U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,064.25
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,329.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,566.00
    -4.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.40
    +1.40 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.36
    +0.03 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,738.60
    -4.40 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6560
    -0.0640 (-3.72%)
     

  • Vix

    18.12
    +0.21 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6950
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,839.94
    -1,475.12 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,226.87
    -8.10 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,823.55
    +86.25 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,591.29
    -105.34 (-0.35%)
     

JD Global Sales Joins Hands with Visa to Reach a Partnership in Cross-border eCommerce

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Global Sales under JD.com, a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain-based technology and service provider，and Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, have signed an agreement to deepen cooperation in cross-border eCommerce.

Under the partnership, JD Global Sales and Visa agreed to jointly launch an online merchant subsidies program, targeting consumers across Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas markets. The program aims at facilitating the overseas expansion of Chinese brands and merchants, helping them recover from the COVID-19 epidemic at a faster pace with optimized cross-border products and services, as well as driving cross-border eCommerce growth post-the pandemic. With special offers tailored for Visa cardholders, the program will help connect JD customers worldwide and provide them with easy access to a wide selection of products and services from JD, while ensuring a fast, secure and frictionless payment experience.

The partnership will allow JD Global Sales and Visa to further explore Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan markets and address the growing consumer demand for cross-border eCommerce in the region by strengthening local infrastructure development and co-creation. With the adoption of Visa's tokenization technology, JD Global Sales will promote "one-click" card binding to JD customers, enabling a securer, more convenient and more seamless cross-border online shopping experience for mobile payment users. In addition, with a focus on enterprise-level customers of JD.com and small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in China, the two parties will explore B2B digital solutions to empower their digital transformation and development of cross-border commerce.

"JD.com puts customers first and provides them with quality products and services regardless of where they are," said Chris Choi, Head of Global Sales, JD.com, at the signing ceremony. "As JD Worldwide continues to integrate our supply chain at a global scale, we are laying a solid foundation for improving localized services and logistics. JD Global Sales considers itself a bridge that connects Chinese brands and the world and act as a solid backing for Chinese companies going overseas. Through the partnership with Visa, we will better serve global markets by leveraging JD's own resources and the global network of Visa to expand internationally."

"2021 is going to be an unprecedented year for eCommerce, and digital platforms will be the new High Street for small and micro businesses (SMBs). Not only can they gain greater exposure and reach potential customers on digital platforms, but also create new service experiences for digital-first customers," said Henry Yang, Vice President, Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring at Visa Greater China. "At Visa, we take an open partnership approach. We are committed to becoming the trusted engine for commerce by connecting buyers and sellers worldwide with our innovative, fast, secure and reliable digital payments network. We are excited to work with JD Global Sales to help China's cross-border eCommerce thrive."

In 2021, the continuous evolution towards integrated commerce is no longer just an emerging trend but a reality. To meet the evolving consumer demands, companies and merchants seek to provide the best customer experience and adopt business strategies to reduce friction, accelerate innovation, and develop multiple channels. Visa's data shows that since January 2020, the total number of Visa cards used for eCommerce transactions worldwide (excluding travel) has increased by 14%. In emerging markets, the growth rate is as high as 100%, driven by net-new eCommerce users in many cases.[1]

Accelerated digital transformation worldwide in the wake of the pandemic is bringing new opportunities for China's cross-border eCommerce business. In 2020, China's cross-border eCommerce trade volume totaled 1.69 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31.1%, while eCommerce exports were 1.12 trillion yuan, up 40.1% year-on-year.[2] Under the new partnership, JD Global Sales and Visa agreed on moves in 2021 to develop a global commerce ecosystem, in addition to creating financial solutions for cross-border eCommerce scenarios. Giving full play to the global coverage and impact of JD Global Sales and Visa, the cooperation will promote shared resources development and financial empowerment.

Built on the successful partnership in 2019, JD Global Sales continues to be a Visa Partner of Excellence in cross-border trade in 2020. In the new partnership, Visa and JD Global Sales will streamline resources to create added value for the cross-border eCommerce. Visa operates one of the largest electronic payment networks in the world—VisaNet—connecting a total of 3.5 billion Visa cards worldwide and nearly 70 million merchant locations in more than 200 countries and territories. JD Global Sales, as an eCommerce platform of JD.com for global consumers, has seen rapid growth in recent years. In 2020, its business targeting Chinese consumers overseas increased by 2.5 times year-on-year in terms of trade volume, making JD.com a preferred shopping platform for more and more consumers. The two parties will extend the partnership to provide capacity building tools to empower SMB owners in China's eCommerce space, helping them make informed business decisions with confidence and unlock greater potential in the increasingly competitive market.

[1] Visa Inc., Q1FY21 Earnings Call

[2] Imports & Exports in China, 2020, General Administration of Customs, People's Republic of China, http://fangtan.customs.gov.cn/tabid/1106/Default.aspx

Abut JD.com

JD.com is a leading technology driven e-commerce company transforming to become the leading supply chain based technology and service provider. The company's cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries. JD.com is the largest retailer in China, a member of the NASDAQ100 and a Fortune Global 500 company.

About JD Global Sales (global.jd.com)

Global.jd.com was launched in 2017 for better service to Chinese customers in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas markets. Based on the well-established business infrastructure for transactions, payments, logistics, marketing, and technology built up by the main site JD.com over years, Global.jd.com extended JD's entire ecological model to Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and overseas markets in order to provide numerous high-quality products to consumers around the world. In addition, as a bridge connecting Chinese brands and the world, Global.jd.com will serve as a solid backing for Chinese companies going overseas as we can ensure users a full service relying on our own JD International Logistics, JD Financial Payment, localized marketing, and the empowerment of big data. For more information, visit global.jd.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world's leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit www.visa.cn.

SOURCE Visa

Recommended Stories

  • Is CB Stock A Buy or Sell?

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the fourth quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Amazon's Jeff Bezos backs tax rise on companies

    Comments by the world's richest man come amid a fierce debate over raising the tax rate on companies.

  • Walmart’s Sustainability Pitch to Wall Street

    The retailer is "decarbonizing" supply chains and investing in employees, its sustainability chief said at Cowen’s virtual summit.

  • Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year?

    Over the past 20 years, Disney (NYSE: DIS) has generally grown annual profit and revenue -- until the coronavirus pandemic sent the entertainment giant into a tailspin. Disney parks temporarily closed, its ships stopped sailing, and the company reported an annual loss. Considering this, let's take a look at where Disney may be in a year.

  • Toshiba Set to Surge After CVC Capital Makes Buyout Offer

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. is poised to surge after confirming it received an initial buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners, setting the stage for potentially the largest private equity-led acquisition in years.The Japanese conglomerate issued the statement after reports about a possible agreement, saying it would seek more information as it weighs the proposal. Its board plans to meet Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, one person familiar with the matter said.Shares of Toshiba were set to surge by the 18% limit in Tokyo Wednesday, with a glut of bids outweighing offers to sell. Toshiba had gained 33% in Japanese trading this year through Tuesday, giving the company a market value of more than 1.74 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).Private equity firms have announced $15.1 billion of deals targeting Japanese firms over the past 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The Nikkei reported earlier that CVC plans to propose a deal to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record. A formal proposal may be unveiled as soon as Wednesday, according to the newspaper.“The question is whether shareholders would accept such a bid as it looks perhaps a little light,” LightStream Research analyst Mio Kato wrote in a note on Smartkarma. Such a deal could also face opposition from Japan’s finance ministry, the analyst added.Read more: Toshiba Investors Back Hedge Fund’s Call to Probe AGM VotingRead more: Japan’s Kioxia Is Said to Focus on IPO in Next Few MonthsToshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani was a senior executive at CVC before joining Toshiba in 2018 as the first outsider to lead the company in more than 50 years. Since then, he has been trying to regain investor confidence after Toshiba was battered by accounting scandals and record losses.Toshiba, once synonymous with the global ascent of corporate Japan, had been forced to sell its crown-jewel memory-chip business to avoid being delisted from the Tokyo Stock Exchange. More recently, Toshiba investors passed a resolution backing an overseas hedge fund’s call to investigate voting at its last annual general meeting, heaping further pressure on the Toshiba board.Among the more valuable assets remaining in Toshiba’s portfolio is memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp., which is said to be focused on pursuing an initial public offering as soon as this summer. The Tokyo-based company, which makes NAND flash memory chips, has been planning to go public since Toshiba sold a majority stake in the business to a consortium in 2018, including Bain, Apple Inc. and SK Hynix Inc.Kioxia could be valued at more than $36 billion in the current market, said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute. Toshiba is also a partner in nuclear energy with Tokyo Electric Power Co.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the market valuation in third paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Could XPeng Become the Leader in ADAS Driving? Analyst Weighs In

    Tesla might be the poster boy for all things EV but according to a road test it will need to do some work on its ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) capabilities in order to match XPeng’s (XPEV) performance. Recently, using a fleet of P7 sedans (a consumer model with no additional LiDAR sensors) running on its latest XPILOT 3.0 software, XPeng held an autonomous driving expedition. The 8-day journey covering over 3,000 kilometers from Guangzhou to Beijing, was the first event of its kind in China and showcased the system’s Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP). The feature allows for assisted L3 autonomous driving on complex highway conditions and in stormy weather such as heavy rain. Overall, NGP was used for 2,930 kilometers of the journey. On average, the cars travelled 366km each day, encountering roughly 0.7 drive interventions per 100km. Amongst the scores of industry experts and EV fans keeping an eye on shenanigans, Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu tracked the journey’s progress. “In our view, the most impressive aspect of the expedition was the high success rate of XPILOT's highway autonomy maneuvers,” the analyst opined. “For lane changing & overtaking, the success rate was 94% with highway ramp entering/exiting achieving a similar rate of 93%. Tunnel pass through success rate came in slightly higher at 95% and we note that in China, drivers often encounter long tunnels especially in mountainous regions so maintaining functionality is quite crucial.” At the same time, 42HOW, a leading Chinese automotive media platform big on EV/ADAS content, carried out a head-to-head experiment comparing an XPeng P7 using NGP and a Tesla Model 3 using NoA (Navigate on Autopilot). The results of the 4-day 2000+km drive (on a different route than XPeng’s drive) showed the P7 performed noticeably better “both in terms of lower driver intervention and general software stability.” For instance, driver interventions per 100km were around 1.0 while the Tesla’s came in at 1.3. Additionally, the Tesla needed to switch down to “lower-level feature (e.g., adaptive cruise control)” twice as much as the XPeng. Yu believes this is probably down to the lack of HD mapping so the Tesla could not deal with tunnels and “lower performance during heavy rain.” Yu also notes that despite feature downgrades, Tesla's software still managed to “handle large majority of situations without an actual driver intervention even when the NoA was not available.” It should come as no surprise, then, that Yu rates XPEV shares a Buy. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 30%, should his $30 price target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Yu’s track record, click here) Most analysts concur. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on 6 Buys vs. just one Hold. The projection is for gains of ~34%, given the average price target currently stands at $49.50. (See XPeng stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Which attractions will be open on Disneyland's opening day?

    Some of Disneyland's rides and attractions will still be shut down when the theme park reopens, but Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance are slated to be available.

  • SEC Accuses Actor of $690 Million Fraud Based on Fake Netflix Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission obtained an asset freeze to halt an alleged $690 million Ponzi scheme operated by a Los Angeles actor who lied about having deals to sell films to Netflix Inc. and HBO.Zachary Horwitz and his company, 1inMM Capital LLC, claimed he was raising money to buy movies that he intended to resell, the SEC said in a Tuesday statement. In reality, he had no business relationship with either Netflix or HBO and relied on fabricated contracts and fake emails to swindle investors, according to the regulator.The U.S. Justice Department separately issued a statement saying the FBI had arrested Horwitz Tuesday. He uses the screen name “Zach Avery” and was criminally charged with raising $227 million that has yet to be repaid as part of a scheme in which he falsely claimed he would acquire rights to films that Netflix and HBO would distribute abroad, according to the statement.A lawyer representing Horwitz didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment. While Horwitz promised investors they would make returns in excess of 35%, he was actually for years relying on money raised from new clients to pay off earlier ones, the SEC said. He used the funds for his personal expenses, including buying a home, trips to Las Vegas and hiring a celebrity interior designer, according to the agency.A federal court in California has set a hearing for April 19 to determine whether the asset freeze should continue to be enforced as litigation against Horwitz proceeds, the SEC said.(Updates to add attempt to reach lawyer in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In April 2021: Apple Rallies, Microsoft Is Breaking Out

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average remain near record highs at the end of March, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in April 2021 are Apple, Boeing, Disney and Microsoft.

  • Credit Suisse May Let Fund Clients Take Hit on Greensill Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG is leaning toward letting clients foot the bill for eventual losses in funds that the bank ran with former billionaire Lex Greensill’s company, according to a person familiar with the matter.The bank considers that the risks around Greensill were known and the funds were only marketed to investors able to assess such risks, the person said, declining to be identified discussing private matters. The Zurich-based lender didn’t take any substantial loss due to Greensill in the first quarter.The bank’s stance runs counter to reports last month suggesting executives were considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of the funds. Credit Suisse marketed its popular supply-chain finance funds as among the safest investments it offered, because the loans they held were backed by invoices usually paid in a matter of weeks.But as the funds grew into a $10 billion strategy, they strayed from that pitch and much of the money was lent through Greensill Capital against expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted. Now, investors in the frozen funds are left facing the potential for steep losses as the assets are liquidated.A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment on the funds.The bank may be able to limit the fund losses to around $1.5 billion, assuming insurance pays out and it is able to recover other assets in court, another person said.The lender has said previously that it plans to make a further cash payment to investors in the funds by early to mid-April and has returned about $3.1 billion to date.Read More: Credit Suisse Takes $4.7 Billion Archegos Hit, Cuts Dividend (3)On Tuesday, Credit Suisse said it is shaking up its executive ranks after it was hit hard by the collapse of Archegos Capital Management, just weeks after the Greensill scandal. The bank will take a 4.4 billion franc ($4.7 billion) write-down tied to the implosion of Archegos and replace more than half a dozen executives, including the chief risk & compliance officer and the head of the investment bank.The bank said it may make a further announcement on its recovery of assets in the Greensill funds in the next week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese Lottery Firm Furthers Crypto Pivot by Buying Bitcoin Miner Maker for $100M

    The acquisition of mining equipment maker Bee Computing comes amid the lottery-turned-crypto-mining firm’s shopping spree.

  • Gold Rises to Highest in More Than a Week as Dollar Slips

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced to the highest in more than a week as gains in bond yields and the dollar abated.Sliding Treasury yields increase the allure of bullion, which doesn’t earn interest, while a weaker dollar makes gold more appealing to investors holding other currencies. The ebb for yields and the greenback is taking place even as positive economic data shows rapid growth for U.S. businesses and jobs.That’s “good news for gold,” according to Commerzbank AG analyst Carsten Fritsch.Gold has been under pressure this year because of increasing optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery in the U.S., which buoyed bond yields and the dollar. Investors fled bullion-backed exchange-traded funds, a major pillar in gold’s ascent to an all-time high last year, with holdings in ETFs dropping to the lowest since May.Now, bullion could have new tailwinds ahead. If concerns emerge that the U.S. economy might overheat as a result of massive fiscal stimulus, “gold would be the big winner,” Fritsch said. Gold is in a “bottoming-out phase” with support at a low of $1,680 an ounce and an upper bound of $1,760, he said.Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,742.82 by 1:52 p.m. in New York, after touching the highest since March 25. Futures for June delivery on the Comex added 0.8% to settle at $1,743. Spot silver, palladium and platinum also advanced. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell, paring an earlier gain.Gold could extend gains if it breaks above $1,750, said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. Traders were also assessing comments by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who reiterated her view that the $1.9 trillion U.S. pandemic-relief bill signed last month won’t stoke inflation, and suggested that low interest rates will continue to prevail in coming years.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 resumes record run on economic rebound hopes

    The S&P 500 hit a record high for the fourth straight session on Tuesday as economy-linked and tech stocks gained ground on confidence that the U.S. economy is on its path to a roaring rebound. Among major S&P sectors, energy, consumer discretionary and consumer staples outperformed. The S&P 500 and the Dow reached record levels with the CBOE volatility index retreating to pre-pandemic lows, driven by fiscal stimulus packages and swift COVID-19 vaccinations in the United States that led to blowout employment as well as service sector reports for March.

  • Fast food struggles to hire as demand soars, U.S. economy roars

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Taco Bell wants to hire at least 5,000 employees in one day, it said on Tuesday, and is adding benefits for some general managers to sweeten the pot as restaurants struggle to hire enough workers to keep up with a surge in sales amid a broader U.S. economic recovery. Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands Inc, will hold spot interviews on April 21 in parking lots at nearly 2,000 Taco Bell locations, where some candidates won't even have to leave their cars to apply. Taco Bell has used such hiring events before, but never at so many locations at once.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD managed to settle below the support at 1.2550 and is testing the next support at 1.2525.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed

    U.S. stocks paused near the previous session's record closing highs and Treasury yields inched lower on Tuesday as investors took stock of recent upbeat data and looked to the Federal Reserve for its economic outlook. On Wall Street, stocks that stand to benefit most from a reopening economy - cyclicals, small caps, transports - were outperforming the broader market. This suggests market participants are optimistic about an economic rebound - and corporate earnings - fueled by vaccine distribution, stimulus and a robust infrastructure bill being debated in Washington.

  • Service Industries in U.S. Expand at Fastest Pace on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. service providers experienced the fastest growth on record in March as measures of business activity and orders advanced to new highs.The figures from the Institute for Supply Management on Monday underscore how looser business restrictions and increasing economic activity are igniting a rebound in sectors hardest hit by the pandemic and fueling job gains.The ISM’s services index soared to 63.7 from a nine-month low of 55.3, when severe winter weather gripped much of the country and curtailed activity. Readings above 50 signal growth and the March figure, the strongest in data to 1997, exceeded the most optimistic projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists.The report, covering the industries that make up almost 90% of the economy, follows figures last week showing manufacturers expanded by the most since 1983.Together, the data highlight accelerating economic growth as more Americans are vaccinated against the coronavirus, restrictions on business are rolled back and fiscal relief takes hold.“There was a substantial increase in the rate of growth in the services sector in March,” Anthony Nieves, chair of the ISM Services Business Survey Committee, said in a statement. The lifting of pandemic-related restrictions “has released pent-up demand,” he said.All of the 18 service industries in the ISM survey reported growth in March, led by entertainment and recreation, wholesale trade and mining.The group’s measure of new orders increased in March to a record 67.2 from 51.9 a month earlier. The gauge of business activity, which parallels the ISM factory production index, jumped to 69.4, also the highest in data to 1997, from a February reading of 55.5.Select ISM Industry Comments“Residential new home construction demand continues to outpace supply. Building material delays, discontinuations and shortages are beginning to develop.” - Construction“Logistics delays and uncertainty are creating significant problems with suppliers and inventories. Also, (there are) cost concerns regarding inflated pricing due to logistics and shortages.” - Accommodation & Food Services“Vaccination rates are rising, and coronavirus infections are falling in the region, leading to optimistic outlooks and forecasts for increased business activity.” - Health Care“Resin/oil price increases are beginning to filter down to products that we procure. In addition to price increases, we are also seeing longer lead times as supply chains pivot to find cheaper supply options.” - Information“There are still delays in import shipments of goods, though (the situation has) slightly improved. The market forecast on ocean shipments and logistics is still the same for next quarter; improvements might be seen in Q3.” - Wholesale TradeConsistent with the government’s latest payrolls report on Friday, which showed the economy added 916,000 jobs in March, the ISM’s employment index increased to the highest level since May 2019.The services figures also showed prices paid for materials jumped to 74, the highest since July 2008, from 71.8 a month earlier. Delivery times also lengthened slightly. The group’s manufacturing report last week showed a supplier deliveries index at an almost 47-year high.(Adds ISM industry comments)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Strong Non Farm Payrolls Report Boosts Markets

    Meanwhile, WTI oil slips back below the $60 level on virus worries.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.