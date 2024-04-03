Jeff Bezos Buys $90 Million Florida Mansion To Live In While His Other Newly Purchased $147 Million Homes Are 'Demolished' For A Mega Mansion

Jeff Bezos, the world's second-richest individual with a net worth of $203.7 billion, has made significant real estate moves in Florida's exclusive Indian Creek Island, known colloquially as "Billionaire Bunker."

Bezos's acquisition spree began with two mansions purchased for a combined total of $147 million. Not stopping there, Bezos recently added a third property to his collection for $90 million.

The home, featuring six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, was acquired by Bezos through an off-market deal. Property records show the house was last sold in 1998,= for $2.5 million to banker Javier Holtz.

Despite its luxurious attributes, the property's valuation by Zillow stands at approximately $41 million, significantly lower than the price Bezos agreed to pay for it. This discrepancy highlights the premium Bezos placed on the property, possibly because of its location, exclusivity or potential as a custom home site beyond the estimated market value.

Bezos’s latest property acquisitions are located next to the homes of Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as well as the famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Situated in one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the United States, Indian Creek is home to just 80 residences, each set in expansive mansions. These homeowners enjoy exclusive amenities, including a private golf course and country club, highlighting the area’s luxurious lifestyle.

The latest reports from Bloomberg suggest an ambitious plan: Bezos intends to demolish the first two properties to make way for a massive mansion. However, this plan has not been officially confirmed by Bezos himself.

Beyond the sphere of luxury real estate, Bezos's relocation to Florida is strategically savvy, coinciding with selling approximately $8.5 billion worth of Amazon shares. Florida's tax environment, known for its absence of a state income tax, offers a significant tax advantage, particularly for high-net-worth individuals handling large transactions like Bezos.

Bezos's latest real estate dealings and his decision to sell Amazon stock open a new chapter in his life, blending personal desires with a move to Florida, known for its favorable tax laws. His relocation to Miami, bringing him closer to family and his aerospace company Blue Origin, highlights a mix of reasons for the move, including personal, professional and tax-related benefits.

This article Jeff Bezos Buys $90 Million Florida Mansion To Live In While His Other Newly Purchased $147 Million Homes Are 'Demolished' For A Mega Mansion originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.