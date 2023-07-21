Jeep loses bid to block Indian company selling ‘nearly identical copy’ of Wrangler

Mahindra will be allowed to continue selling the new version of its Roxor vehicle under the ruling

The carmaker behind the Jeep off roader has lost its bid to stop an Indian rival from selling its soft-topped four-wheel drive over claims it is a knock-off version.

Mahindra & Mahindra will be allowed to continue selling the new version of its Roxor vehicle after Fiat Chrysler Automobiles lost a court battle in the US.

Fiat Chrysler, which makes the Jeep, had complained that the Roxor was a “nearly identical copy” with the same boxy body shape and clearance height.

Fiat Chrysler is owned by Stellantis, which also owns Vauxhall, and operates as a separate division in the US.

Fiat Chrysler makes Jeep models such as the Jeep Wrangler (pictured) - FCA US LLC

The company has been battling Mahindra since 2018 and won a partial victory in 2020 when the US international Trade Commission (ITC) ruled that the Roxor infringed upon the distinctive visual style of the Jeep, known as its trade dress.

In its original response to Fiat’s first complaint, Mahindra said the case was “without merit”.

The company said its vehicle was “the result of more than three years of research and development, and categorically rejected the notion that the Roxor was an imported low quality ‘knock-off’ kit car.”

Mahindra was approached for comment.

Mahindra updated the design leading to the ITC ruling in 2021 that it was different enough not to be breaking the rules.

Mahindra’s soft top Roxor starts from $20,600 (£16,000) in the US, with the all-weather model starting at $28,800, while a Jeep Renegade starts at $28,350.

Ownership of the Jeep name and look has been contested since it was first made more than 80 years ago to ferry soldiers and officers around the battlefield.

Introduced in the 1940s as a reconnaissance car designed for the European theatre of World War Two, the first prototypes were made by the American Bantam Car Company, but Bantam was beaten to registering the Jeep name by competitor Willys–Overland Motors.

Jeep launched its first all-electric model, the Jeep Avenger, in the UK this year - Heathcliff O'Malley

Jeeps have been built by other companies since the 1940s under licence, with Ford and Kia among companies making them at various times.

They have also been built by Mahindra under licence since the 1960s. Jeep then entered the Indian market in 2016, selling Wrangler and Grand Cherokee models.

The UK’s Land Rover is thought to have been inspired by the Jeep.

Jeep launched its first all-electric model in the UK this year, the £36,000 compact SUV Avenger. Earlier this month Jeep surprised dealers by following it up with a petrol version in spite of a push towards electrifying its models.

