Jeff Bezos Just Dropped $90 Million on a Third Indian Creek Island Property

Jeff Bezos’s South Florida spending spree continues.

The Amazon founder has splashed out a whopping $90 million in an off-market deal for a third waterfront estate on the coveted Indian Creek Island, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. According to the outlet, Bezos, who recently landed in third place on Forbes’s ranking of the world’s richest people, will live at the six-bedroom mansion while work is done on the two other properties he previously purchased.

Tax records reveal that the Blue Origin founder’s new digs were last sold in 1998 for just $2.5 million, which goes to show how much home prices on the guard-gated Billionaire Bunker have skyrocketed. The Real Deal reported that the roughly two-acre spread was originally built in 1956 and later expanded upon in 1986 and once again in 2014. Altogether, the palatial pad features a swimming pool, a boat dock on Biscayne Bay, and 10,000 square feet of living space.

An aerial view of Jeff Bezos’s new home on Indian Creek Island, his third purchase on the guard-gated enclave.

Last November, the former CEO of Amazon announced in the most modern of ways—on his Instagram—that he was officially relocating from Seattle to Miami, noting that he wanted to be closer to his parents and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez. “I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” he captioned the post. “As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Several months earlier, in August 2023, Bezos dropped $68 million in a clandestine, off-market transaction for a three-bedroom, three-bath home on the man-made barrier island. At the time, he was reportedly eyeing the house next door too, and it was only a few months before he worked out another under-the-radar deal to acquire it for $79 million. The existing home, with seven bedrooms, spans more than 19,000 square feet.

The estate includes a swimming pool, a pool house, a putting green, and a small dock.

Bezos now owns three of the roughly 40 homes on the 300-acre island, at a cost of nearly a quarter billion dollars—$237 million, to be exact.

Other notable figures that reside on Indian Creek include Tom Brady, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and investor Carl Icahn. The community, which is connected to the mainland via a short bridge, sports a private 18-hole golf course, and residents have access to the country club.

