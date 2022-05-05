U.S. markets open in 7 hours 54 minutes

JD.com Updates the Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act

JD.com
·4 min read
In this article:
  • JD
  • JDCMF
JD.com
JD.com

BEIJING, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (the “Company” or “JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today updates its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the "HFCAA"). JD.com is aware that the Company has been identified by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) under the HFCAA as a Commission-Identified Issuer on May 4, 2022, New York time, following the Company’s filing of the annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

JD.com understands that the SEC made such identification pursuant to the HFCAA and its implementation rules issued thereunder, and this indicates that the SEC determines that the Company used an auditor whose working paper cannot be inspected or investigated completely by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (the “PCAOB”) to issue the audit opinion for its financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the HFCAA, a company will be delisted from a U.S. stock exchange only if the company has been identified by the SEC for three consecutive years due to PCAOB's inability to inspect auditor's working paper.

JD.com has been actively exploring possible solutions. The Company will continue to comply with applicable laws and regulations in both China and the United States, and strive to maintain its listing status on both Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. JD.com’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. JD.com has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

Sean Zhang

+86 (10) 8912-6804

IR@JD.com


Media Relations

+86 (10) 8911-6155

Press@JD.com


