U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    +25.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,009.00
    +211.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,083.75
    +59.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,197.80
    +16.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.16 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.36
    -1.35 (-5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3660
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5450
    +0.3250 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,223.96
    -735.40 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,051.18
    -12.66 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

JDE Peet’s successfully prices inaugural USD 1.75 billion multi-tranche bond issue

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JDE Peet's N.V.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PRESS RELEASE

Amsterdam, 22 September 2021

Key highlights

  • Debut bond offering on the USD debt capital markets

  • USD 1.75 billion priced across three tranches in the investment grade bond market with a weighted average coupon of 1.46% and a weighted average tenor of 6.0 years

  • The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt facilities at attractive interest rates and further balances the maturity profile

JDE Peet’s (EURONEXT: JDEP), the world’s leading pure-play coffee and tea company by revenue, today announced that it has priced USD 1.75 billion aggregate principal of bonds (the “Notes”).

The Notes will be issued on 24 September 2021 and comprise the following series:

  • 3.0-year USD 500 million 0.800% Notes due 2024

  • 5.3-year USD 750 million 1.375% Notes due 2027

  • 10-year USD 500 million 2.250% Notes due 2031

The financing package has a weighted average coupon of 1.46% and weighted average maturity of 6.0 years. The net proceeds of the Notes will be used to repay outstanding indebtedness, including a portion of outstanding term loan debt, and for general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations with investment grade terms, issued by JDE Peet’s N.V. and guaranteed by JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS International B.V. and Peet’s Coffee, Inc.

JDE Peet’s offered and sold the Notes under Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

# # #

Notice to Investors in the European Economic Area
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area (the “EEA”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) MiFID II or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive 2016/97/EU (as amended, the “Insurance Distribution Directive”), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the “PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

Notice to Investors in the United Kingdom
The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom (the “UK”). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“EUWA”); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, the “FSMA”) and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently, no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the “UK PRIIPs Regulation”) for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the United Kingdom has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

Neither this release nor any other offer material relating to the Notes has been approved by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the FSMA. This release is only being distributed to and is directed only at persons (i) outside the United Kingdom; (ii) that have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (iii) falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (“high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.”) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”). This release must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this release relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Group. The words “expect”, “anticipate”, “may”, “will”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Group’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Group’s results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, commodity prices and the industry in which the Group operates and the impact of acquisitions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Group’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Group will operate in the future. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Group’s ability to control or estimate precisely such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behaviour of other market participants and other factors such as competitive pressures and changes in consumer trends and preferences.

Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) competitive pressures and changes in consumer trends and preferences as well as consumer perceptions of its brands, (ii) fluctuations in the cost of green coffee, including premium Arabica coffee beans, tea or other commodities, and its ability to secure an adequate supply of quality or sustainable coffee and tea, (iii) global and regional economic and financial conditions, as well as political and business conditions or other developments, (iv) interruption in the Group’s manufacturing and distribution facilities, (v) the Group’s ability to successfully innovate, develop and launch new products and product extensions and to effectively marketing its existing products, (vi) actual or alleged non-compliance with applicable laws or regulations and any legal claims or government investigations in respect of the Group’s businesses, (vii) difficulties associated with successfully completing acquisitions and integrating acquired businesses, (viii) the loss of senior management and other key personnel; and (ix) changes in applicable environmental laws or regulations.

Enquiries

Media
Michael Orr
+31 20 55 81600
Media@JDEPeets.com

Investors & Analysts
Robin Jansen
+31 20 55 81212
IR@JDEPeets.com

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s is the world's leading pure-play coffee and tea company, serving approximately 4,500 cups of coffee or tea per second. JDE Peet's unleashes the possibilities of coffee and tea in more than 100 countries, with a portfolio of over 50 brands, including L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick and Moccona. In 2020, JDE Peet’s generated total sales of EUR 6.7 billion and employed a global workforce of more than 19,000 employees. Read more about our journey towards a coffee and tea for every cup at www.JDEPeets.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • China Injects $18.6 Billion Into Banking System During Evergrande Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank boosted its gross injection of short-term cash into the financial system after concern over a debt crisis at China Evergrande Group roiled global markets. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy C

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • American, JetBlue partnership could face DOJ suit, Uber shares rise, QuantumScape soars

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • QuantumScape Stock Pops As EV Battery Maker Snags Deal With Another 'Top 10' Automaker

    The unnamed OEM was impressed with QuantumScape's early solid-state battery cells, a next-gen technology. QuantumScape stock soared.

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Nvidia, GOOGL Stock Among 17 Names Expecting Up To 776% Growth In Q3

    Nvidia, AMD and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks as the market uptrend gets tested.

  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.