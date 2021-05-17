U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,165.90
    -7.95 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,375.06
    -7.07 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,353.62
    -76.36 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,224.63
    +53.68 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.51
    +0.14 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.50
    +11.40 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    27.50
    +0.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2152
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6400
    +0.0050 (+0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4110
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1460
    -0.2010 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,761.65
    -3,858.53 (-7.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.60
    +39.68 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.24
    -24.37 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.83
    -259.67 (-0.92%)
     

JD Logistics, China's answer to Amazon's logistics ambitions, to raise $3.4B in IPO

Rita Liao
·3 min read

After operating in the red for 14 years, JD.com's logistics subsidiary is getting ready for an initial public offering in Hong Kong. JD Logistics will price its share between HK$39.36 and HK$43.36 apiece, which could see the firm raise up to about HK$26.4 billion or $3.4 billion, according to its new filing.

JD.com, Alibaba's e-commerce rival in China, began building its own logistics and transportation network from the ground up in 2007 and spun out the unit in 2017, following a pattern where major segments of the tech giant became independent, such as JD.com's health and fintech units. JD.com is currently the largest shareholder of JD Logistics with an aggregate stake of 79%.

Unlike Alibaba, which relies on a network of third-party partners to fulfill orders, JD.com takes a heavy-asset approach like Amazon, building up warehouse centers and keeping its own army of courier staff. As of 2020, JD Logistics had over 246,800 employees working in delivery, warehouse operations among other customer services. Its total headcount was 258,700 last year.

A major strategic decision JD Logistics made once it became independent was opening its technologies to external customers beyond the scope of JD.com's own demand, helping retailers like Skechers optimize their logistics operations. As a result, the share of its revenue from external customers rose from 29.9% in 2018 to 38.4% in 2019, and to 43.4% in the nine months ended September 2020.

"Our growth strategy is partially based on the assumption that the trend toward outsourcing of supply chain services will continue," the firm said in its prospectus.

"Third-party service providers like us are generally able to provide such services more efficiently than otherwise could be provided 'in-house,' primarily as a result of our expertise, technology and lower and more flexible employee cost structure."

But retailers may switch to in-house supply chain operations themselves if they see risks in relying on third-party providers, the company added.

The main selling point of JD Logistics is its same- or next-day delivery, thanks to warehouses it keeps close to end consumers. It said about 90% of the total orders it processed were delivered on the same or next day in 2020.

Such user experience comes at a substantial cost for JD Logistics, though losses are shrinking. The firm posted a net loss of 2.8 billion yuan, 2.2 billion yuan and 11.7 million yuan in 2018, 2019 and for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.

Its gross profit margin improved from 8.5% during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 to 10.9% for the same period in 2020, primarily due to economies of scale, better operational efficiency, and government subsidies for reductions in social security funds contributed by employers and waivers of toll charges during COVID-19.

JD Logistics reached into instant delivery by partnering with Dada, a Chinese last-mile delivery service, to form JDDJ, short for "JD Arrives Home" in Chinese. JDDJ has been Walmart's on-demand delivery service provider in China since 2016.

Recommended Stories

  • JD Logistics launches Hong Kong IPO to raise up to $3.4 billion - filings

    (Reuters) -JD Logistics will price its shares between $HK39.36 and $HK43.36 each as the company aims to raise up to $3.4 billion, according to the company's filings, in one of Hong Kong's largest share sales in 2021. The logistics offshoot of JD.com Inc will sell 609.1 million shares in the deal which is 10% of the company's total shares, the filings said. At that size, JD Logistics will be one of the biggest deals in Hong Kong this year following the Kuaishou Technology IPO in late January which raised $5.4 billion.

  • JD Logistics Seeks Up to $3.4 Billion in Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc., the delivery arm of e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is seeking to raise as much as HK$26.4 billion ($3.4 billion) in its Hong Kong initial public offering, seizing on China’s online shopping boom sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.The warehousing and shipping company is selling 609.2 million shares at HK$39.36 to HK$43.36 each, according to a statement published in the South China Morning Post. The company will start taking investor orders from Monday and is set to begin trading on May 28 in Hong Kong. The deal is expected to be priced on May 21, according to the terms of the IPO obtained by Bloomberg News.At $3.4 billion, JD Logistics would be the second-largest IPO in the city this year, after Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion listing in February. Hong Kong has seen two other blockbuster JD.com-related offerings in the past 12 months, including online health-care unit JD Health International Inc.’s $4 billion IPO in December, as well as its own second listing in June, which raised $4.6 billion.JD Logistics’ first-time share sale comes as Hong Kong’s market shrugs off concerns over inflation. The city has hosted $20.5 billion worth of IPOs so far this year, nearly seven times the $3 billion raised in the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.Created in 2007 and set up as a standalone unit under JD.com a decade later, JD Logistics’ networks include both so-called last mile and longer distance lines, as well as cold chain and bulky item networks, according to its prospectus. It operated more than 900 warehouses across China as of the end of 2020.The logistics firm’s revenue climbed 47% in 2020 to 73.4 billion yuan, the prospectus shows. The company reported a net loss of 4.1 billion yuan last year, compared to 2.2 billion yuan in 2019. It plans to use the proceeds from the IPO to upgrade and expand its logistics networks, develop advanced technologies and to expand its customer base.JD Logistics has attracted seven cornerstone investors to its offering, who agreed to subscribe for about $1.53 billion of stock, according to the terms.The cornerstone investors are:SoftBank Vision Fund $600 millionTemasek Holdings Pte about $220 millionBlackstone Group Inc. $150 millionTiger Global $200 millionChina Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd. $160 millionMatthews Asia $100 millionOaktree Capital $100 millionBofA Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are joint sponsors for the listing.(Updates with details of cornerstone investors from term sheet.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China, U.S. Rebound, Online Driving Luxury Goods Market Recovery

    According to the latest Bain & Company study with Fondazione Altagamma, the outlook for 2021 remains uncertain, based on two possible scenarios playing out in 2021, which would drive sales to amount to between 250 and 295 billion euros.

  • ‘Cliff Walkers’ Holds Off ‘Wrath of Man’ at China Box Office

    Zhang Yimou’s period espionage thriller “Cliff Walkers” ran out a comfortable winner at the mainland Chinese box office, ahead of other holdovers and new release titles including Jason Statham-starring “Wrath of Man.” “Cliff Walkers” dropped only 32% between its second and third weekends, taking $16.6 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy […]

  • Fresh out of YC, Houm raises $8M to improve the home rental and sales market in LatAm

    As a longtime real estate developer based in Chile, Benjamin Labra was able to spot gaps in the buying and renting markets in Latin America. To meet demands, he started Houm, an all-in-one platform that helps homeowners rent and sell their properties in the region. Fresh out of Y Combinator’s W21 cohort, today Houm announced an $8 million seed round.

  • Sequoia leads $5M pre-seed in Egypt's 1-month-old digital bank Telda

    Egypt has a population of over 100 million people. It's the same situation in MENA, where only 40% of the population have access to a bank account. Today, a newly launched one, Telda is announcing a $5 million pre-seed round to digitize how Egyptians save, send, and spend money.

  • Gojek and Tokopedia merge to form GoTo Group

    Ride-hailing giant Gojek and marketplace Tokopedia, Indonesia's two biggest startups, said on Monday they have combined their businesses to form GoTo Group, the largest technology group in the Southeast Asian nation, the fourth most populous country that is currently navigating to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Gojek’s Andre Soelistyo will lead the combined business as GoTo Group CEO, with Tokopedia’s Patrick Cao serving as GoTo Group President. Kevin Aluwi will continue as CEO of Gojek and William Tanuwijaya will remain CEO of Tokopedia, the two firms said in a joint announcement.

  • UK firms seek staff after lockdown but foreign workers missing - survey

    LONDON (Reuters) -British businesses ramped up their search for new staff as pubs, restaurants and other hospitality and travel firms got ready for Monday's lifting of coronavirus restrictions in England, a survey showed. But an exodus of foreign workers is aggravating a shortage of candidates, with more than 10 jobs on offer for every job-seeker in some cities, according to the survey by job search website Adzuna. Job adverts on Adzuna jumped to 987,800 in the first week of May, up by 18% from the end of March, which was before the reopening of non-essential retailers and hospitality firms for outdoor service on April 12.

  • Elon Musk giveth and taketh away

    Last week, I wrote about Facebook's never-ending Trump problem. If you’re reading this on the TechCrunch site, you can get this in your inbox from the newsletter page, and follow my tweets @lucasmtny. This week, Elon Musk may have crashed the crypto markets with a few tweets.

  • 3 observations: Anthony Davis, LeBron James lead Lakers past Pacers

    The Los Angeles Lakers handled business against the Indiana Pacers as a healthy LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder all suited up.

  • European stocks edge lower amid rise in Asian coronavirus cases

    European stocks edged lower on Monday, as investors weighed signs that COVID-19 infections are continuing to spread in Asia, even as fears about inflation appear to have subsided.

  • Teen hurt in downtown Naperville stabbing

    A 15-year-old was stabbed downtown Naperville Friday night, police said.

  • More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Taiwan as cases spike

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Much needed COVID-19 vaccines should be coming to Taiwan soon, the GAVI Vaccine Alliance said on Monday, as the chip-producing island's limited supplies run short during a spike in cases that has left the government scrambling for supplies. A surge of coronavirus infections in Taiwan, one of the world's COVID-19 mitigation success stories, has led to its stock of 300,000 doses rapidly running out, with only about 1% of its 23 million people vaccinated. Taiwan has been a model of how to control the pandemic since it began but over the past week it has reported more than 700 domestic cases, out of a total of 2,017 infections recorded in all, triggering panic-buying at supermarkets as the government tightened curbs in the capital, Taipei.

  • Iraqis hold anti-Israel protests after call by cleric, militias

    Thousands of demonstrators shouted anti-Israeli slogans, held signs saying "Death to Israel, death to America" and waved Palestinian flags. The rallies, called by powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and other paramilitary leaders, were held as Israel launched more air strikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired rockets on Tel Aviv and other cities in the worst escalation in the region since 2014. Sadr, who has millions of followers in Iraq and controls a large paramilitary group, pledged his support to Palestinian armed groups in Gaza.

  • American households will finally get their Child Tax Credit boost — here’s when that first payment will arrive

    The payments will reach households raising more than 65 million children, according to senior administration officials.

  • You may get a surprise stimulus check from the IRS if you recently filed taxes

    Now that the IRS knows more about your earnings, you may be eligible for more support.

  • Indonesia's Gojek, Tokopedia to create biggest local tech group

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek and e-commerce leader Tokopedia are merging to create a multi-billion dollar tech company called GoTo in the country's largest-ever deal, as rivals bulk up in the fast-expanding sector. The combined entity, which will span online shopping, courier services, ride-hailing, food delivery and other services in Southeast Asia's largest economy, will be the biggest privately held technology firm in the region. It plans to list in Indonesia and the United States later this year, company executives said on Monday.

  • The World Economy Is Suddenly Running Low on Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- A year ago, as the pandemic ravaged country after country and economies shuddered, consumers were the ones panic-buying. Today, on the rebound, it’s companies furiously trying to stock up. Mattress producers to car manufacturers to aluminum foil makers are buying more material than they need to survive the breakneck speed at which demand for goods is recovering and assuage that primal fear of running out. The frenzy is pushing supply chains to the brink of seizing up. Shortages, transportation bottlenecks and price spikes are nearing the highest levels in recent memory, raising concern that a supercharged global economy will stoke inflation.Copper, iron ore and steel. Corn, coffee, wheat and soybeans. Lumber, semiconductors, plastic and cardboard for packaging. The world is seemingly low on all of it. “You name it, and we have a shortage on it,” Tom Linebarger, chairman and chief executive of engine and generator manufacturer Cummins Inc., said on a call this month. Clients are “trying to get everything they can because they see high demand,” Jennifer Rumsey, the Columbus, Indiana-based company’s president, said. “They think it’s going to extend into next year.”The difference between the big crunch of 2021 and past supply disruptions is the sheer magnitude of it, and the fact that there is — as far as anyone can tell — no clear end in sight. Big or small, few businesses are spared. Europe’s largest fleet of trucks, Girteka Logistics, says there’s been a struggle to find enough capacity. Monster Beverage Corp. of Corona, California, is dealing with an aluminum can scarcity. Hong Kong’s MOMAX Technology Ltd. is delaying production of a new product because of a dearth of semiconductors. Read More: How the World’s Companies Wound Up in a Deepening Supply Chain NightmareFurther exacerbating the situation is an unusually long and growing list of calamities that have rocked commodities in recent months. A freak accident in the Suez Canal backed up global shipping in March. Drought has wreaked havoc upon agricultural crops. A deep freeze and mass blackout wiped out energy and petrochemicals operations across the central U.S. in February. Less than two weeks ago, hackers brought down the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S., driving gasoline prices above $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014. Now India’s massive Covid-19 outbreak is threatening its biggest ports. For anyone who thinks it’s all going to end in a few months, consider the somewhat obscure U.S. economic indicator known as the Logistics Managers’ Index. The gauge is built on a monthly survey of corporate supply chiefs that asks where they see inventory, transportation and warehouse expenses — the three key components of managing supply chains — now and in 12 months. The current index is at its second-highest level in records dating back to 2016, and the future gauge shows little respite a year from now. The index has proven unnervingly accurate in the past, matching up with actual costs about 90% of the time.To Zac Rogers, who helps compile the index as an assistant professor at Colorado State University’s College of Business, it’s a paradigm shift. In the past, those three areas were optimized for low costs and reliability. Today, with e-commerce demand soaring, warehouses have moved from the cheap outskirts of urban areas to prime parking garages downtown or vacant department-store space where deliveries can be made quickly, albeit with pricier real estate, labor and utilities. Once viewed as liabilities before the pandemic, fatter inventories are in vogue. Transport costs, more volatile than the other two, won’t lighten up until demand does.“Essentially what people are telling us to expect is that it’s going to be hard to get supply up to a place where it matches demand,” Rogers said, “and because of that, we’re going to continue to see some price increases over the next 12 months.”More well-known barometers are starting to reflect the higher costs for households and companies. An index of U.S. consumer prices that excludes food and fuel jumped in April from a month earlier by the most since 1982. At the factory gate, the increase in prices charged by American producers was twice as large as economists expected. Unless companies pass that cost along to consumers and boost productivity, it'll eat into their profit margins.A growing chorus of observers are warning that inflation is bound to quicken. The threat has been enough to send tremors through world capitals, central banks, factories and supermarkets. The U.S. Federal Reserve is facing new questions about when it will hike rates to stave off inflation — and the perceived political risk already threatens to upset President Joe Biden's spending plans. “You bring all of these factors in, and it’s an environment that’s ripe for significant inflation, with limited levers” for monetary authorities to pull, said David Landau, chief product officer at BluJay Solutions, a U.K.-based logistics software and services provider.Policy makers, however, have laid out a number of reasons why they don’t expect inflationary pressures to get out of hand. Fed Governor Lael Brainard said recently that officials should be “patient through the transitory surge.” Among the reasons for calm: The big surges lately are partly blamed on skewed comparisons to the steep drops of a year ago, and many companies that have held the line on price hikes for years remain reticent about them now. What's more, U.S. retail sales stalled in April after a sharp rise in the month earlier, and commodities prices have recently retreated from multi-year highs. Read More: Fed Officials Have Six Reasons to Bet Inflation Spike Will PassCaught in the crosscurrents is Dennis Wolkin, whose family has run a business making crib mattresses for three generations. Economic expansions are usually good for baby bed sales. But the extra demand means little without the key ingredient: foam padding. There has been a run on the kind of polyurethane foam Wolkin uses — in part because of the deep freeze across the U.S. South in February, and because of “companies over-ordering and trying to hoard what they can.”“It’s gotten out of control, especially in the past month,” said Wolkin, vice president of operations at Atlanta-based Colgate Mattress, a 35-employee company that sells products at Target stores and independent retailers. “We’ve never seen anything like this.”Though polyurethane foam is 50% more expensive than it was before the Covid-19 pandemic, Wolkin would buy twice the amount he needs and look for warehouse space rather than reject orders from new customers. “Every company like us is going to overbuy,” he said.Even multinational companies with digital supply-management systems and teams of people monitoring them are just trying to cope. Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer told Bloomberg Television this month its supply chain is “pretty much upside down” and the appliance maker is phasing in price increases. Usually Whirlpool and other large manufacturers produce goods based on incoming orders and forecasts for those sales. Now it’s producing based on what parts are available.“It is anything but efficient or normal, but that is how you have to run it right now,” Bitzer said. “I know there’s talk of a temporary blip, but we do see this elevated for a sustained period.”The strains stretch all the way back to global output of raw materials and may persist because the capacity to produce more of what’s scarce — with either additional capital or labor — is slow and expensive to ramp up. The price of lumber, copper, iron ore and steel have all surged in recent months as supplies constrict in the face of stronger demand from the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies.Crude oil is also on the rise, as are the prices of industrial materials from plastics to rubber and chemicals. Some of the increases are already making their ways to the store shelf. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of the namesake aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, is planning another round of price increases — its third in 2021 alone.Food costs are climbing, too. The world’s most consumed edible oil, processed from the fruit of oil palm trees, has jumped by more than 135% in the past year to a record. Soybeans topped $16 a bushel for the first time since 2012. Corn futures hit an eight-year high while wheat futures rose to the highest since 2013.A United Nations gauge of world food costs climbed for an 11th month in April, extending its gain to the highest in seven years. Prices are in their longest advance in more than a decade amid weather worries and a crop-buying spree in China that’s tightening supplies, threatening faster inflation.Earlier this month, the Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index touched the highest level since 2011. A big reason for the rally is a U.S. economy that’s recovering faster than most. The evidence of that is floating off the coast of California, where dozens of container ships are waiting to offload at ports from Oakland to Los Angeles. Most goods are flooding in from China, where government figures last week showed producer prices climbed by the most since 2017 in April, adding to evidence that cost pressures for that nation’s factories pose another risk if those are passed on to retailers and other customers abroad. Across the world’s manufacturing hub of East Asia, the blockages are especially acute. The dearth of semiconductors has already spread from the automotive sector to Asia’s highly complex supply chains for smartphones.Read More: World Is Short of Computer Chips. Here’s Why: QuickTakeJohn Cheng runs a consumer electronics manufacturer that makes everything from wireless magnetic smartphone chargers to smart home air purifiers. The supply choke has complicated his efforts to develop new products and enter new markets, according to Cheng, the CEO of Hong Kong-based MOMAX, which has about two-thirds of its 300 employees working in a Shenzhen factory. One example: Production of a new power bank for Apple products such as the iPhone, Airpods, iPad and Apple watch has been delayed because of the chip shortage.Instead of proving to be a short-lived disruption, the semiconductor crunch is threatening the broader electronics sector and may start to squeeze Asia’s high-performing export economies, according to Vincent Tsui of Gavekal Research. It’s “not simply the result of a few temporary glitches,” Tsui wrote in a note. “They are more structural in nature, and they affect a whole range of industries, not just automobile production.”In an indication of just how serious the chips crunch is, South Korea plans to spend roughly $450 billion to build the world’s biggest chipmaking base over the next decade.Meanwhile, running full tilt between factories and consumers are the ships, trucks and trains that move parts along a global production process and finished goods to market. Container vessels are running at capacity, pushing ocean cargo rates to record highs and clogging up ports. So much so that Columbia Sportswear Co.’s merchandise shipments were delayed for three weeks and the retailer expects its fall product lineup will arrive late as well. Executives at A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 1 container carrier, say they see only a gradual decline in seaborne freight rates for the rest of the year. And even then, they don’t expect a return to the ultra-cheap ocean cargo service of the past decade. More capacity is coming in the form of new ships on order, but they take two or three years to build.HSBC trade economist Shanella Rajanayagam estimates that the surge in container rates over the past year could raise producer prices in the euro zone by as much as 2 percent.Rail and trucking rates are elevated, too. The Cass Freight Index measure of expenditures reached a record in April — its fourth in five months. Spot prices for truckload service are on track to rise 70% in the second quarter from a year earlier, and are set to be up about 30% this year compared with 2020, Todd Fowler, a KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, said in a May 10 note.“We expect pricing to remain elevated given lean inventories, seasonal demand and improving economic activity, all of which is underpinned by capacity constraints from truck production limitations and driver availability challenges,” Fowler said.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“Most modes of freight transportation have pricing power. Supply-demand imbalances should help keep rates high, albeit they should moderate for current unsustainable levels as supply chains improve. This is stressing networks, creating bottlenecks in the supply chains and capacity constraints.”--Lee Klaskow, senior analystFor London-based packaging company DS Smith Plc, challenges are coming from multiple sides. During the pandemic, customers rushed to online purchases, raising demand for its ePack boxes and other shipping materials by 700%. Then came the doubling of its supply costs to 200 euros ($243) a ton for the recycled fiber it uses to make its products.“That’s a significant cost” for a company that buys 4 to 5 million tons of used fiber annually, said Miles Roberts, DS Smith’s group chief executive, who doesn’t see the lockdown-inspired web purchasing as a temporary trend. “The e-commerce that has increased is here to stay.”At Colgate Mattress, Wolkin used to be able to order foam on Mondays and have it delivered on Thursdays. Now, his suppliers can’t promise anything. What’s clear is he can’t sustain the higher input costs forever and still maintain quality. “This is kind of a long-term issue,” Wolkin said. “Inflation is coming — at some point, you’ve got to pass this along.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Bitcoin is melting.’ Here’s what a 30% drop from highs in the crypto may say about stock-market risk sentiment

    What does a weekend meltdown in bitcoin prices portend for U.S. stocks? Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is supposed to be an asset that isn’t highly correlated with equity markets, or any other traditional asset for that matter, but some analysts have pointed out that the cryptocurrency has traded in closer step with parts of the market amid the recent turbulence in equities as investors attempt to assess the most effective strategies for playing an economy recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a century. In a blog post on Sunday, Mott Capital’s Michael Kramer said that bitcoin’s recent breakdown could signal that risk appetite on Wall Street is in transition — presumably in a bearish direction.

  • George Soros Buys Millions' Worth of Stocks Linked to Bill Hwang's Archegos Collapse: Bloomberg

    George Soros reportedly snapped up stocks that took a hit amid the collapse of Archegos Capital Management in March. What Happened: Billionaire George Soros' investment firm Soros Fund Management bought shares of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC (NASDAQ: DISCA) and Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) as these stocks were at a discount after Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management collapsed, Bloomberg reports. Soros bought $194 million in ViacomCBS shares and $77 million in Baidu shares, the report said. The firm also bought $46 million worth of Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS) shares and $34 million of Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE: TME) shares. A person familiar with the fund's trading told Bloomberg that the company didn't hold the shares before Archegos' implosion. Why It Matters: Hwang ran a family office that imploded in March and caused massive losses at a few big banks when Archegos couldn't meet margin calls. Archegos had more than $20 billion of capital and total bets exceeding $100 billion. Hwang was very successful with his family office until he began to overutilize leverage, or borrowed money, to chase higher returns in the market. The problem with this strategy comes when investments start to lose money, and the banks lending the investor money begin to get nervous and initiate margin calls. Subsequently, shares of Archegos investments ViacomCBS, Discovery and others temporarily crashed during the Archegos unwinding. Global banks lost nearly $10 billion from the Archegos fallout. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS), Nomura Holdings Inc (TYO: 8604) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) were among the hardest hit. Image Credit: CC BY 2.5, Wikimedia Commons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAT&T, Discovery In Talks To Merge Media Assets: Bloomberg© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.