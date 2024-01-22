Jeff Bezos Drove A 1997 Honda Accord For Years After Becoming A Billionaire And Still Drove A Honda In 2013 — His Reason? 'This Is A Perfectly Good Car'

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos, one of the richest people in the world, offers a unique perspective on wealth and spending. Despite his enormous fortune, Bezos was still driving a 1997 Honda Accord years after becoming a billionaire. As of 2013, according to Brad Stone’s book “The Everything Store,” he continued driving a Honda. This detail contrasts with the more typical lavish spending habits associated with billionaires.

Bezos’s choice of car came to light in a “60 Minutes” interview with Bob Simon in 1999. At that time, Amazon was a 5-year-old company known mainly as an online bookstore. Bezos, driving his Honda Accord, responded to Simon’s question about his modest vehicle choice saying, “This is a perfectly good car.” At the time, Bezos had a net worth of about $8 billion, according to Forbes.

The interview also highlighted the frugal conditions of Amazon’s then headquarters, which were situated between a heroin needle exchange and a pornography store. Simon, observing Bezos’s desk made from a wooden door and 4x4s, asked why the CEO’s working conditions weren’t more luxurious. Bezos replied, “It’s a symbol of spending money on things that matter to customers.”

During the interview, Simon noted the office’s unimpressive conditions and even bent down to pick up sticky balls from the floor, asking Bezos, “and you don't need clean carpets?” In response, Bezos threw the balls at the window. Simon, narrating the video, said, “Remember, this man is a titan of our time. A giant.”

Despite his wealth, Bezos’s approach to personal spending has often been modest. Even after Amazon’s initial public offering (IPO), which significantly increased his fortune, Bezos continued to be mindful of his expenses. This approach is in line with one of Amazon’s core leadership principles: “Accomplish more with less. Constraints breed resourcefulness, self-sufficiency and invention.”

Bezos’ lifestyle has evolved over the years. While he maintained certain frugal habits, such as driving a Honda Accord for a considerable period, he has also made significant luxury purchases. For instance, Bezos owns the superyacht Koru, which reportedly cost $500 million. The yacht is 417 feet long and is the tallest sailing yacht in the world, with upkeep likely to cost at least $50 million per year​​​​.

In addition to his superyacht, Bezos has expanded his real estate portfolio. In 2023, he purchased a $79 million mansion in South Florida’s exclusive Billionaire Bunker, next to a home he paid $68 million for in June. The mansion spans roughly 19,000 square feet on 1.84 acres and includes a pool, theater, library and wine cellar​​.

Bezos also owns a car collection reportedly worth around $20 million. His collection includes several high-end vehicles such as a Cadillac Escalade, Land Rover Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz S450, Ferrari Pininfarina Sergio, W Motors’ Lykan HyperSport, Bugatti Veyron Mansory and Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita. Each of these cars represents a blend of luxury and performance, with prices ranging from about $79,490 for the Cadillac Escalade to $4.8 million for the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita​​​​​​.

