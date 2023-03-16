U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,908.50
    +15.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,971.00
    +99.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,307.00
    +59.25 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,772.80
    +10.60 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.73
    +0.12 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,914.90
    -16.40 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0593
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    -0.1460 (-4.01%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +2.41 (+10.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2067
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8570
    -0.4930 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,411.97
    -512.01 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    543.90
    -13.34 (-2.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,344.45
    -292.66 (-3.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.39
    -255.09 (-0.94%)
     

Jeep-like Military Vehicle Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn by End of 2031; The 2501 lbs. to 5000 lbs. payload capacity segment held a major share in 2022

Transparency Market Research
·5 min read
Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research

An increase in demand for bulletproof vehicles is a key factor augmenting the global jeep-like military vehicle market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc.The global Jeep-Like Military Vehicles Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2031.

Jeep-like military vehicles have large payload capacity, but are lightweight with the high-mobility feature. Several government agencies are engaging in improvement of their military jeep fleet in terms of missile systems, communication systems, payload capacity, crew-carrying capacity, size, and others in order to stay updated in case of national emergencies. This is likely to propel jeep-like military vehicle market development during the forecast period.

Increase in military and defense expenditure in emerging economies is a major factor augmenting the global jeep-like military vehicle market growth. Heavy deployment of military equipment and troops increases the need for vehicles for transport purposes.

This is projected to augment the global jeep-like military vehicle market during the forecast period. Therefore, increase in need for military vehicles with higher payload capacity is expected to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global jeep-like military vehicle market was valued at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85435
(Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response)

Key Findings of Study

  • Advent of Hybrid and Electric-operated Vehicles: Rise in demand for bulletproof vehicles in the defense sector is a major factor augmenting the need for jeep-like military vehicles. Furthermore, increase in adoption of unmanned vehicles with advanced automotive base, such as hybrid or electric-powered including BEV, HEV, and PHEV, are anticipated to bolster market development in the next few years.

  • Increase in Expenditure on Strengthening National Defense: Several countries are investing significantly in advanced vehicles to strengthen their defense systems. Instances of multiple cross-border disputes among small and large nations has compelled governments to adopt top notch vehicles and defense mechanisms for security purposes.

Key Drivers

  • Rise in adoption of unmanned combat military vehicles is projected to boost market growth

  • Increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in the defense and military sector is expected to accelerate industry growth

  • Surge in demand for military vehicles for both marine as well as land operations is projected to propel market development

Buy this Premium Research Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85435&ltype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in research & development activities for building advanced vehicle designs. These can be used in ISR or border patrolling as well as enhanced maritime functions. Rise in expenditure on improving national security augments the need to add jeep-like military vehicles, thereby creating business opportunities for the regional market for jeep-like military vehicles in the forecast period. Increase in defense budgets in developing countries and rise in initiatives by national governments to strengthen their defense & security sectors are projected drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

  • The market in Europe is likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in demand for jeep-like vehicles among law enforcement agencies and armed forces.

Key Players
Prominent players in the global jeep-like military vehicle market are

  • Volkswagen AG,

  • URO Vehiculos Especiales S.A.,

  • Toyota,

  • Thales Group,

  • Renault,

  • Mercedes-Benz,

  • Mahindra Emirates Vehcile Armoring FZ LLC (MEVA),

  • Lockhead Martin Corporation,

  • IVECO Defence Vehciles,

  • INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing,

  • General Dynamics Land Systems,

  • Elbit Systems,

  • BAE Systems, and AM General LLC.

Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85435 

Jeep-like Military Vehicle Market Segmentation

Payload Capacity

  • Less than 1000 lbs.

  • 1001 lbs. to 2500 lbs.

  • 2501 lbs. to 5000 lbs.

Defense Vehicle Application

  • Armored

  • Soft-skin/Non-armored

Propulsion

  • Electric

  • Conventional

Mobility

  • Wheeled

  • Tracked

Regions

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South America

Countries

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Germany

  • U.K.

  • France

  • Italy

  • Russia & CIS

  • Spain

  • Japan

  • China

  • India

  • ASEAN

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • How a Penny-Stock Company Sold the Pentagon on Small Drones for Ukraine

    A trip to Kyiv by the Cyberlux chief executive helped short-circuit the Defense Department’s lumbering procurement system.

  • Northrop (NOC) Arm Wins $57.4M Deal to Support MQ-4C Triton

    Northrop's (NOC) business unit, Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., wins a $57.4-million deal to support MQ-4C Triton air vehicles.

  • UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

    British and German air force fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian aircraft flying close to Estonian airspace, the U.K. Defense Ministry said Wednesday, amid mounting concerns about confrontation in the skies near Russia and Ukraine. The U.K. and Germany are conducting joint air policing missions in Estonia as part of NATO efforts to bolster its eastern flank in response to Russia. The Typhoon jets responded Tuesday after a Russian air-to-air refueling aircraft failed to communicate with Estonian air traffic control, the U.K. ministry said.

  • Russian Jet Collides With U.S. Drone Over Black Sea

    The collision forced the U.S. to bring the Reaper drone down in international waters, the Pentagon says

  • What’s known — and what’s not — about the U.S. drone collision with Russian jet

    When a Russian fighter jet collided with a large U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday, it was a rare but serious incident that triggered a U.S. diplomatic protest and raised concerns about the possibility Russia could recover sensitive technology.

  • Ukraine vows to hold on to Bakhmut despite Russian onslaught

    Ukrainian troops on Wednesday defended positions in Bakhmut in eastern Ukrain e amid a relentless push by Russian forces to capture a city that has been turned into a wasteland by seven months of fighting. Both sides claimed successes in what has become the longest-running battle since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago. Ukrainian officials said that Ukrainian Ground Forces shot down a Russian fighter jet near Bakhmut and made gains in northern parts of the city.

  • Russia’s advance in Bakhmut has stalled, says U.S. think tank

    Ukraine military says 1,000 Russians were killed in a single 24-hour period over the weekend in the battle for the Donetsk regional mining town Bakhmut.

  • German arms industry seeks clarity on Ukraine weapons orders

    Germany’s defense industry says it stands ready to ramp up its output, including the kinds of arms and ammunition needed by Ukraine, but needs clarity about what governments want before investing in further production capacity. Ukraine became the world’s third-largest importer of arms in 2022 after Russia’s invasion triggered a big flow of military aid to Kyiv from the United States and Europe, according to Swedish think tank SIPRI. “What’s important for us as an industry is to get predictability," Hans Christoph Atzpodien, the head of Germany’s arms manufacturing association, said in an interview this week with The Associated Press.

  • Ukraine Latest: DeSantis Expresses Misgivings Over US War Stance

    (Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis., the governor of Florida and likely Republican presidential candidate, said in a statement that protecting the US southern border, confronting China and bolstering the American military should take priority over what happens in Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutBonds Rocket, Stocks Stead

  • Pentagon bid to boost funding in Pacific seen as welcome move in region amid China 'threat'

    The Pentagon's move to boost spending in the Pacific is likely to be embraced by countries in the region as they seek to push back against an increasingly assertive Beijing, analysts say. Those nations would have preferred a situation where China and the United States looked to de-escalate their rivalry but that was unlikely, according to John Bradford, a senior fellow with the maritime security programme at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) in Singapore. "Therefore, they

  • Norway to buy six Sikorsky helicopters for $1.1 billion to monitor its seas

    Norway's military plans to buy six Seahawk helicopters for 12 billion crowns ($1.14 billion) from Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky, the defence minister said on Tuesday, to boost its ability to monitor its vast seas and Arctic territory. The NATO member, which shares a border with Russia in the Arctic, is responsible for monitoring some 2 million square km (772,000 square miles) of sea and has long been seeking to boost its monitoring capacity. "This will strengthen our national control, the military's preparedness and our presence in the northern areas," Bjoern Arild Gram told a news conference, adding the helicopters would be able to track submarines.

  • German defense minister replaces chief of the armed forces

    Germany's defense minister has decided to replace the chief of the country's armed forces, putting in his place the military's current head of domestic operations, the government said Wednesday. The top military commander since April 2018, Gen. Eberhard Zorn, will be replaced by Lt. Gen. Carsten Breuer, who previously was tapped in late 2021 to head an expert group to advise officials on how to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Ministry didn't specify a reason for the shake-up, which comes as Germany moves to modernize its military, the Bundeswehr, and improve its equipment.

  • Analysis-Fear of the dark: Taiwan sees wartime frailty in communication links with world

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan is scrambling to secure its communications with the outside world against an attack by China, but even in peacetime cannot quickly repair critical undersea internet cables and lacks suitable satellite backups, experts and officials say. China, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has ramped up military and political efforts to force the democratically governed island to accept its sovereignty. The Ukraine war has lent new urgency to Taiwan's efforts to bolster its security, especially against Chinese cyber attacks or attempts to sever any of 14 cables that connect it to the global internet.

  • U.S. vs. China: How China Is Playing Catch-Up on Nuclear-Submarine Tech

    China is working to modernize its ballistic missile submarine fleet after decades of falling behind the U.S. as it looks to strengthen its nuclear deterrence capabilities. WSJ compares the submarine fleets and the technology of their missiles.

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • I’m 70 and weighing whether to ‘sell everything’ and put it all in Treasuries, or hire a financial adviser even though it would cost $20K a year. What should I do?

    THE ADVICER MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • After strategic 787 wins, Boeing jet battle shifts to factory floor

    On Tuesday, Boeing announced orders for 78 Dreamliners, split between state-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air. The $37 billion sale, which Boeing called its fifth-largest commercial order by value, followed a deal with United Airlines in December for 100 Dreamliners and a purchase by Air India that included 20 787s. Those orders fill out Boeing’s backlog at a time when the company aims to boost production to 10 a month by 2026 – a target that would take “supersonic” growth given that Boeing is still working to increase production back to three a month, said Vertical Research analyst Robert Stallard.