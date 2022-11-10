U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

Jeep® Brand Salutes Military Members With Special Veterans Day Incentive Through End of November

·3 min read

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Through the end of November the Jeep® brand is honoring the military this Veterans Day with a Bonus Cash allowance of $1,000 on 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler, including the limited-edition military-themed Freedom edition. For every Freedom edition sold the Jeep brand is making a $250 donation to military charities.
  • Jeep® brand honors the military with bonus cash allowance of $1,000 as a national incentive through end of November

  • Limited-edition Freedom package for 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler features military-themed exterior and interior design cues, arriving at dealers ahead of Veterans Day

  • The Jeep brand is making a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold

In observance of Veterans Day, November 11, the Jeep® brand is honoring the military with a bonus cash allowance of $1,000 on 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler as a national incentive through the end of November.

"With more than 80 years of history, the Jeep brand is extremely proud of our military heritage," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "We are always looking for ways to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who serve our country."

As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep brand is also offering a limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler, featuring military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The Jeep brand is making a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold.

The Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special-edition vehicles include capability enhancements and unique exterior features, such as an Oscar Mike badge on the rear tailgate/swing gate. The 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler Freedom editions also feature LED headlamps and fog lamps, body-color fender flares, winch-capable steel front bumper, steel rock rails, black wheels and accents and an American flag decal along the side of each vehicle. Inside, the Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions boast leather-trimmed cloth seats and black accent stitching.

All active and recently retired service members also qualify for the new $1,000 military bonus cash for 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler Freedom special editions.

Available on Sport S trims, the Freedom package for 2023 Gladiator and 2023 Wrangler is priced at $3,295. Vehicles are arriving in Jeep dealerships ahead of Veterans Day.

Both Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler Freedom special editions come standard with the Jeep Wave customer service program. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with benefits and exclusive perks, including:

  • Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

  • 24/7 support via phone or online chat

  • Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

  • VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand
Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

