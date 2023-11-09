Jeff Bezos' Amazon Prime Rolls Out Brand New Healthcare Benefit Offering 24/7 On-Demand Virtual Care For $9 A Month And RxPass: 'We're Making It Easier For Prime Members To Take Care Of Their Health'

Amazon has introduced a new health care benefit for its Prime members in partnership with One Medical. This collaboration allows Prime members to access 24/7 virtual care and in-person appointments at One Medical's numerous locations across the United States. With this initiative, members can save $100 on an annual One Medical membership fee, emphasizing Amazon's commitment to integrating convenience and quality in health care services.

One Medical, an entity of Amazon, aims to streamline the health care experience, making it more accessible for individuals to receive care whether it's for immediate concerns or chronic condition management. The service includes unlimited access to virtual care, with video chats and a “Treat Me Now” feature for common issues like colds or allergies, without extra costs beyond the membership.

Don’t Miss:

From Jeff Bezos to Oprah Winfrey, the success stories began with an early investment in startups. Be part of the next big thing here.

This Jeff Bezos-backed platform has made real estate investing as easy as ordering stuff on Amazon. Read how you can invest as little as $100 in its offerings.

The membership also offers the ease of scheduling same-day or next-day appointments, either remotely or at any One Medical office. These offices are designed to provide a stress-free environment with on-site labs and longer, uninterrupted visit times with health care providers. The service accepts most insurance plans, but also allows for out-of-pocket payment options.

Neil Lindsay, Senior Vice President of Amazon Health Services, highlighted that this benefit is rooted in the belief that easier access to care leads to better health engagement and outcomes. This new Prime membership is priced at $9 per month or $99 annually, offering substantial savings. Additional family memberships are available to add for an additional $6 per month, further extending the savings.

Customers have expressed appreciation for the 24/7 virtual care and the personalized attention received during office visits, emphasizing the positive impact of One Medical’s approach to primary care.

Story continues

Trending: Real estate crowdfunders are cropping up quickly, but one Jeff Bezos-backed platform is pulling ahead. Read the full story to discover how you can invest in its offerings with just $100.

To enroll, Prime members can visit the designated Amazon health website, choose a payment plan, and then proceed to the One Medical site to create an account and book appointments. Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, stated that this new benefit underscores Amazon’s mission to simplify health care access for its members, which also includes exclusive perks through Amazon Pharmacy like RxPass and Prime Rx for prescription savings.

Amazon’s recent enhancement to Prime memberships offers a comprehensive approach to health management. Adding to the roster of Prime benefits, Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Amazon Prime, elaborates on the latest health-centric offering: “This new benefit is the latest example of how we're making it easier for Prime members to take care of their health.” Ghani draws attention to the exclusive advantages for Prime members using Amazon Pharmacy. The RxPass program allows members to acquire all the eligible medications they require for a flat monthly fee of $5, with the convenience of free two-day delivery.

Prime Rx offers the potential for members to save up to 80% on prescription costs at Amazon Pharmacy and a network of over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide, a boon for those paying without insurance. This statement by Ghani underscores Amazon’s initiative to make health management both accessible and affordable for its Prime members.

Amazon’s foray into health care with this Prime benefit represents a significant step in addressing the need for more efficient and patient-centered health care services.

Read Next: Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

This article Jeff Bezos' Amazon Prime Rolls Out Brand New Healthcare Benefit Offering 24/7 On-Demand Virtual Care For $9 A Month And RxPass: 'We're Making It Easier For Prime Members To Take Care Of Their Health' originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.