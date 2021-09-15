U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

JDDJ and Perfect Diary Roll out One-hour Delivery Services to Promote Trendy Chinese Cosmetics

·3 min read
In this article:
SHANGHAI, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, is pleased to announce that JD Daojia (JDDJ) and Perfect Diary, one of the top color cosmetics brands in China under Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG), have entered into a partnership to promote the digital transformation of physical stores and provide Chinese consumers with convenient one-hour shopping services of popular Chinese brand cosmetics products.

Over 160 Perfect Diary offline stores have launched on JDDJ platform
Over 160 Perfect Diary offline stores have launched on JDDJ platform

In the partnership, Dada's on-demand retail platform, JDDJ and Perfect Diary collaborate deeply in products management, digital marketing, targeted user operations, and order fulfillment optimization with a comprehensive omni-channel retail solution. When Chinese consumers order via the JDDJ platform, beauty products are delivered to them from the nearest Perfect Diary store within one hour by Dada's delivery riders. As of now, more than 160 Perfect Diary stores have launched on JDDJ, covering hundreds of counties and cities in China.

Based on Dada's partnership with JD, these Perfect Diary stores will be available on JD.com. The three parties jointly strengthen Perfect Diary's omni-channel strategy and create an innovative model of on-demand retail for cosmetics brands.

On September 13, Perfect Diary officially released its new Autumn Collection and JDDJ was one of the first platforms open for sales. A consumer in Shanghai placed an order on the platform for several new cosmetics products from a nearby Perfect Diary store. It only took 30 minutes for her to receive the orders. The move marks a new milestone for JDDJ in becoming an emerging platform for more trendy Chinese brands and consumers.

The size of China's beauty market is expected to exceed RMB 360 billion yuan in 2021, according to a report by CBN Business Data Center. At present, over 3,400 beauty stores have launched on JDDJ. The platform has also established close partnerships with several trendy Chinese beauty brands, including THE COLORIST and WOW COLOUR, and global brands such as Watsons, Sephora, GIALEN, and Innisfree, jointly bringing high-quality consumption experiences to consumers in China.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

About Yatsen Holding Limited

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is a leading player in China's beauty market with a mission to create an exciting new journey of beauty discovery for consumers in China and around the world. Founded in 2016, the Company has launched and acquired seven color cosmetics and skincare brands including Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Abby's Choice, Galénic, DR.WU (its mainland China business), Eve Lom and Pink Bear. The Company's flagship brand, Perfect Diary, is one of the top color cosmetics brands in China in terms of online retail sales value. Leveraging its digitally native direct-to-customer business model, the Company has built a platform with core capabilities which enables it to launch and scale multiple brands quickly while offering a wide selection of products to a growing variety of customers. The Company reaches and engages with customers directly both online and offline, with expansive presence across all major e-commerce, social and content platforms in China.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jddj-and-perfect-diary-roll-out-one-hour-delivery-services-to-promote-trendy-chinese-cosmetics-301377288.html

SOURCE Dada Group

