U.S. markets open in 6 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,414.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,985.00
    -13.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.00
    +20.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,216.10
    -3.30 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.45
    -0.11 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    +0.14 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.04
    -1.42 (-7.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0017 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1090
    +0.0590 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,955.13
    -425.66 (-1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.24
    -15.20 (-1.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021

JDE Peet's N.V.
·5 min read

Good progress and broad-based performance, delivered in a quality way


PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 4 August 2021

Key items1

  • Total organic sales grew 4.2%, supported by In-Home momentum (+4.9%) and fuelled by Single Serve and Beans growing double-digit. E-commerce grew by 30% In-Home

  • Away-from-Home returned to profitability, despite largely stable sales base on average for H1 (+0.7%) although with visible positive reopening effects in Q2

  • Organic adjusted EBIT grew 0.8% to EUR 636 million, with gross profit margin expansion

  • Free cash flow of EUR 553 million and net debt reduced to EUR 4,660 million

  • Leverage reduced to 2.98x, from 3.23x at the end of FY 20

  • Underlying EPS grew 12.9%, mainly supported by operational improvements

  • Positive market share performance across technologies and continued progress on Sustainability

  • Confident to reach FY 21 outlook

A message from Fabien Simon, CEO of JDE Peet’s

“I would like to thank all our teams around the world for their perseverance while successfully navigating our company through all the ongoing challenges and complexity and for delivering this strong set of results.

We are pleased with our first-half 2021 results, across all key metrics, including top-line, profitability, cash generation and in-market performance. Guided by our refreshed strategy, we delivered 4.2% organic sales growth, in a quality way, with a gross profit margin expansion of 26 basis points that enabled JDE Peet's to reinvest behind its powerful portfolio of brands and future growth opportunities.

In the first half of the year, we also continued to evolve our business portfolio. We announced partnerships with J.M. Smucker in the US and with Pret A Manger in the UK, the acquisition of Campos in Australia and the divestment of two small businesses in the Netherlands and France.

We also significantly optimised our financial position and capital structure, reducing our leverage to below 3x, and our average cost of debt to around 1.5%, from our successful refinancing and inaugural bond issue.

Looking at our Sustainability agenda, I am very pleased that in June, our European manufacturing footprint reached Zero Landfill status.

Based on the progress made in the first half of 2021 and our current expectations for the remainder of the year, we remain confident to reach our outlook for the year, being intentional on managing inflation and navigating the enduring uncertainty of the pandemic."

Sustainability

We continued to make good progress on our Sustainability agenda in the first half of 2021. In March, when we refinanced our bank facilities, we connected EUR 2.5 bn of our investment grade facilities to our sustainability ambitions. That same month, we also committed to adopt a Science-Based Target and we are on track to announce a science-based greenhouse gas reduction target through SBTi in the second half of this year. In manufacturing, our facility in Gavle, Sweden, was the first one to achieve the PAS2060 certification for carbon neutrality in March, and in June, all our manufacturing facilities in Europe reached the Zero Landfill status for the first time.

Outlook 2021

Although vaccination programmes around the world continue to support the gradual lifting of lockdown measures, the COVID situation remains highly volatile and uncertain as, unfortunately, spikes in infection rates in a number of countries continue to lead to new lockdowns. This continues to limit the visibility and predictability regarding the timing and the pace of the recovery in our Away-from-Home businesses.

Within this context, we continue to expect organic sales growth of 3 to 5% in FY 21, assuming a gradual recovery in Away-from-Home. We also continue to expect organic adjusted EBIT to grow in the low single-digit range in FY 21, as we step up our investments for growth, notably in marketing and innovation support.

Our commitment to reduce our leverage to below 3x net debt to EBITDA was achieved by the end of June.


FINANCIAL REVIEW HALF-YEAR 2021

in EUR m (unless otherwise stated)

6M 2021

6M 2020

Organic change

Reported change

Sales

3,254

3,236

4.2 %

0.5 %

Adjusted EBIT

636

642

0.8 %

-1.0 %

Underlying profit for the period

446

393

-

13.5

%

Underlying EPS (EUR) 1, 2

0.89

0.79

-

12.9

%

Reported basic EPS (EUR)

0.76

0.44

-

72.7

%

1 Underlying earnings (per share) exclude all adjusting items (net of tax)

2 Based on 501,446,549 shares outstanding (H1 20: 498,719,501) on 30 June


In H1 21, total sales increased by 4.2% on an organic basis. Our In-Home businesses continued to deliver strong organic sales growth of 4.9% while sales in Away-from-Home remained relatively stable (+0.7%) as the positive effects of re-openings in a limited number of countries in the course of H1 21 was largely offset by new lockdowns in a number of other markets.

Total organic sales growth reflects a volume/mix effect of 3.7% and 0.4% in price. Changes in scope and other changes decreased sales by 0.2% while foreign exchange had a negative impact of 3.5%. Total reported sales increased by 0.5% to EUR 3,254 million.

Adjusted EBIT increased organically by 0.8% to EUR 636 million driven by increased gross profit which was partially re-invested in marketing, innovations and growth capabilities. Adjusted SG&A increased organically by EUR 61 million. Including the effects of foreign exchange and scope changes, adjusted EBIT decreased by 1.0%.

Underlying profit - excluding all adjusting items net of tax - increased by 13.5% to EUR 446 million supported by lower interest expenses as a result of deleveraging and lower average cost of debt, as well as a reduction of other finance expenses.

Net leverage improved to 2.98x net debt to adjusted EBITDA from 3.23x at the end of FY 20.

In the first half of 2021, both Moody's and Standard & Poor's assigned investment grade ratings with a stable outlook to JDE Peet's, underscoring our operating strength, strong financial discipline, and continued progress on deleveraging.

Our liquidity position remains strong, with total liquidity of EUR 2 billion consisting of a cash position of EUR 0.5 billion and available committed RCF facilities of EUR 1.5 billion.


For the full and original version of the press release click here

CONFERENCE CALL & AUDIO WEBCAST

Fabien Simon (CEO) and Scott Gray (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 10:00 AM CET today to discuss the half-year 2021 results. A live and on-demand audio webcast of the conference call will be available via JDE Peet’s’ Investor Relations website.


1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognised measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, see page 6 of the press release.


ENQUIRIES

Media
Michael Orr
Media@JDEPeets.com
+31 20 558 1600


Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
IR@JDEPeets.com
+31 6 159 44 569

About JDE Peet’s
JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue and served approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea every second in 2020. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 developed and emerging markets through a portfolio of over 50 brands that collectively cover the entire category landscape led by household names such as L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Presentation

The condensed consolidated unaudited financial statements of JDE Peet’s N.V. (the "Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Group") are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ("IFRS"). In preparing the financial information in these materials, except as otherwise described, the same accounting principles are applied as in the consolidated special purpose financial statements of the Group as of, and for, the year ended 31 December 2020 and the related notes thereto. All figures in these materials are unaudited. In preparing the financial information included in these materials, most numerical figures are presented in millions of euro. Certain figures in these materials, including financial data, have been rounded. In tables, negative amounts are shown in parentheses. Otherwise, negative amounts are shown by "-" or "negative" before the amount.

Forward-looking Statements

These materials contain forward-looking statements as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of the Group. These forward-looking statements and other statements contained in these materials regarding matters that are not historical facts and involve predictions. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Actual events or results may differ materially as a result of risks and uncertainties facing the Group. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to vary materially from the future results indicated, expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could affect the Group’s future operations and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including (without limitation): (a) competitive pressures and changes in consumer trends and preferences as well as consumer perceptions of its brands; (b) fluctuations in the cost of green coffee, including premium Arabica coffee beans, tea or other commodities, and its ability to secure an adequate supply of quality or sustainable coffee and tea; (c) global and regional economic and financial conditions, as well as political and business conditions or other developments; (d) interruption in the Group's manufacturing and distribution facilities; (e) its ability to successfully innovate, develop and launch new products and product extensions and on effectively marketing its existing products; (f) actual or alleged non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations and any legal claims or government investigations in respect of the Group's businesses; (g) difficulties associated with successfully completing acquisitions and integrating acquired businesses; (h) the loss of senior management and other key personnel; and (i) changes in applicable environmental laws or regulations. The forward-looking statements contained in these materials speak only as of the date of these materials. The Group is not under any obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Group cannot give any assurance that forward-looking statements will prove correct and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting the Group are described in the Company’s public filings with the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Stichting Autoriteit Financiële Markten) and other disclosures.

Market and Industry Data

All references to industry forecasts, industry statistics, market data and market share in these materials comprise estimates compiled by analysts, competitors, industry professionals and organisations, of publicly available information or of the Group's own assessment of its markets and sales. Rankings are based on revenue, unless otherwise stated.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • Fresh off IPO, ‘biofacturing’ company Zymergen’s stock plunges about 70% after some really bad news

    Less than four months after going public and being valued at more than $3 billion by Wall Street, Zymergen Inc. unleashed some bad news Tuesday afternoon and was on pace to lose more than two-thirds of its market cap.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Alibaba’s First Sales Miss in Two Years Shows Crackdown Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s revenue missed estimates for the first time in more than two years, underscoring how Beijing’s months-long campaign against the internet sector is taking a toll.Growth slowed in most of Alibaba’s major divisions from cloud to e-commerce, underlining fears that the mounting list of new government regulations is constraining expansion and increasing companies’ burdens. In a sign of the times, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang on Tuesday endorsed a str

  • Clorox Earnings Were So Bad the Stock Is Dropping the Most in More Than 20 Years

    (CLX) stock was tumbling after the company’s earnings fell far short of analyst expectations. Clorox reported a fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted profit of 95 cents a share, missing analyst forecasts for $1.36 a share, on sales of $1.8 billion, below expectations for $1.92 billion. It said it would earn between $540 and $5.70 in fiscal 2022, well below analyst forecasts for $7.67.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped Tuesday

    Enphase's shares have been rising since it reported earnings last week, and they got another boost today.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.