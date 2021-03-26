U.S. markets close in 5 minutes

Jeep is installing EV chargers at off-road trailheads throughout the US

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Alongside the arrival of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe hybrid, Jeep says it's installing EV charging stations at off-road trailheads across the US. The automaker is working with Electrify America to roll out the Jeep 4xe Charging Network. The stations will either be connected to the power grid or run on solar.

The first stations will open this spring at Moab, Utah, and Big Bear and the Rubicon Trail in Pollock Pines, both in California. The chargers will pop up at more Jeep Badge of Honor off-road trails over the next year.

This is a welcome move for folks who want to take their EV off the beaten path. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has 49 MPGe and 21 miles of all-electric range. It'll take about two hours to fully recharge the hybrid's 17 kWh battery using the 240V charger. Jeep 4xe owners can top up the battery for free through a mobile app. Jeep says the stations will be compatible with its future EVs as well.

Meanwhile, Jeep appears to be working on an all-electric Wrangler. It revealed a concept for such an EV earlier this week.

  • VW's electric ID.Buzz Microbus will hit the US in 2023

    Europe gets the EV next year, but VW probably won't release the fully autonomous version in the US.

  • HBO Max gets more accessible with audio-described content rollout

    The changes coming this week include "nearly 1,500 hours of audio described content on web and mobile platforms." Some of these titles include His Dark Materials, Dunkirk, Euphoria and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

  • Xiaomi reportedly plans to make electric cars

    Xiaomi is said to be designing its own EVs. and it would use a plant from Chinese car giant Great Wall to produce them.

  • The internet has become a tool for authoritarian repression

    While the internet revolution may have empowered activists, it has also handed new tools to despots for stamping out dissent through digital surveillance, disinformation and internet access to their people.

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was made possible by fans, for fans

    Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, against all odds, and you have the fans to thank.

  • Musselman's ground-up path leads Arkansas into Sweet 16

    Eric Musselman, the veteran who has led teams everywhere, from the NBA to overseas, was on the bench at Arizona State, assisting coach Herb Sendek. With his resume, Musselman could have been an NBA assistant or possibly a head college coach somewhere. Musselman was going start at the bottom and build from there.

  • This week's best deals: 20 percent off Samsung's T7 Touch SSD and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including 20 percent off the Samsung T7 Touch SSD and 43 percent off the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet.

  • U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against companies over Xinjiang

    The United States on Friday condemned what it called a "state-led" social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from China's Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said the social media campaign and consumer boycotts had targeted American, European and Japanese businesses.

  • Germany issues COVID travel warning for France, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark

    Germany warned its citizens on Friday not to make unnecessary trips to neighbouring France, Austria, Denmark and the Czech Republic because of rising COVID-19 infection rates. The move also means people coming into Germany from those countries will have to provide a negative test not older than 48 hours at the border, the Robert Koch Institute for disease control said.

  • Lufthansa budges in flight tussle with Condor

    German carrier Lufthansa is reconsidering its decision to cancel an agreement that allows passengers of smaller rival Condor to use Lufthansa feeder flights as part of their journey to holiday destinations, a spokesman for the company said. Condor has complained that Lufthansa abused its market dominance when it cancelled the agreement. German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier, without citing sources, that EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager had complained to Germany about Lufthansa's decision to cancel the agreement.

  • Nissan Z will just be Z, not 400Z, source says, sharing other details

    There's a reason we have a "Rumormill" logo: A guy-who-knows-a-guy wrote a post at the 400Z Club forum pertaining to Nissan's upcoming rework of the Z, and if it's correct, the forum's going to have to figure out a new name for itself. The car, in this telling, won't be called the Nissan 400Z, a moniker we all admittedly just assumed. It'll simply be the Nissan Z.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts Approaching

    For investors seeking a strong growth option, and willing to take on some added risk, the biotech sector offers an unparalleled opportunity. Unlike other names, biotech companies often rely on only a few key milestones like data readouts or FDA approvals. So, when a particular result goes a company’s way, the news can act as a catalyst that sends shares soaring. However, investors looking to gain exposure to this space should know that this also makes these stocks riskier as unfavorable outcomes can have the opposite effect. As a result, the strength of investment opportunities in this sector can be harder to determine. So what’s the best way to gauge biotech stocks ahead of big catalysts? We suggest turning to Wall Street analysts for guidance. Using TipRanks database, we were able to identify two such stocks as they approach significant catalysts. The platform also revealed that these Strong Buy tickers boast impressive upside potential from current levels. Ardelyx (ARDX) We'll start with Ardelyx, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments to improve the management of complications arising from kidney and cardiorenal diseases. This is a niche with a large patient base, and one that has to some extent been overlooked in the medical research industry. Ardelyx has created tenapanor, a targeted small molecule therapy. This first-in-class drug candidate is under investigation for its use in controlling serum phosphorus in adult dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. Ardelyx believes that tenapanor makes it possible to achieve effective and consistent control of blood phosphate levels. So far, tenapanor has met its primary endpoint in three Phase 3 clinical trials. The trials evaluated the drug candidate’s efficacy and safety; two (BLOCK and FREEDOM) were monotherapy trials with adults CKD patients undergoing dialysis, while the third (AMPLIFY) was a dual mechanism trial. Ardelyx currently has an open label extension trial underway. The positive results from the Phase 3 studies form the background to the company’s New Drug Application to the FDA. This is a key milestone in the development and approval process. The key date is April 29, 2021 – this is the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date for tenapanor. Ahead of the upcoming PDUFA date, Wedbush analyst Laura Chico believes a successful outcome is in the cards. “Simply put, we see lead asset tenapanor as novel and differentiated, with the potential to disrupt hyperphosphatemia treatment in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis. The novel mechanism, robust serum phosphate lowering comparable to marketed phosphate binders and a lower pill burden creates a differentiated profile. Small-cap commercial launches are not for the faint of heart, but we see tenapanor's profile resonating with physicians. With the pipeline a call option, we presume an on-time approval (PDUFA 4/29/21) and 3Q21 launch,” Chico opined. In line with her comments, Chico rates ARDX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and her $14 target implies a one-year upside of 129%. (To watch Chico’s track record, click here) That Wall Street likes this stock is clear from the unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. That consensus is built on 4 recent Buy reviews, which is good news for Ardelyx. The shares are priced at $6.10 and their $14 average price target matches Chico’s. (See ARDX stock analysis on TipRanks) Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) The second biopharma company we’re looking at here, Heron, starts with a leg up – it has two drugs already approved by the FDA and on the market. Heron’s two approved drugs, Sustol and Cinvanti, are both indicated for use in treating the nausea that is frequently caused by chemotherapy. This is a serious side effect that has a distinct negative effect on the quality of life of many cancer patients – even when the chemo is effective. An efficacious anti-nausea drug should be a net boon for the company, and Heron expects that sales of the two drugs in 2021 should total $130 million to $145 million. The major catalyst for the company, however, is the upcoming PDUFA date for HDX-011 (Zynrelef). HDX-011 is indicated for use to control postoperative pain in small to medium surgical wounds in adults. It was granted a marketing authorization by the European Commission in September 2020, and the next milestone is the PDUFA date for FDA approval, currently set for May 12, 2021. Heron’s initial application was submitted in October 2018 and was followed by a complete response letter (CRL) in April of 2019. The CRL requested additional non-clinical and CMC data. The NDA was resubmitted in October of 2019, followed by a second CRL in June 2020 seeking additional non-clinical information. The third time's the charm? Stifel analyst Derek Archila believes so. “We continue to like shares and think there is upside on the approval of HTX-011 (postoperative pain) which is expected in May 2021. While HTX-011 has been hampered by two CRLs already, we think the approval in the EU offers de-risking on the clinical efficacy and safety front and that the minor issues that the FDA has raised around the excipients used should be addressable. On approval, we think shares could move to the low-to-mid$20 range," Archila commented. Archila’s upbeat outlook on Heron manifests with a Buy rating and a $28 price target that suggests room for 87% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Archila’s track record, click here) Once again, we’re looking at a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus view. Heron has 3 recent Buy ratings, and an average price target that is somewhat more bullish than Archila allows; at $30.33, it implies a potential upside of ~103% on the one-year time horizon. (See HRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X

    'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' is now available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, including 4K and 120FPS options, although it may cost you to upgrade.

  • Dodge's 2FA security update for muscle cars will slow thieves to a crawl

    A security PIN for Dodge's performance vehicles stops anyone else from speeding away -- even if they have a key.

  • A major tornado outbreak hits South, kills 5 in Alabama

    A tornado killed at least five people and injured several others in Calhoun County, Alabama, the county's coroner confirmed Thursday evening, according to NBC-affiliate WVTM13.The big picture: A major tornado outbreak featuring high-end, "violent" tornadoes is underway across the South, with cities including Birmingham and Nashville at risk of severe weather. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe latest: The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare category 5 out of 5, "high risk" for severe weather, including potentially "violent" tornadoes, mainly for northern Alabama.A large tornado struck in or close to Brent and Centreville, Alabama, around 5 p.m. local time, prompting the Weather Service to issue a "tornado emergency" and warn of potentially "catastrophic" damage. Radar showed a large amount of debris from this tornado lofted into the atmosphere in what is known as a "debris ball" signature. "What you are seeing is graphic violence," said Birmingham TV meteorologist James Spann as he described the radar shown to viewers. The National Weather Service issued a "particularly dangerous situation" tornado watch for much of Mississippi and Alabama through 8 p.m local time. The watch text indicates that "numerous tornadoes and several intense tornadoes" are expected in this area, along with storms containing very large hail and damaging straight-line winds.The watch area includes Jackson and Tupelo, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama. Another tornado watch is in effect for southern Illinois, southern Indiana, western and central Kentucky, southeast Missouri, northeastern Mississippi and western and middle Tennessee until 11 p.m. This watch area includes Nashville, Tennessee, as well as Paducah, Kentucky.Earlier, one long-lasting severe thunderstorm tore a path across Alabama, causing significant damage.A large tornado from this storm passed south and east of Tuscaloosa at about 12:30 p.m. local time, prompting a rare "particularly dangerous situation" tornado warning. That storm then moved northeast toward Birmingham where it spawned another tornado southeast of Birmingham, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a tornado emergency.This tornado damaged Spann's home while he was broadcasting from the TV studio. He told viewers his family was ok, though his home sustained significant damage. LARGE TORNADO ON THE GROUND FLINGING DEBRIS VIOLENT TORNADO @NWSBirmingham #ALwx pic.twitter.com/YPgRmgTog0— Brandon Copic (@BrandonCopicWx) March 25, 2021 @spann more of Eagle Point pic.twitter.com/PGOJPvbcO7— Kelli McLaughlin (@kellibrookemac) March 25, 2021 Details: The stage continues to be set for a dangerous evening in the South as warm, humid air flows north from the Gulf of Mexico, just as a pinwheeling area of low pressure at upper levels of the atmosphere moves in from the west. Fronts associated with these features are setting off multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms. Winds blowing at different speeds and/or directions with height are ensuring that storms have the propensity to rotate, putting large hail and tornadoes on the list of threats. The storms developed first in central to northern Alabama and Mississippi on Thursday afternoon, with the threat shifting north into Tennessee and parts of the Ohio Valley this evening into the overnight.Between the lines: Severe weather in this region can be especially deadly due to the housing types that are prevalent here, including large numbers of mobile homes.With thick tree cover, hills and winding roads, tornadoes that can be wrapped in areas of heavy rain can be harder to spot than twisters in the Great Plains. Nighttime tornadoes are especially deadly, in part due to the difficulty of warning residents and ensuring they reach safe shelters in time. This severe thunderstorm outbreak is forecast to continue into the evening and possibly the overnight hours. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Steady Market While Traders Await Next Catalyst

    The U.S. Dollar hit its highest level against a basket of currencies since November 23 earlier in the session, helping to put a lid on gold prices.

  • China ADRs Whipsaw Amid Delisting Fears, Block-Trade Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech companies trading in the U.S. whipsawed on concern they could be kicked off American exchanges, halting an earlier rebound that was triggered by a report that three bellwethers were being targeted by big block trades.Baidu Inc., Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd briefly rose after a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News that large, unregistered block trades in those stocks were being offered. The rally was short-lived, though, as traders focused back on speculation that U.S. regulators would revive threats to delist some Chinese giants. The Nasdaq China US Internet Tiger Index has tumbled more than 8% this week.Read more: Down $732 Billion, Chinese Tech Stocks Are Still Far From CheapLosses in Chinese stocks this week followed a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission that it’s taking steps to force accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies -- the penalty for non-compliance being ejection from exchanges. In addition to that, Bloomberg News reported that China’s government has proposed forming a joint venture with local technology giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect.Read more: SEC Starts Implementing Law That Risks Chinese Stock DelistingsDespite the losses in some big Chinese names, giants such as JD.com Inc. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. gained Friday.Some traders said word of the block-trade offerings lessened fears that a broader move was unfolding throughout the sector. Goldman Sachs was shopping stakes in each company on behalf of an unknown seller before the market opened, the person said.In Tencent Music, 50 million shares were offered at $17.60 to the latest market price -- a maximum discount of 14%. That’s the same discount as the 32 million-share block of Vipshop shares, offered as low as $27.60.A block of 10 million Baidu shares was offered at $185 to the latest market price. That’s a maximum discount of 9.6% to Thursday’s closing price, but closer to a 14% discount to the stock’s higher levels early on Friday before the offering began.(Adds more context and updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • L Brands hikes guidance as stimulus checks fuel demand for lingerie, candles and hand sanitizer

    L Brands for the win in the first quarter.

  • Gold Pares Weekly Drop as Dollar Wavers and Yield Gains Ebb

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold advanced, paring a weekly loss as the dollar slipped and bond yields retreated from session highs.The dollar fell against most Group-of-10 currencies, making bullion more attractive for investors holding other currencies. Treasury futures pared losses while cash yield curves retreated from the steepest levels of the session after softer-than-expected U.S. personal spending figures.The precious metal is still heading for its first weekly loss in three, underscoring its fitful comeback from a nine-month low. Optimism over a recovery from the pandemic, a resilient dollar and a rise in bond rates that reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion continue to thwart a sustained rebound in the metal.“Gold prices remain in limbo despite recent weakness in real yields, highlighting the change in regime from an inflation-hedge product into a safe-haven asset today,” TD Securities analysts led by Bart Melek said in a note. “This continues to place a wet blanket on the prospects of increasing investment flows.”President Joe Biden set a goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the end of April, doubling his target for his first 100 days in office. U.S. stocks rose Friday on optimism over the vaccine rollout and after the Federal Reserve freed banks from restrictions on dividends.U.S. household spending declined in February and incomes fell as the initial boost from stimulus checks at the start of the year faded. A key measure of inflation remained tepid. Due to the very weak inflation prints seen at the start of the pandemic, year-over-year increases in the price metrics will appear large starting with March data, although Federal Reserve officials expect any surge in prices will prove temporary.“While there will be higher inflation in the U.S., it is important to keep in mind that this is first a reflection of the strong growth backdrop and, second, unlikely to last,” Carsten Menke, an analyst at Julius Baer Group Ltd., wrote in a note. “It is not the kind of inflation that will lift safe-haven demand and lead to lastingly higher gold and silver prices.”Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,730.41 an ounce by 2:18pm in New York, and is on track for a 0.8% fall this week. Futures for June delivery on the Comex rose 0.4% to settle at $1,734.70 an ounce. Spot silver fell, while palladium and platinum rose. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index declined 0.1%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JBS Says It’s Flush With Cash for Acquisitions and Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- JBS SA beat earnings estimates with record cash flow last year, spurring the world’s largest meat supplier to propose record dividends and an acquisition-fueled expansion.“We still have room to grow more through acquisitions and organically”, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said during an interview. “Our focus remains on expanding in processed foods in the regions where we already have production.”JBS spent about 2 billion reais ($354 million) on acquisitions last year, including margarine assets from Bunge Ltd. in Brazil. The company also had ample cash to buy back shares and reduce net debt by 17% in dollar terms, Cavalcanti said. The acquisition outlook is supported by record-low leverage, he added.Aside from a 74% increase in dividend payouts compared with 2020, free cash flow will be focused on expansion, Chief Executive Officer Gilberto Tomazoni said during a conference call with investors on Thursday.“We continue to actively seek acquisition opportunities, but the assets have to make strategic sense and be at the right price,” Tomazoni said.Budget BoostThe company plans to boost capital spending by as much as 48% this year, mostly in expansion projects and modernization of plants, Cavalcanti said in the same call.JBS’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in at 7 billion reais, exceeding the 6.73-billion average estimate among analysts tracked by Bloomberg.Still, the pandemic is cutting into margins. In the fourth quarter, JBS’s beef and poultry returns in Brazil fell compared with the previous quarter, but poultry still is performing better than a year ago.North AmericaJBS USA, which includes operations in North America, Australia and Europe, also saw weaker margins.The Joe Biden administration’s economic stimulus package and widening availability of Covid-19 vaccinations have improved the outlook, according to Cavalcanti.“Some regions will be more challenging in 2021, like Brazil and Australia, while in North America and Europe we see better perspective,” he said.Besides U.S. domestic demand, exports to China have been strong, said Andre Nogueira, who oversees the company’s North American business.(Updates with executives’ comments starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.