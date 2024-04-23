Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio

Kevin Vandenboss
4 min read
0
In this article:
Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio
Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio

Benzinga and Yahoo Finance LLC may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

The Arrived Single Family Rental Fund, a non-traded REIT launched late last year by the real estate investment platform that’s backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, has just added five new rental homes to its portfolio. Arrived is best known for its individual offerings, which allow retail investors to purchase shares of rental properties with as little as $100. The company has funded over 370 such offerings, with a total value of more than $152 million, since 2021.

The company launched the Single Family Rental Fund in the fourth quarter of last year, giving investors the option to instantly diversify their real estate portfolio across multiple properties. Arrived says the fund is designed to be “the REIT of the future,” providing more transparency into every property and wider market coverage than a traditional single-family REIT. Investors can view details on each property in the REIT’s portfolio, including the purchase price, monthly rental income and when the property was added.

The fund operates as a non-traded REIT, meaning its shares aren't listed on a public stock exchange. This reduces volatility and ensures the value of shares is directly tied to the value of the REIT's assets rather than the market sentiment on any given day. After a minimum holding period of six months, investors have the option for liquidity through Arrived's redemption plan.

The REIT pays dividends monthly, which can either be reinvested into any of Arrived's current offerings or withdrawn into a checking account. The average annualized dividend yield across all single-family rentals in Arrived's portfolio 4.2% as of Q4 2023. This is higher than The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLRE) 3.37% yield and significantly higher than the 1.3% average yield for the S&P 500.

The latest properties added to the REIT include two homes in Salt Lake City, Utah, two homes in Fayetteville, Ark., and one in Huntsville, Ala. The homes are currently being marketed for rent with anticipated monthly income ranging from $1,695 to $2,395. The new additions to the portfolio will provide greater diversification for investors.

Arrived is backed by several notable investors, including Jeff Bezos; Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi; Zillow co-founder Spencer Rascoff; and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, who all invested in Arrived’s $37 million seed round in 2021. Bezos later made a subsequent investment in the company’s Series A round in 2022.

Individual Offerings

Besides the Single Family Residential Fund, Arrived has three individual offerings launching on the platform soon:

– The Arlo: Located in the family-friendly neighborhood of Northport, Ala., The Arlo is a newly-built single-story home completed in 2023. This 1,774-square-foot property features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in an open-concept design. The modern kitchen boasts granite counters, a kitchen island, a pantry and solid surface counters. Residents can enjoy the community’s amenities, including a neighborhood park with a playground, making it an attractive option for families. The property is currently leased and collecting $1,995 per month in rent.

The Glenncrest: The Glenncrest, a single-family rental near Huntsville, Ala., is a ranch-style home built in 2020. With 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms spread across 1,863 square feet, this property offers a spacious open living area, large bedrooms, updated bathrooms, and a kitchen with an island and walk-in pantry. The full brick exterior adds to the home’s charm and modern comfort.The property is currently leased and collecting $1,995 per month in rent.

– The BeatBox: The BeatBox is a 6-bedroom, 3.5-bath vacation rental that combines musical elements with modern amenities. Built in 1971, this 3,082-square-foot property features a jukebox, playable instruments, and a karaoke stage, along with a fully equipped kitchen and a backyard pool. Located just 10 minutes from ASU and 15 minutes from Old Town Scottsdale, The BeatBox offers convenient access to local attractions. The property is currently listed on Airbnb and is considered a "Guest Favorite."

Investors can sign up on the Arrived platform to invest in any of its offerings with a minimum investment of $100.

This article Jeff Bezos-Backed REIT Adds New Single-Family Rentals To Its Portfolio originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk's Social Media Platform To Launch X TV App

    Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday it is launching a X TV App. In a post on X, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that the X TV App will bring real-time, engaging content to the consumer’s smart TV and offer a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience on a larger screen. From the small screen to the big screen X is changing everything. Soon we'll bring real-time, engaging content to your smart TVs with the X TV App. This will be your go-to companion

  • Salesforce Pushes for Transparency in AI Emissions Reporting

    Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) advocates for increased environmental regulation of artificial intelligence, pointing out the technology sector’s high energy usage and lack of emissions reporting. On Monday, the software developer announced its intention to push lawmakers and regulators to develop legislation that mandates AI emissions disclosure using standardized measurement and reporting metrics. Megan Lorenzen, Salesforce’s director of climate and energy, emphasized AI’s dual potential to worsen o

  • General Motors (GM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

    GM earnings call for the period ending March 31, 2024.

  • Airbus wins reprieve from Canadian sanctions on Russian titanium

    Canada has granted Airbus a waiver to allow it to use Russian titanium in its manufacturing after becoming the first Western government to ban supplies of the strategic metal in the latest package of measures triggered by the war in Ukraine. The move gives Airbus flexibility in its Canadian plants and is expected to allay concerns that its core operations could be hit by effectively banning the import to Canada of European-built long-range jets that rely most heavily on titanium. Russian state-backed VSMPO-AVISMA has for years been the industry's largest titanium supplier.

  • ‘Are you smarter than Warren Buffett?’: LA man attacks David Ramsey for recommending actively managed funds

    An Oracle of Omaha disbeliever?

  • Stocks Rally On Weaker PMI Data, Tech Earnings Optimism, Dollar Falls: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

    Stocks surged across the board on Tuesday, gaining momentum after Monday’s rebound as unexpectedly weak economic data bolstered hopes for a potential Federal Reserve rate cut by the end of the summer. What Happened: The S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April indicated a significant deceleration in private sector growth—the slowest in four months—also highlighting reduced inflationary pressures from wages and services. Market-implied probabilities for a rate cut by the Fed as ear

  • Suze Orman Decided To Drop Homeowners Insurance After An Outrageous Quote: '$28,000 For A 2,100-Square-Foot Condo. Are You Kidding Me?'

    Finance expert Suze Orman has voiced concerns about the impact of climate change on property insurance costs, asserting it could threaten the American dream of homeownership. Orman, 72, faced a $28,000 annual insurance quote for her Florida oceanside condo, leading her to forego coverage entirely. She highlights a troubling trend where soaring insurance costs driven by frequent and severe weather events may deter Americans from buying homes. Don't Miss: For many first-time buyers, a house is abo

  • Stock market today: S&P 500, Nasdaq notch big gains as Tesla kicks off 'Magnificent 7' earnings

    The wait for Tesla results is on as investors look to Big Tech earnings to buoy stocks.

  • Trump poised to clinch $1.3 billion social media company stock award

    Donald Trump is set to secure on Tuesday a stock bonus worth $1.3 billion from the company that operates his social media app Truth Social, equivalent to about half the majority stake he already owns in it, thanks to the wild rally in its shares. The award will take the former U.S. President's overall stake in the company, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), to $4.1 billion. While Trump has agreed not to sell any of his TMTG shares before September, the windfall represents a significant boost to his wealth, which Forbes pegs at $4.7 billion.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Empire Bleeds As Investor Outflows Spike: 'The Loyal Shareholders Have Become Frustrated'

    In early 2021, Ark Invest, led by tech investor Cathie Wood, managed a staggering $59 billion across six funds, making it the world’s largest active ETF manager. Three years later, a significant 80% downturn occurred, with assets under management in those funds plummeting to just $11.1 billion. This decline can be attributed to a combination of factors, including high interest rates dampening Wood’s long-term speculative tech investments and the subsequent wave of outflows from disillusioned inv