Are JD Sports Fashion Plc's (LON:JD.) Mixed Financials The Reason For Its Gloomy Performance on The Stock Market?

With its stock down 13% over the past month, it is easy to disregard JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.). It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study JD Sports Fashion's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JD Sports Fashion is:

8.6% = UK£227m ÷ UK£2.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

JD Sports Fashion's Earnings Growth And 8.6% ROE

When you first look at it, JD Sports Fashion's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 16% either. Accordingly, JD Sports Fashion's low net income growth of 4.6% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared JD Sports Fashion's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 16% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about JD Sports Fashion's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is JD Sports Fashion Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 4.5% (implying that the company retains the remaining 96% of its income) suggests that JD Sports Fashion is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, JD Sports Fashion has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 5.3% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that JD Sports Fashion's future ROE will rise to 23% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about JD Sports Fashion. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

