Jeep unveiled its first 2 electric SUVs for the US — see the high-end Wagoneer S and rugged Recon.

The Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV. Jeep

Jeep unveiled its first 2 electric models for the US market on Thursday.

The Wagoneer S and Recon will go into production in 2024.

The Wagoneer S will have 400 miles of range, while the Recon will be a Wrangler-like off-roader.

Jeep is diving full force into the electric-vehicle game, promising to release four new battery-powered SUVs by 2025 as it works to pivot away from gasoline.

The storied American car brand, now owned by the European automaker Stellantis, on Thursday offered a glimpse at two of those models for the first time. A high-end SUV code-named the Wagoneer S and an off-roader called the Recon will both go into production in 2024 and be sold to customers worldwide.

They'll be Jeep's first electric models available in North America.

The Wagoneer S will join the other luxury models Jeep recently introduced: the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. It'll only be available as a fully electric vehicle and will offer 400 miles of driving range, Jeep says, beating out most current rivals. Jeep rates the vehicle at 600 horsepower and says it'll speed to 60 mph in a brisk 3.5 seconds.

The Wrangler-inspired Recon will reflect Jeep's deep roots as a builder of rugged, off-road vehicles. Like the Wrangler, the new model will offer removable doors, four-wheel drive, and off-roading features like underbody protection and knobby tires.

Customers will be able to reserve both models starting in early 2023. Carmakers including Ford, Volkswagen, General Motors, and EV-only players like Tesla have sold electric cars in the US for years. So far, Jeep has introduced some plug-in hybrids.

Jeep also offered up new details about its very first EV, the Europe-bound Avenger. The little urban SUV targets a range of 400 kilometers (249 miles) and hits dealerships next year.

By 2030, Stellantis, which also owns Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and other brands, aims for EVs to comprise half of sales in the US and all sales in Europe. It's committed 30 billion euros to the epic transition, which will involve launching 75 new electric models.

