U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,953.75
    +22.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,240.00
    +137.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,110.00
    +73.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.80
    +10.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.41
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,714.50
    -2.90 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    19.49
    -0.01 (-0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    +0.0043 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.49
    +2.62 (+10.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    +0.0064 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.2820
    -1.3630 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,361.98
    -2,033.96 (-9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.71
    -38.98 (-7.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.65
    -48.21 (-0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

JD PLUS now includes Shop Now benefits

·2 min read

  • New benefits of Shop Now are added to JD.com's paid membership program JD PLUS.

  • JD PLUS members can now receive coupons to use with payments for orders on Shop Now, and for utility bills as well.

SHANGHAI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shop Now, a jointly-built business dedicated for JD.com's on-demand consumer retail section with Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), is now included in JD PLUS, JD.com's paid membership program. Various Shop Now-associated benefits are accessible to JD PLUS members.

JD PLUS members enjoy various privileges on Shop Now, including shopping coupons that can be used on the platform, and also those for paying utility bills via JD.com. The coupons are distributed at the JD PLUS members' disposal on the first of every month. In addition, benefits such as exclusive festival discounts, and phone top-up coupons are to be offered to JD PLUS members on an ad-hoc basis from time to time.

JD PLUS has become China's largest paid membership program in the industry with over 30 million members as of July 2022. In collaboration with over 1,200 renowned brands, JD PLUS has forged an omni-scenario ecosystem for members to enjoy premium benefits, online and offline.

Data shows that JD PLUS members demonstrate a strong trait of 'triple-highness', namely high-spending, highly active, and higher loyalty. And 80% of JD PLUS members are family-oriented consumers, who are characterized by a higher demand in the categories of fresh & raw, and FMCG products. In the past year, the proportion of JD PLUS members who have experienced the convenience of Shop Now service has continued to increase significantly, and the on-demand retail has been welcomed and recognized by more JD PLUS members.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jd-plus-now-includes-shop-now-benefits-301624039.html

SOURCE DADA GROUP

Recommended Stories

  • RESEARCH NOTE | IFBD: New growth strategy leading to expanding customer base

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:IFBD Founded in 2001, Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) provides SaaS (software-as-a-service) AI-powered customer engagement solutions to corporate customers in China and recently began its expansion into other markets in Asia through a Singapore based channel partner. Infobird offers artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud-based customer engagement and sales force management

  • Berkshire Grey and FedEx Expand Their Robotic Automation Solutions Relationship

    FedEx Embraces AI-Robotic Automation to Streamline Operations and Drive Long-Term Efficiencies, Signs Warrant Agreement with Berkshire Grey

  • Thanks to the Regions Foundation, This Small Business Owner Has Designs on the Future

    She’s an entrepreneur with an eye for fashion and a heart for the community. See how a Regions Foundation community partner is helping ensure her workwear company is anything but uniform.

  • Southeast Asian fintech Fazz raises $100M Series C to serve businesses of all sizes

    Fazz, the Southeast Asian digital financial services group created by the merger of PayFazz and Xfers, announced today that it has raised a total of $100 million in Series C funding. The equity investment came from returning investors Tiger Global, DST Investment, B Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners and ACE & Company, with participation from Ilham Ltd, EDBI, InterVest, Y Combinator managing director Michael Seibel and GGV Capital managing partner Hans Tung. Fazz will use the round to continue building out its business accounts, which include payment, savings and credit features.

  • MyCarrier raises $22M to match small shippers with freight carriers

    At least, that appears to be the case with the closing of MyCarrier's Series B today. A startup with a freight shipping platform for small- and mid-sized shippers, MyCarrier raised $22 million in a venture round led by NewRoad Capital with participation from Greycroft and Lerer Hippeau. CEO Michael Bookout indicated that the new cash will go toward expanding and accelerating MyCarrier's platform offerings and investing in its product, R&D and go-to-market teams.

  • 4 Tips for a Successful RIA Merger

    The M&A market for registered investment advisors remains hot, but without the right focus it’s easy to get burned. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents,” says Pete Dorsey, chief strategy and revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Altruist, which offers technology and tools for financial advisors. “If you look at a deal simply from a financial standpoint, you’re going to stub your toe,” says Dorsey, who was previously national managing director at TD Ameritrade, where he led institutional sales and relationship management.

  • SAP at UNGA 77: Driving Positive Business Transformation for People and Planet

    By Claudia Cortes

  • At TD, a WELL Seal Adds Confidence To Help Customers Thrive

    TD Bank Group, a Toronto-based multinational banking and financial services corporation, is one of the world’s top banking brands. To deliver “legendary customer experiences and extraordinary place...

  • Asia Pushback Gets Louder as Fed Fears Ripple Across the Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy makers in Asia pushed back against a surging dollar, seeking to stem losses as their currencies teetered on the brink of key levels that may trigger more selling. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful

  • China Gets a Coal Lifeline Before Winter With Mongolia Rail Spur

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s efforts to make sure it’s well-stocked with its mainstay fuel for what promises to be a grueling winter for energy markets received a boost with the completion of a new rail line in Mongolia last week. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingThe World’s Hotte

  • Hispanic American Business Congress – Bringing people and companies together around the world

    — The organization, founded 17 years ago in Spain, is consolidating its presence in the United States by connecting Hispanic companies and investors throughout the Americas and the Caribbean. —

  • KBR's Winning Spree Continues, Gets AFHE Maintenance Contract

    The contract entails KBR's support of DLA combining digital technology and domain knowledge for the AFHE sites.

  • T-Mobile sees huge demand for $3 billion bond deal despite September borrowing blitz by big companies

    U.S. companies are in the midst of a borrowing spree in September as Wall Street braces for other jumbo rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

  • Chemical Maker LSB Industries Gets an Upgrade: Here's How to Trade It

    LSB Industries gained a new "buy" recommendation (overweight) by a sell-side firm Tuesday. The chemical maker is a supplier to world's mining, agricultural, and industrial firms. In the daily bar chart of LXU, below, we can see a strong rally into April followed by a correction into July.

  • Institutional Investors Are 'Looking for Yield': FalconX CEO

    While institutional investors are being cautious in the short term, FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda says investors are "not stopping their work with digital assets." In fact, "they're looking for yield" with the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for September 12th

    EADSY, AM, and AUD have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 12, 2022.

  • Russia seen cutting benchmark interest rate by 50 bps to 7.5% - Reuters poll

    The Russian central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.5% on Friday to encourage lending as inflation continues to slow, a Reuters poll suggested on Monday. The bank has been gradually reversing an emergency rate hike to 20% in late February that followed Russia's Feb. 24 move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine and the imposition of increasingly wide-ranging Western sanctions in response. Twenty of 23 analysts and economists polled by Reuters on Monday predicted that Russia would cut its benchmark rate by a further 50 bps on Friday.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • Clearwater-based DMS receives $330M take-private buyout offer

    An investment firm affiliated with DMS' co-founders and now-CEO and COO tendered the offer to take the Clearwater-based company private.

  • Is Taylor Morrison A More Appealing Housing Stock Than Meritage Homes?

    Let's see if Meritage Homes (MTH) or Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is a better housing stock.