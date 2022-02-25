U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.94
    -0.87 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.10
    -36.20 (-1.88%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    -0.38 (-1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3410
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5600
    +0.0830 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,956.17
    +663.30 (+1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.16
    +22.05 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

JDC Healthcare Management Provides Notice of Data Incident

·6 min read

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JDC Healthcare Management LLC ("JDC") is notifying individuals of an event that may affect the security of some personal information. While, to date, JDC has no evidence that information has been or will be misused, JDC is providing information about the event, JDC's response to it, and resources available to help protect personal information. JDC will be mailing written notice to potentially impacted individuals for whom it has contact information. JDC also posted notice of this incident on its website at: https://jdchealthcare.kroll.com.

On or about August 9, 2021, JDC became aware of a malware incident impacting certain company systems. JDC immediately worked to restore its systems and launched an investigation, with assistance from third-party computer forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the incident The investigation determined that certain JDC data was subject to unauthorized access and/or acquisition during the incident between July 27, 2021 and August 11, 2021. Therefore, JDC conducted a comprehensive programmatic and manual review of the potentially impacted information to determine the type of information and to whom it related. On January 10, 2022, JDC completed this review and began obtaining contact information to notify potentially impacted individuals about this event. We also worked to engage additional services and resources for these individuals.

JDC's investigation determined that the following types of information may have been subject to unauthorized access and/or acquisition: clinical information, demographic information (including Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and dates of birth), health insurance information, and financial information. To date JDC has not identified any evidence of actual or attempted misuse of data, but JDC is making its community aware in an abundance of caution.

JDC takes the confidentiality, privacy and security of the personal information in its care seriously. Upon learning of this incident, JDC moved quickly to investigate and respond to this incident, assess the security of its systems, restore functionality to its environment, and notify potentially affected individuals. As part of JDC's ongoing commitment to the security of information, JDC is reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event and has reported this incident to law enforcement. JDC will also be reporting this incident to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and state regulators, as appropriate.

JDC encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review their account statements, and to monitor their credit reports for suspicious activity. Additional steps individuals can take is provided in the below "Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information."

We recognize that individuals may have questions that were not addressed. If you have additional questions, please contact (855) 568-2158, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

Steps You Can Take to Protect Personal Information

Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order a free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. Individuals may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of their credit report.

Individuals have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below.

As an alternative to a fraud alert, consumers have the right to place a "credit freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a credit bureau from releasing information in the credit report without the consumer's express authorization. The credit freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in your name without your consent. However, you should be aware that using a credit freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in your credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application you make regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a credit freeze on your credit report. To request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

  1. Full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.);

  2. Social Security number;

  3. Date of birth;

  4. Addresses for the prior two to five years;

  5. Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill;

  6. A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, etc.); and

  7. A copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft if you are a victim of identity theft.

Should you wish to place a credit freeze, please contact the three major credit reporting bureaus listed below:

Equifax

Experian

TransUnion

https://www.equifax.com/personal/credit-report-services/

https://www.experian.com/help/

https://www.transunion.com/credit-help

888-298-0045

1-888-397-3742

833-395-6938

Equifax Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348-5069

Experian Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Fraud Alert, P.O. Box 2000, Chester, PA 19016

Equifax Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 105788 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788

Experian Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 9554, Allen, TX 75013

TransUnion Credit Freeze, P.O. Box 160, Woodlyn, PA 19094

Individuals can further educate themselves regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, credit freezes, and the steps you can take to protect your personal information by contacting the consumer reporting bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission may be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. Individuals can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. Individuals have the right to file a police report if they ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, individuals will likely need to provide some proof that they have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and the individuals' state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

