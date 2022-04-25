U.S. markets close in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,231.33
    -40.45 (-0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,575.28
    -236.12 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,811.91
    -27.38 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,935.62
    -5.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.13
    -4.94 (-4.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,898.80
    -35.50 (-1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0089 (-0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8030
    -0.1030 (-3.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2730
    -0.0105 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8700
    -0.5550 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,368.30
    -72.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.99
    +10.10 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,380.54
    -141.14 (-1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

JDA Worldwide Acquires The KAIROS Company

·3 min read

Combined company to expand services and global reach

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDA Worldwide, a full-service marketing agency serving consumer brands, impactful non-profit organizations, and fast-growing companies since 2003, announced today the acquisition of Glendale, California-based public relations and strategic communications firm, The KAIROS Company.

JDA Worldwide is also part of a larger ecosystem, anchored by parent company Prolific; a growth firm that holds a fleet of high performing marketing and communications agencies, and possesses expertise in strategy, consulting, growth capital, and enterprise non-profit fundraising.

Phil Daniels, Chief Performance Officer of Prolific said:

"In less than seven years, The KAIROS Company has become one of America's leading boutique public relations and communications consultancies. Moreover, the KAIROS team brings additional international experience to bolster our global impact. Combining forces with The KAIROS Company meets a key need of JDA to expand our communications practice on our way to becoming one of the world's leading agencies."

The KAIROS Company was founded in 2015 by Johnnie Moore. Its staff in Washington, D.C., Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Boston, MA, Orlando, FL, Lynchburg, VA, and Glendale, CA serve clients throughout the United States and internationally.

Moore, who will become President of JDA Worldwide as part of the combining of the two companies, described his reasons for joining forces with JDA Worldwide:

"From our origin, The KAIROS Company has focused on strategy and public relations, but our clients have increasingly come to us asking for expertise with branding, creative campaigns, digital, ad-buying, marketing science, and other creative services. Joining forces with JDA not only means that we can offer the full range of marketing services to our clients, it also means we can offer the best in services to complement our own, on day one. As I've come to learn, there's a reason JDA Worldwide is regularly part of the Inc. 5000, and that reason is, in a word, excellence."

Brad Benbow, Chairman and CEO of Prolific, said:

"Prolific was designed from the start to be a growth company. That means holding multiple companies and capabilities all focused on maximizing our partners' revenue, impact, and relevancy. We've now combined the world's finest marketing and PR agencies to continue to serve purpose-driven leaders, corporations, and cause-driven enterprise organizations."

As part of the acquisition, JDA Worldwide plans to expand its client services in Washington, D.C., Nashville, Los Angeles, and internationally, scaling up to offer the full-range of public relations, government relations and communications services in fiscal year 2023.

JDA Worldwide is a full-service marketing agency specializing in brand, media, and creative for emerging and extraordinary brands. Headquartered in Indianapolis, JDA is a regular member of the Inc. 500|5000 for fastest-growing companies in the United States. JDA is a part of the Prolific family of brands. For more information, visit JDAWorldwide.com.

The KAIROS Company has been called a "PR powerhouse" led by "a wunderkind PR executive." It has become the go-to strategic and personal counselor for leaders and organizations who wish to sharpen their public image for audiences of all shapes and sizes. For more information, visit theKcompany.co

Media Contact: press@thekcompany.co

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jda-worldwide-acquires-the-kairos-company-301532155.html

SOURCE THE KAIROS COMPANY

Recommended Stories

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • 11 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 stocks catching investors’ eyes after earnings reports. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Stocks Catching Investors’ Eyes After Earnings Reports. Notable companies from the communication services and healthcare sectors, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications […]

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Is Amazon.com (AMZN) Still an Investment Worthy Stock?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “Oakmark Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A return of -3% was reported by the fund for the first quarter of 2022, outperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which had a -5% return for the same period. Try […]

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Is it Wise to Keep on Holding Your AMC Shares?

    Bronte Capital, an investment management firm, published its “Amalthea Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the quarter the fund fell 5.97% whereas the globally diverse ACWI (in $A) dropped by 12.08%. The results are better than the market but are nonetheless unsatisfactory. Try to spend […]

  • Meta earnings could be another dud: Strategist

    Brutal earnings days may be the new norm for Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta as the social media giant deals with slowing growth, elevated expenses, and high expectations.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • Nkarta stock skyrockets on heavy volume after upbeat results from cancer-treatment trial

    Shares of Nkarta Inc. skyrocketed 92.8% in very active morning trading, enough to make the stock the biggest gainer and most active listed on major U.S. exchanges, after the biopharmaceutical company announced positive results from a Phase 1 trial of its cancer treatments. The rally comes after the stock closed at a record low of $7.77 on Friday. The company said its NKX101 and NKX019 co-lead candidates showed "striking single-agent activity" in a heavily pretreated patient populations, with an

  • Sri Lanka Stocks Plunge, Ending Trading 32 Minutes After Reopen

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Sri Lanka plunged, triggering a trading halt for the rest of the day, lasting barely 32 minutes after the market opened for the first time in two weeks.Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Rattle Investors: Markets

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.

  • Energy stocks decline, Coca-Cola stock gains on earnings, Tesla stock dips

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Stocks Risk Falling Another 10% as Rates Rise, Gartman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Dennis Gartman is moving away from stocks and investors may want to take note that if anything, his bearishness is getting stronger.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of Big Tech Earnings Week: Markets WrapUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit Kyiv“I got stopped out of a lot o

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • Oil just dropped below $98 a barrel and analysts are now backing away from their $200 predictions, saying war and COVID may ‘calm high prices’

    Prices may soon get cheaper at the pump as oil drops below $98 and analysts say we may be close to peak oil.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the CEO of Tesla has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said, adding it was still possible the deal could collapse at the last minute. Musk, the world's richest person according to Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy Or Sell? 5G Ramp Up Key To Revenue Growth

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will revenue growth reaccelerate from new 5G-driven consumer, business products and services?

  • Twitter reportedly close to finalizing deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover bid could be finalized this week.

  • PayPal Analysts See a Lot to Like, But Not Right Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as PayPal Holdings Inc. has gotten swept up in the selloff in technology stocks, the investment case for the digital-payments company has only gotten stronger, in the view of analysts, given its record-low valuation and the trends in favor of e-commerce.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivStocks Decline Ahead of B