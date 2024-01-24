Jean-Philippe De Montigny Spends CA$313k On Savaria Stock

Potential Savaria Corporation (TSE:SIS) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Transformation Officer, Jean-Philippe De Montigny, recently bought CA$313k worth of stock, paying CA$14.91 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Savaria

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman Marcel Bourassa for CA$2.0m worth of shares, at about CA$14.50 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of CA$15.60. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Savaria insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Savaria insiders own about CA$217m worth of shares (which is 20% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Savaria Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Savaria. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Savaria. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Savaria and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

