U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,349.73
    -0.92 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,286.64
    -91.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,514.51
    +48.59 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.01
    -0.26 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.66
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.30
    +36.00 (+2.05%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.65 (+2.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1578
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5510
    -0.0290 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3646
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4460
    -0.1440 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,936.79
    +1,010.04 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.17
    +7.77 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,141.82
    +11.59 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,140.28
    -90.32 (-0.32%)
     

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launches 4-person crew, including William Shatner, to space

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

That’s two out of two successful crewed launches for Blue Origin, as the company today sent a crew of four people, including actor William Shatner, to space and back from its facility in West Texas.

The mission, dubbed NS-18, is the fifth rocket launch for the company this year and the eighteenth for the rocket overall.

The crew included Shatner, who is arguably best-known for having played Captain James T. Kirk on “Star Trek”; Audrey Powers, a Blue employee who serves as the company’s vice president of New Shepard Mission & Flight Operations; Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of Planet Labs and current partner at venture capital firm DCVC; and Glen de Vries, co-founder of the clinical trial software company Medidata Solutions.

Shatner, who is 90, is now the oldest person to reach space, an honor that was previously held by 82-year old Wally Funk (who flew on Blue’s previous launch in July).

The launch started at around 10:50 AM ET, where the rocket pushed past the Kármán Line – an internationally recognized boundary of space. Around this time, the crew experienced a few minutes of weightlessness. The capsule landed autonomously using a parachute back to the launch facility around 11 minutes later. The booster also landed autonomously near the launch pad.

The successful launch is great news for Blue Origin, which wants to establish itself as a leading player in the burgeoning space tourism industry. But the past few weeks haven’t been completely smooth for the company, which was founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos in 2000. Late last month, 21 current and former employees jointly composed an essay alleging that the company’s workplace was one marred by sexual harassment and a lack of proper regard for safety.

The document seemed to have caught the attention of the Federal Aviation Administration, who told TechCrunch, “The FAA takes every safety allegation seriously, and the agency is reviewing the information.”

Blue Origin faces competition in the space tourism market from competitors like Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, which conducted its own successful crewed launch this summer, and SpaceX, which carried the Inspiration4 crew to space on a three-day journey in September.

Rewatch the launch here:

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAcufhwjR2I]

Recommended Stories

  • 'Star Trek's' William Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

    Actor William Shatner soared aboard a Blue Origin rocket on a suborbital trip and landed in the Texas desert on Wednesday to become at age 90 the oldest person ever in space — an experience he called profound — as U.S. billionaire Jeff Bezos's company carried out its second tourist flight. Shatner was one of four passengers to journey for roughly 10 minutes to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

  • UK startup blasts gov't plan to downgrade data protection

    The UK government's post-Brexit appetite to 'reform' domestic privacy rules by proposing to reduce the level of protections wrapping people's data is already having wider ramifications for the country's tech ecosystem. Last month the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced a consultation on reducing privacy standards -- claiming 'simplified' rules would be a boon for business innovation. Now a homegrown scale-up has blasted the consultation in an excoriating blog post -- warning that any reduction in data protection standards will "certainly" damage its EU business and could even weaken its US business, given that a number of states (such as California) have already passed similar laws to Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

  • 'Profound experience': Star Trek's Shatner becomes world's oldest space traveler

    VAN HORN, Texas (Reuters) -Having made a career out of playing an explorer of the cosmos, William Shatner - Captain James Kirk of "Star Trek" fame - did it for real on Wednesday, becoming at age 90 the oldest person in space aboard a rocketship flown by billionaire Jeff Bezos's company Blue Origin, an experience the actor called profound. Shatner was one of four passengers to journey for 10 minutes and 17 seconds to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters-tall) New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin's launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.

  • Blue Origin launch time: When does New Shepard rocket blast off today?

    Veteran Star Trek actor and pop crooner William Shatner, 90, to become oldest person to visit space as part of Amazon boss Jeff Bezos’s latest venture

  • Reddit adds a new way to post with launch of 'Predictions' feature

    Reddit today is introducing a new way to post to its communities with the launch of the on-platform feature called "Predictions." Spun off of the popular Reddit Polls, Predictions allow users to guess the answers to timely questions like "who will win the game tomorrow?" or "which character will meet their fate in the next episode?" or "how much will the price of Bitcoin move by Monday?," among others. This is the first new posting format Reddit has introduced in nearly two years, and one that the company says is designed to increase engagement on the platform by reducing the barrier to posting.

  • Blue Origin rocket with ‘Star Trek’ actor William Shatner travels to space

    William Shatner, who played Captain James T. Kirk in the "Star Trek" television series and movies, launched into space with three other crew members aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard 4 spacecraft. At 90 years old, Shatner became the oldest person to travel to space.

  • Seahawks releasing CB Tre Flowers, working out QB Blake Bortles

    On that front, the Seahawks are working out Blake Bortles, per Field Yates at ESPN.

  • Social Security Is in Line for Biggest Percentage Bump for Inflation in 40 Years

    The Senior Citizens League predicts a 6.2% cost-of-living adjustment for 2022 payments, or nearly $100 more a month for those receiving the average monthly benefit of about $1,555.

  • Social Security COLA largest in decades as inflation jumps

    Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The COLA, as it's commonly called, amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration.

  • Izotropic Reaches Q3 Milestones and Provides Engineering Update

    VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - October 13, 2021 - Izotropic Corporation (“Izotropic” or the “Company”) (CNSX:IZO.CN) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed ...

  • Bezos v. Musk: The high-stakes legal disputes between the world’s two richest people

    The Tesla CEO and Amazon founder are involved in two legal disputes, one over a NASA contract and the other involving a tussle before the Federal Communications Commission.

  • Baselode Intersects Multiple Zones of Elevated Radioactivity in Two New Holes at Hook Uranium Project

    Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has intersected numerous intervals of elevated radioactivity within two new diamond drill holes at the ACKIO target on its Hook Uranium project ("Hook"), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1). Baselode's Hook is 100% owned with no royalties.

  • Jeff Bezos and Partner Lauren Sánchez Hold Hands Before William Shatner's Historic Space Launch

    Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spending time together in Texas ahead of William Shatner’s trip to space, which has been delayed by a day due to weather

  • This development may fully reopen the global economy — and the stock market has mostly ignored it

    The buzz surrounding the potential for the antiviral drug from Merck & Co. (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics is hot enough that already there’s political debate for who is to blame for the medication not being available sooner. Granted, the Phase III trial showing molnupiravir reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by approximately 50% for patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 has boosted the stock of Merck by as much as 11%, but the broader market reaction hasn’t been great. Two plays on reopening — the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) and the U.S. Global Jets (JETS) exchange-traded funds — each saw one-day bounces before drifting, with the airlines ETF now lower since the news.

  • Should You Invest in the Virgin Orbit SPAC?

    With a $6.4 billion market capitalization and shares that, despite some ups and downs, are worth 125% more today than at their 2019 IPO, space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is undoubtedly the best known of the new space companies that have come to market of late. A little over a month ago, Virgin Galactic's sister company, Virgin Orbit (which launches satellites rather than humans to space) announced that it, too, plans to go public in a SPAC-sponsored IPO. Like its sister company Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit takes a hybrid approach to space launch, loading a two-stage LauncherOne rocket onto a modified 747-400 aircraft named "Cosmic Girl," flying the airplane to 35,000 feet above sea level, and then releasing the rocket to blast itself -- and its payload -- the rest of the way into orbit.

  • Gene Simmons’ $300K Cardano Investment Has More Than Doubled Since February

    Kiss bassist Gene Simmons tweeted in February that he had bought $300,000 of the Cardano blockchain’s ADA currency, writing it was “one I believe in.” ADA is one of 14 cryptocurrencies Simmons owns, he said Sunday in an interview on the Altcoin Daily YouTube channel. “I like [c]ardano, although it’s an idiot name,” Simmons said.

  • Mysterious radio waves coming from the heart of the Milky Way

    "We've never seen anything like it," one astronomer said.

  • Nicole Brown's Sister Slams Kim Kardashian For 'Distasteful' O.J. Simpson Joke

    Tanya Brown said her sister's death should not be portrayed as a joke.

  • East Bay Parkinson's drug maker to be swallowed up in potential $450M deal

    The acquisition, expected to close by the end of this year or early 2022, includes $400 million in upfront payments.

  • 'The Voice' Fans Are Stunned After Seeing Ariana Grande's Latest Outfit for the Battle Round

    'The Voice' season 21 features Ariana Grande as a new coach, alongside John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The "Positions" singer wore a two-piece matching set for the first round of battles on Monday's episode of the NBC singing competition show.