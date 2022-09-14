U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,946.01
    +13.32 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,135.09
    +30.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,719.68
    +86.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.46
    +6.89 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.96
    +0.48 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,707.40
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    -0.0100 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1545
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8860
    -0.2070 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,253.95
    +63.88 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.69
    -5.65 (-1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Jeep turns to its heritage for newest and cheapest plug-in hybrid Wrangler

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Jeep unveiled Wednesday the latest plug-in hybrid to join its lineup, a vintage-inspired Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe that is the brand's most affordable trim to date.

The Willys 4xe, which debuted Wednesday at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show, has a base price of $53,995, excluding any tax credits or the $1,595 destination fee. That makes the Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe the cheapest trim in the brand's growing plug-in hybrid portfolio. The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe sits at the top of the lineup, followed by the High Altitude 4xe, the Sahara 4xe and now, the Willys 4xe.

Jeep's decision to add yet another trim to its Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid lineup is indicative of its success. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is the top-selling plug-in hybrid for both North America and Europe.

And it comes as the Stellantis brand prepares to reshape the rest of its portfolio with the launch of two EVs in North America by 2025 and one in Europe next year. Earlier this month, the automaker announced that the Jeep Recon and Wagoneer S would be the first fully electric Jeeps for the U.S. market when they enter production in 2024. Two more will be announced later, as the automaker charges ahead in electrifying its lineup.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe. Image Credits: Jeep

For that price, buyers will get a four-wheel drive Wrangler that combines two electric motors and a 400-volt 17 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a 2.0-liter four-cyclinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. The powertrain produces 375 horsepower and 470-pound feet of torque.

As all of the other Jeep Wrangler 4xes, the Willys can be driven in hybrid or all-electric mode. In all-electric mode, the battery allows drivers to travel 21 miles. In hybrid mode, the vehicle gets about 49 miles per gallon equivalent.

The vehicle also comes standard with Dana 44 axles and 17-inch black-painted alloy wheels wearing mud-terrain tires, a factory suspension lift that delivers 10.1 inches of ground clearance, LED headlamps and fog lamps, Alpine nine-speaker audio, all-weather floor mats, rear limited-slip differential and rock rails.

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe
2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe

2023 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe. Image Credits: Jeep

The Willys stands out thanks to the decals and badging that are throughout the vehicle, including on the hood and swing gate. The look is finished off with electric blue accents in the front and rear tow hooks and the Jeep and "trailed rated" badges.

Jeep Wrangler Willys 4xe will be assembled at the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex in Toledo, Ohio. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep adds new Grand Cherokee and Wrangler trims to its 4xe lineup

    Stellantis executives unveiled the 2023 Jeep Wrangler Willy 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition at the Detroit Auto Show. Both models will be on display through September 25th.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join royal family at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

    King Charles III received Queen Elizabeth II's coffin with Queen consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and royal family.

  • Biden touts EV leadership, approves $900 million for charger spending at Detroit Auto Show

    Though many automakers have been pulling away from traditional auto shows, some of the bigger automakers are still there, including Ford, GM, Toyota, and Stellantis (Dodge, Chrysler etc.). Ford will reveal the latest version of its Mustang sports car at an event later tonight.The bigger news is President Joe Biden visit to the show during Wednesday’s press day. Biden toured the show, and checked out the automakers and their latest EV portfolios offerings. He even hopped in the driver’s seat of Chevy’s new gas-powered Corvette Z06.

  • Ford Puts Pressure on Car Dealers in EV Push

    Ford dealers have until Oct. 31 to decide how much they are going to pay to become 'EV-certified.'

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Tesla changes battery strategy to seek U.S. tax breaks - WSJ

    The electric vehicle maker has discussed moving equipment used to make cells to the United States, originally intended for use in the German factory, according to the report. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed last month, provides electric vehicle makers that source batteries from within the United States with tax breaks.

  • Ford Reveals New EV-Selling Rules to Dealers

    The U.S. auto maker is requiring dealers who want to sell its electric models to ditch the haggling and invest in chargers.

  • Ford's new Mustang keeps old-fashioned horsepower alive

    Detroit's automakers say they are ready to go all-electric, but at the Motor City's auto show this week they are adding a caveat: not just yet. Ford Motor Co on Wednesday will unveil the seventh-generation of its Mustang sports car in downtown Detroit, underscoring the challenges Motor City automakers face as they straddle the gap between their combustion glory days and an uncertain electric future. The newly redesigned Mustang, heir to an icon of the 1960s and the Baby Boomer generation of those born after World War II, will still burn gasoline, just like the original.

  • New Ford Mustang Sticks With Gas Engine

    In an era of EVs, Ford isn’t ready to abandon the loud, powerful engines that have long been critical to the Mustang’s appeal

  • Ford Rolls Out New Commercial Vehicle to Challenge Tesla

    The Dearborn, Mich.-based automaker is teaming with a Newport News, Va., distributor of plumbing supplies, waterworks and fire and fabrication products on an alternative energy vehicle pilot program.

  • Threat of US Rail Strike Starts to Shake Up Commodity Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A potentially catastrophic strike of railroad workers across the US is starting to spook energy and commodities markets, raising the prices of everything from natural gas to corn loaded onto barges for delivery.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Sel

  • Tesla Halts Construction Expansion at German Plant

    Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla put its plans to expand its German factory on hold, according to media reports. Tesla has intended to increase the factory by one third, but the expansion plans were removed from the agenda of the local municipal council, reported Reuters, citing broadcaster rbb. The item about Tesla's expansion was removed from September's meeting by the mayor of Gruenheide, which is about an hour away by car from Berlin.

  • Car brands with the highest customer satisfaction ratings in 2022

    Overall customer satisfaction with cars fell by 1.3% from 2021 to 2022, but some brands posted a significant increase. Here's how they rank.

  • Detroit Auto Show Is a Big Deal, but Not for Tesla

    The Detroit Auto Show is back—in person—after major changes to the car business and the world. President Joe Biden will attend, but not Elon Musk.

  • Tesla Talks About a Lower-Priced Car. When It’s Coming.

    Tesla stock is down with the rest of the market on a bad day for stocks. Tesla bulls have some reason for optimism, though, after what the company said at an investor conference.

  • Cummins To Demonstrate Hydrogen's Potential To Reduce Carbon at Major Transportation Show

    Global power leader Cummins Inc. will unveil this month a concept truck powered by an internal combustion engine running on hydrogen during one of the world’s major transportation trade shows.

  • A less-glitzy Detroit auto show returns after 3-year absence

    When it came time to showcase its electric Chevrolet Equinox SUV to the public this year, General Motors decided against doing so at the big Detroit auto show, as it typically would have done in the past. GM’s decision symbolized just how much smaller this year’s auto show will be, with few new model debuts, less-glitzy displays, fewer journalists and possibly lower attendance. Not to mention that making a debut at an auto show can be hugely expensive.

  • Why a Tesla exec is predicting a bright future for the EV maker

    Yesterday at the Goldman Sachs tech conference in San Francisco, Tesla’s Martin Viecha laid out the company’s gameplan for the future, as well as its dominance in battery supply. Business Insider shared the contents of Viecha’s speech via an attendee at the event.

  • Biden hops into Corvette, declares Detroit 'back' at EV-focused auto show

    DETROIT (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a victory lap on Wednesday at the Detroit auto show as he highlighted automakers' electric-vehicle push, including billions of dollars in investments in battery plants, on the back of new government support. Self-declared "car guy" Biden climbed into a silver electric Cadillac SUV and an orange Corvette, glad-handed with the industry's union workers and declared the city, the birthplace of the auto industry, was making a comeback. Detroit's auto show is the largest in North America and a key stop on Democrat Biden's stepped-up midterm election travel agenda, as he showcases new laws to fund infrastructure and give consumers grants to buy EVs.

  • Amtrak Cancels Long-Distance Trains as Rail-Strike Deadline Draws Near

    (Bloomberg) -- Amtrak canceled all long-distance trains starting Thursday as White House-led talks between freight-rail companies and unions continued in a race to avoid a rail-system shutdown Friday. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down M