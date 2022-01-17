U.S. markets closed

Jean-Maria C. Langley, DO, AOCOHNS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·3 min read

BROKEN ARROW, Okla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jean-Maria C. Langley, DO, AOCOHNS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Otolaryngologist for her exceptional work in the field and in acknowledgment of her work at Utica Park Clinic.

As an Otolaryngologist, also known as an Ear, Nose, and Throat doctor, she has over 14 years of experience in the field. Dr. Langley is a highly-respected doctor who specializes in sinus and sleep apnea surgeries. She is currently one of only three physicians in Oklahoma who are able to perform these types of surgical procedures.

To achieve her long-standing career, Dr. Langley started by attending Washington State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Chemistry, along with a secondary education certificate. She then graduated from Drake University with a Master of Science degree in Biology (Cardiac Physiology). Dr. Langley then completed a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree, an internship, and a residency in Otolaryngology at Oklahoma State University Medical Center in 2007. She is a board-certified Otolaryngologist through the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery (AOCOO-HNS). AOCOO-HNS provides board certification to doctors who meet strict criteria for medical and surgical treatment of the ears, nose, and throat. Dr. Langley is certified to practice medicine in Oklahoma.

Dr. Langley previously taught high school, and also served as an adjunct professor with Des Moines Community College. In her current role, she welcomes patients of all ages to her Utica Park Clinic. Dr. Langley prides herself on her sincerity, honesty, and compassion in all aspects of her work.

Common reasons patients seek ENT services are for hearing issues, earaches, ear infections, nasal congestion, sleep apnea, and sinus issues. Chronic sinusitis is one of the most common medical complaints in the United States, affecting about 35 million adults each year. Dr. Langely's specialties are sleep apnea and sinus surgeries, and managing disorders of the nose and sinus.

She has been providing top-quality patient care at Utica Park Clinic for nine years. The clinic accepts most insurance plans, including Medicaid and Medicare. Utica Park Clinic offers numerous health services for all age groups and genders. They provide virtual care and telehealth options, and have over 250 providers in over 20 specialties. Dr. Langley provides patient care at the Utica Park Clinic, located at 9001 S. 101st East Ave., Suite 280, in Tulsa, OK. She also sees patients at Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Medical Center, and Oklahoma State University Center.

To stay alert to new advances in the field, she is a Fellow of the American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery; and a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology/Head & Neck Surgery, American Osteopathic Association, Auxiliary of the Tulsa Osteopathic Medical Society, and American Rhinology Society.

Awards for her exceptional accomplishments include the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2013, 2014, 2015), Patients' Choice Award (2013-2018), Top 10 Doctor – State (2014), On-Time Doctor Award (2015-2018), and Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2017, 2018).

On a personal note, Dr. Langley has been married to Dan Langley for 22 years, and they have one child together. She enjoys volunteering as Department Chair of the Otolaryngology Department at Oklahoma State University. Her hobbies include exercising, reading, and cooking.

She would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to her mentors, Tom Nunn, DO, and Tom Hamilton, DO.

For more information, visit www.uticaparkclinic.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jean-maria-c-langley-do-aocohns-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301462242.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

