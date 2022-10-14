JD Sports Opening Eighth Store in Canada in Bramalea City Centre

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - JD Sports (JD), a global retailer in sports fashion, is opening its next store in Bramalea City Centre (Bramalea). The new location, its eighth in the Canadian marketplace, follows the opening of the company's first three doors in the Greater Toronto area. JD's newest store is scheduled to open on October 15.

JD, which has over 950 stores across 32 territories globally, has seen steady success with its store openings in Canada and looks to build on it with its launch at Bramalea. "It's encouraging to see how the Canadian marketplace has responded to JD in the brand's first year. Both retail and ecom stores are experiencing rapid growth, and much of that energy is generated through new stores like the one we're opening in Bramalea City Centre," says brand manager, Rolf Savella. "When customers come to our retail locations for the first time, they discover that we offer great products from global and emerging brands for the whole family, quality service, and a lively shopping experience. We're excited to bring this to Brampton and Bramalea."

JD Bramalea will feature exclusive and hard-to-find apparel brands, as well as product drops of limited, hard-to-get, 'high-heat' releases valued by sneaker collectors and shoe enthusiasts. The retailer, whose selection of internationally recognized brands include Nike, Jordan, adidas, and The North Face, will also be bringing to Bramalea shoppers retail access to global exclusives through its Global Access program. Global Access features special make ups (SMUs) of footwear and apparel from JD's brand partners, as well as access to strong private labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand, which can only be found at JD stores and jdsports.ca. Current SMUs include exclusive colorways of men's and women's Nike Air Huarache, Adidas joggers, and sweatshirts from The North Face.

The new JD store is located on the second floor of the mall adjacent to Sephora and opposite H&M.

About JD Sports

Established in 1981 with a single store in the north west of England, JD Sports is a sports fashion, multichannel retailer of branded sports and casual wear, combining globally recognised brands such as Nike, adidas, Puma and The North Face, with strong own-brand labels such as Pink Soda and Supply & Demand to provide an elevated consumer experience. JD is an industry leading retail business, blending the best of physical and digital retail to give a compelling consumer proposition. JD now has over 950 stores in 32 territories worldwide. https://jdsports.ca.

About Bramalea City Centre

Bramalea City Centre, is the largest shopping centre in the City of Brampton, and the fourth largest in Ontario. The two-level shopping centre offers 1.5 million square feet of retail shopping space, showcasing a tenant mix of over 300 stores and services including Aritzia, Decathlon, H&M, Browns Shoes and Sephora. For more information, visit bramaleacitycentre.com .

