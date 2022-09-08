Jeep announces plans to bring four new EV models to market by 2025

In what has become a much less shocking announcement in the automotive industry over the past few years, Jeep revealed on Thursday its plan to release four new EV models in the US and Europe by 2025 as the company seeks to "become the leading electrified SUV brand in the world." Furthermore, Jeep has set a goal for 50 percent of US sales and 100 percent of EU sales to be battery electrics (BEVs) by 2030.

jeep evs

The new model lineup expands upon the success of the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and recently announced Grand Cherokee 4xe. They'll include a new Recon and Wagoneer, both of which were first unveiled during Thursday's livestream and will available in both North American and European markets, as well as an Avenger EV coming to Europe "early next year," per Jeep PR.

The Recon will make its public debut next year with production expected to begin in 2024. Reservations for that model open early 2023. The Wagoneer will be an entirely new take on a stalwart Jeep model with the company reportedly "targeting a range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds." It too will be open for reservation early next year. Complimenting the Wagoneer's midsize bulk will be the compact Avenger SUV, though it won't be arriving stateside to start. Instead it'll be marketed to Europe and Asia, offering a targeted range of 400km. It will debut publicly in October and should hit dealer show floors by second quarter 2023.