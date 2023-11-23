JD Sports Fashion Plc's (LON:JD.) Stock On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Momentum?

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD.) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 17% over the last month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study JD Sports Fashion's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for JD Sports Fashion is:

12% = UK£289m ÷ UK£2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.12 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

JD Sports Fashion's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To begin with, JD Sports Fashion seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, we are curious as to how JD Sports Fashion's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for JD Sports Fashion in the past five years. So, there could be some other aspects that could potentially be preventing the company from growing. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

As a next step, we compared JD Sports Fashion's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 15% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is JD. worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether JD. is currently mispriced by the market.

Is JD Sports Fashion Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

JD Sports Fashion's low three-year median payout ratio of 6.2% (implying that the company keeps94% of its income) should mean that the company is retaining most of its earnings to fuel its growth and this should be reflected in its growth number, but that's not the case.

Moreover, JD Sports Fashion has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 6.3% of its profits over the next three years. However, JD Sports Fashion's ROE is predicted to rise to 22% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that JD Sports Fashion has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

