JDE Peet's' (AMS:JDEP) Dividend Will Be €0.35

JDE Peet's N.V. (AMS:JDEP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of €0.35 per share on the 14th of July. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.5%.

JDE Peet's' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, JDE Peet's' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 16.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

JDE Peet's Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. Modest dividend growth is good to see, especially with the payments being relatively stable. However, the payment history is relatively short and we wouldn't want to rely on this dividend too much.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, things aren't all that rosy. JDE Peet's has seen earnings per share falling at 6.1% per year over the last three years. If earnings continue declining, the company may have to make the difficult choice of reducing the dividend or even stopping it completely - the opposite of dividend growth. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Our Thoughts On JDE Peet's' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for JDE Peet's that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

