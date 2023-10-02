Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg And Sam Altman Among The Billionaires Investing In Anti-Aging Technology. Who Else Wants To Live Forever?

Billionaires like to shape how people live, from the cars they drive to the phones they use.

Many billionaires are also turning their attention to how long people live, by investing in a number of biotech startup companies and research groups.

Amazon.com Inc. Founder Jeff Bezos holds investments in Altos Labs, an anti-aging science startup. Altos Labs is developing drugs that can reverse or slow the aging process and counts Oracle Corp. Co-Founder Larry Ellison and science and technology entrepreneur Yuri Milner as investors. A team of scientists and researchers with experience in aging studies leads the organization. They are looking for ways to improve cellular health and resilience through a process called cellular rejuvenation. The group's goals are to reverse the occurrence of injury, disabilities and age-related diseases so people can live longer and healthier lives.

Billionaire Peter Thiel and Bezos are also investors in Unity Biotechnology. The company focuses its research on senescent cells, which cease dividing as humans age. The company's mission is to create "transformative medicines to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging," according to the company's website. The company's initial focus is on therapeutic remedies for age-related neurological conditions and various ophthalmologic diseases.

Ellison has invested in a number of longevity and anti-aging companies, including Life Biosciences Inc. and Human Longevity Inc.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman invested $180 million in Retro Biosciences, a company looking for ways to rejuvenate the body's T cells, which are crucial for fighting cancer and defending against infection. The company developed a method for removing T cells from a person, reworking them to perform more effectively and reintroducing them into the body to aid its natural defenses. There are also opportunities for OpenAI's ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (AI) platforms to find novel ways to combat aging, such as discovering new drug combinations or exciting therapies that can prevent age-related diseases.

Meta Platforms Inc. Mark Zuckerberg, his wife, Priscilla Chan, and Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin in 2012 founded the Breakthrough Prize, an annual award that provides funding for scientific advances, including anti-aging developments and chronic disease therapies.

Bezos, Zuckerberg and others are also diving deep into fitness as "buff billionaires." Bezos transformed his diet and supercharged his workout routines to become bigger and leaner, as noted by his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. Zuckerberg and Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk even engaged in verbal sparring about a possible UFC-style cage match to highlight their physical prowess.

Musk, an outlier in the billionaires-funding-aging club, has said in interviews on the subject, "I certainly would like to maintain health for a longer period of time. But I am not afraid of dying. I think it would come as a relief."

