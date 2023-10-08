JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating JE Cleantech Holdings (NASDAQ:JCSE), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on JE Cleantech Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = S$1.9m ÷ (S$35m - S$13m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, JE Cleantech Holdings has an ROCE of 8.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Machinery industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how JE Cleantech Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From JE Cleantech Holdings' ROCE Trend?

In terms of JE Cleantech Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 25% over the last three years. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From JE Cleantech Holdings' ROCE

While returns have fallen for JE Cleantech Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. And there could be an opportunity here if other metrics look good too, because the stock has declined 44% in the last year. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for JE Cleantech Holdings that we think you should be aware of.

