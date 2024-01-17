Jeff Bezos Keeps An Inspirational Quote On His Fridge To Remind Him What It Means To Succeed In Life — Here's The Quote He Sees Daily

Jeff Bezos, the mastermind behind Amazon.com Inc. and a visionary in space exploration, is often seen as the epitome of success.

But even someone of Bezos’s stature seeks inspiration to navigate the complexities and solitude that accompany being at the zenith of global business. In 2018, Bezos offered the world a rare glimpse into what fuels his motivation and perspective on success through a simple post on X.

Bezos is not just a figure of corporate prowess but also a seeker of wisdom. This was illustrated when he posted a photo of a quote that has been on his fridge for years, influencing him every time he opens the door. “Love this quote. It's been on my fridge for years, and I see it every time I open the door. #Emerson,” Bezos wrote in the post. The quote, attributed to philosopher and poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, encapsulates what it means to succeed in life.

The quote reads: "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded.”

The excerpt offers a multifaceted definition of success, transcending material achievements and delving into the realms of emotional fulfillment, moral integrity and societal contribution.

Bezos’s choice of this quote as a mantra is revealing. It suggests that his understanding of success is not confined to Amazon's growth or his space endeavors. Instead, it points to a broader, more holistic view of achievement — one that values laughter, respect, affection, appreciation and leaving a positive imprint on the world. It’s a reminder that success is about enriching lives, including your own, through acts of kindness, appreciation and human connection.

The quote is a testament to Bezos’s recognition of the more human aspects of success. It’s a philosophy that underscores the importance of not just achieving but doing so with a sense of purpose and humanity. As Bezos continues to shape the future through his ventures, the quote on his fridge is a reminder of the values that guide him beyond the boardroom and into the realm of lasting, meaningful impact.

Amazon’s evolution from a garage startup to a trillion-dollar corporation is a testament to the potential for innovation and growth in the startup ecosystem. Bezos's journey inspires entrepreneurs and investors to believe in the transformative power of their ideas and initiatives. It highlights that anyone can invest in startups, offering people the opportunity to participate from the ground level. Amazon’s success story is a testament to the belief that achievements can emerge from the most humble beginnings.

