's product claims. This famously led to the revelation that Nikola had rolled one of its hydrogen-powered vehicles downhill in a promo video to make it appear the vehicle was operating.Milton subsequently resigned as executive chairman, though he remains the largest shareholder. (FT reports that it was personal allegations, accompanied by sexually-charged screenshots posted on Twitter, that led Milton to quit, not Nikola's falling share price.) GM last week dropped its earlier agreement to take an 11% stake in Nikola. It also will not manufacture Nikola's Badger truck. GM will still provide some fuel-cell technology to Nikola.The fallout also has raised questions about the use of SPACs to take a company public, the listing vehicle used by Nikola.Price Action: Nikola's share price fell 14.6% last week on news of the much-reduced deal with GM, ending at $18.88. GM's was down just under 1% at $44.40 to end the week.Meanwhile, short-sellers are cleaning up on Nikola's travails.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Google Accuses Ask.com Owner IAC Of Browser Hijacking: Wall Street Journal * FTSE Russell To Drop 8 Chinese Companies From Some Indices, In Response To US Blacklist(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Could you get a second stimulus check by New Year's?

    President-elect Biden says a round of immediate $1,200 payments "may still be in play."

  • I’m 38 with $315,000 saved for retirement, but have $30,000 in debt. Should I lower my 401(k) contributions to get rid of that debt?

    Your issue is a common one: The average personal debt load (that’s debt excluding mortgages) of people with debt is about $38,000, according to research from Northwestern Mutual. “He is still contributing 15% (10% employer, 5% employee) toward retirement with a long runway being only 38 years old.” Frankly, you might even be able to contribute less to retirement if that meant you could pay down debt faster: “Saving money for retirement is incredibly important, but between your savings to date and your company’s 10% contribution (which is amazing — kudos to them), your retirement fund should continue to grow steadily — even if you take a pause from saving altogether and drop your contribution rate down to 0%,” says Amy Ouellette, director of retirement services at Betterment for Business — adding that’s true only “as long as you’re truly ready to be focused on paying down your debt as rapidly as possible.”

  • After the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30k, what's next? Is it time to sell or increase stock exposure?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 30,000 for the first time and November was the best month since 1987. Here's stock market investing advice.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Jim Rogers Sees Perilous Times Ahead. Why Government Debt Could Crush the U.S.

    Former Barron’s Roundtable member Jim Rogers is an investor and co-founder of the Quantum Fund with George Soros

  • Airbnb and DoorDash IPOs, Pfizer vaccine review: What to know in the week ahead

    This week, FDA staffers will convene to discuss Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine receiving authorization to be distributed throughout the country. A couple of hotly anticipated initial public offerings will also draw investor focus.

  • Federal agency finds no wrongdoing in Kodak loan: report

    The inspector general for the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC), which was administering the loan, told Democratic lawmakers he found no evidence that agency officials had any conflicts of interest in the plans, the report said. Representatives for Kodak and DFC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 NYSE Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. K12 Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Time Is Running Out to Skip RMDs and Get 401(k) Coronavirus Hardship Withdrawals. Here’s How to Act to Minimize Future Taxes.

    Americans worried about financial stress from the pandemic have until year’s end to take advantage of tax-friendly provisions in the Cares Act, moves that require some planning to avoid draining retirement funds or unleashing a hefty tax bill in the future.

  • Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE, Palantir And More

    * Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. * The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the e-commerce colossus and a top airline. * A couple of vehicle makers and and a top solar play were among the more bearish calls.December has arrived, and the big U.S. indexes were marginally higher in the past week. Yet, it was a tough week for big tech, which faced challenges from the president, mergers, former employees, regulators and more regulators.Much of the focus on COVID-19 vaccines has shifted to distribution issues, and traders and investors are looking for clues on how the big retailers are faring so far as the holiday shopping season rolls out.It also was a week that saw a disappointing jobs report, the return of a former Fed chief, yet another new video streaming platform, a troubled aerospace giant finally ready to fly and movie theaters taking another big hit.Through it all, Benzinga continued to examine the prospects for many of the stocks most popular with investors. Here are a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that are worth another look.Bulls "Apple Analyst: iPhone Manufacturer Warrants Premium To The S&P 500" by Shanthi Rexaline examines why an analyst who sat on the sidelines for nearly two years has turned bullish on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL). What do the iPhone build plans suggest, and will Mac and iPad sales see upside too?In "Amazon Option Trader Makes .7M Bet On 42% Upside," Wayne Duggan discusses how at least one large option trader is betting the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock rally will continue deep into 2021, even though growth stocks like Amazon have underperformed value stocks since Election Day.New products and backlog growth in the GE Healthcare division have prompted a price target hike on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) stock, according to Priya Nigam's "General Electric Analyst Lifts Price Target After Health Care Segment Update." See how the pandemic has boosted this division.Jayson Derrick's "Why United Airlines Is RayJay's Top Airline Pick For Travel Recovery" focuses on why one key analyst believes United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) is better positioned than its peers to take advantage of a post-pandemic recovery in travel. Are some smaller players worth a look too?For additional bullish calls in the past week, also have a look at the following: * Wall Street Analysts See These 4 Stocks As Winners Moving Into December * 3 Stocks That Could Make You Richer In December * Why BofA Is Upgrading Health Care REITsBears In Wayne Duggan's "Bearish Ford Option Trader Bets .1M Stock Is Headed Lower Over The Next 2 Years," see why one large options trader is making a big bet that Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are headed lower in the long term. Is the company's electric vehicle strategy to blame?Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Downgrades Palantir, Says Risk/Reward Paradigm Shifts Decidedly Negative" shows what has changed for software company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) since its direct listing in September that requires a reassessment of its valuation.The shifting political landscape has consequences for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR). So says the analyst featured in "Barclays Downgrades First Solar As Tariff Tailwinds Subside" by Priya Nigam. Is there anything that might help offset near-term headwinds?"This Nikola Analyst Sees More Pain Ahead For Investors" by Jayson Derrick makes the case that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) faces more downside ahead, even after the shares pulled back when General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) declined to take an ownership stake in the electric truck maker.Be sure to check out these additional bearish calls: * Markets Risk Short-Term Correction On Overbought Stocks, Morgan Stanley Warns * Canadian Cannabis Stocks Are Becoming Less Desirable Investments, Data SuggestsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Barron's Picks And Pans This Week: Apple, Ford, Royal Dutch Shell, Tesla And A Hair Salon Chain * Notable Insider Buys in the Past Week: Biglari, Coty, Danaher, Foot Locker And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Top Oil Stocks For Investors This December

    The energy segment of the stock market is still underperforming other segments despite a sector-wide recovery, but some stocks are set to benefit more than others

  • 7 Bank Stocks That Could Thrive in the Biden Era

    Commerce Street Capital’s Dory Wiley acknowledges that the market found comfort in the naming of Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary, but still favors some regional banks over the big banks.