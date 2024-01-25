Jeff Bezos-Backed Fund Exceeds $5M in Single-Family Home Acquisitions

Nearly three decades after Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos revolutionized online shopping, the tech mogul is now influencing the real estate investment landscape. Bezos’s backing of the Seattle-based startup Arrived is transforming the way individuals invest in rental properties, making it as straightforward as an Amazon purchase.

In just over two years, Arrived has impressively funded close to 400 single-family homes, amassing a total value exceeding $135 million. This milestone is particularly notable given the nature of the investments: individual contributions as low as $100 from retail investors. While these figures may pale in comparison to giants like Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) or Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH), Arrived’s model of enabling fractional ownership of specific properties marks a significant achievement in the real estate investment sector.

Arrived’s platform has earned its reputation by offering retail investors the chance to become part-owners of distinct properties. Users on the platform can access detailed information about each property before investing, thereby acquiring a stake in a specific address.

Less than two months ago, Arrived expanded its portfolio by introducing the Single Family Residential Fund. This new venture allows investors to diversify their holdings across a portfolio of rental properties situated in various markets.

The fund encompasses 16 properties across 12 markets, with total net assets nearing $5.2 million. The fund maintains a low minimum investment threshold of $100, echoing the approach of Arrived’s individual property investments.

While the Single Family Residential Fund is relatively new and still establishing its performance track record, Arrived’s standalone rental properties have historically offered an average annualized dividend yield of 4.2%, derived from monthly rental income.

In the third quarter of 2023 alone, investors with Arrived received roughly $890,000 in dividend income, totaling over $2.8 million in the preceding year.

