JDH breaks ground on new grain handling facility in Sherman County

STRATFORD – JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County, Texas.

Jefferson Hillman, JDH's CEO and fifth-generation family leader, along with Dean McIntosh, Southwest JDH general manager, and Matthew White, BNSF general director of agricultural products marketing, spoke at the ceremonial groundbreaking event.

“Our roots are deeply intertwined with rural America, Class I railroads and grain and commodity handling,” stated Hillman in a company release. “This new facility in Sherman County is a perfect fit with our core business and a proud extension of our 137-year history.”

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle.

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle.

The company said it shared its gratitude to the Sherman County commissioners, BNSF and other key partners for their support and collaboration. Hillman also thanked the dedicated internal team behind the project.

JDH said the new facility is anticipated to strengthen its presence in the Southwest, complementing existing operations in New Mexico and Texas. “This project will enhance our service capabilities to the local agricultural sector, supporting local farmers, dairies, feed yards and other producers,” shared Dean McIntosh.

The state-of-the-art facility will feature a double looped rail track, high-speed unloading systems and substantial storage capacity, according to the company. JDH will transport, store and process a variety of agricultural products at the site in the Texas Panhandle region.

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle. Jefferson Hillman, JDH's CEO and fifth-generation family leader, along with Dean McIntosh, Southwest JDH general manager, and Matthew White, BNSF general director of agricultural products marketing, spoke at the ceremonial groundbreaking event.

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle. Jefferson Hillman, JDH's CEO and fifth-generation family leader, along with Dean McIntosh, Southwest JDH general manager, and Matthew White, BNSF general director of agricultural products marketing, spoke at the ceremonial groundbreaking event.

“We are excited for this new partnership with JDH and are looking forward to the opportunities the facility will bring so we can better serve our friends in the local agricultural community,” White said.

With construction now underway, JDH expects the facility to be completed within the next 12 months.

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle.

JDH, a family-owned business with a legacy spanning over 137 years, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of its newest grain handling facility in Sherman County in the Texas Panhandle.

Founded in 1886, JDH has facilities across the United States in its role in the agricultural supply chain, ensuring the efficient and safe transportation of vital commodities for farmers, and dairy, beef and hog producers. JDH said it is committed to growth, safety and the development of strong community ties, making it a trusted partner in the agricultural sector.

BNSF Railway, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is one of the leading freight transportation companies in North America.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: JDH breaks ground on new grain handling facility in Sherman County