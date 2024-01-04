JD Sports nosedives as it blames profit warning on mild weather

jd sports

JD Sports shares plunged more than a fifth after it slashed its profit forecasts blaming a mild autumn and weaker Christmas spending. In an unscheduled trading update, the sportswear retailer said shoppers were “more cautious” on spending over the crucial festive period, meaning it now expected profits of between £915m and £935m for the year to Feb 3.

It previously said it was on track to hit £1.04bn in profit before tax and adjusted items for the year.

The news wiped out a share price rally which had seen it gain almost 40pc since November.

JD Sports was the biggest faller on the FTSE 100 in early trading, with its update dragging rival Frasers Group lower.

JD Sports, which makes most of its sales outside the UK, said revenues were up 6pc the 22 weeks to Dec 30 on a constant currency organic basis and up 1.8pc on a like-for-like basis. This was slightly behind its expectations.

JD Sports said this included a hit from milder weather from the second half of September, which weighed on demand for its clothes, and a “softer and more promotional” festive period.

Chief executive Régis Schultz said consumers had been more cautious, marking a change from earlier updates when JD Sports said it was benefitting from younger shoppers continuing to spend.

In May, Mr Schultz said: “Our key customer is a young adult and the young adult today has more possibilities to get a job today than ever.

JD Sports boss Régis Schultz said consumers were becoming more cautious with their spending

Unemployment is at a low level. That means that they get jobs and they can buy the sneakers they love and I think that’s really helping us a lot.”

At the time, he said these shoppers were viewing trainers as “an affordable luxury treat”.

However, there have been recent signs of pressure in the sportswear market. JD Sports’s downgrade comes weeks after one of the biggest brands stocked in its stores – Nike – was forced to cut its forecasts amid softer demand in Europe and China.

Story continues

In late December, Nike unveiled plans for a sweeping restructuring plan after warning shoppers were only spending on major events such as Black Friday and not in between.

Its chief financial officer Matthew Friend said: “We know that in an environment like this where the consumer is under pressure and there is a stronger promotional environment, it is newness that causes the consumer to act.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.