Jeff Bezos announced a $10 billion fund to fight climate change

Jeff Bezos (one of the world's richest men) announced on one of the world's largest social media platforms (Instagram) that he's creating a $10 billion fund to combat climate change.

In a post on Monday morning Bezos announced that the Bezos Earth Fund will finance "scientists, activists, NGOs -- any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world."

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Bezos is already an investor in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a fund whose mission is to finance the development of technologies that can mitigate climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels and carbon emissions in industries including energy generation, food production and manufacturing.

Questions about the new fund are being referred to Amazon, which doesn't have much to share. The money is from Bezos' personal wealth and is separate from the Foundation that he'd established, according to a spokesperson for the company.

This story is developing.